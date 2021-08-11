Psychologist Explains Best Way To Cope With Celebratory Social Media Posts After ‘Disappointing’ Exam Results

PA Images

If you’re disappointed with your A-level results and finding it difficult seeing other students celebrating over social media, then a psychologist has some advice on how to cope.

The impending dread of sitting at your desk, staring at your laptop, constantly refreshing the tab to find out your exam results – no one could pay me to relive A-level results day. What’s worse, is when you get your results and they’re not quite as you had hoped, but other students around you are taking to social media to express their joy at theirs.

Advert 10

A-levels feel like the biggest exams of your life, but really, you’ll have forgotten about them years later when you’re having fun at university, have a job or have been travelling all the way around the world. But it is hard to remember, in the second which follows after your results pop up on the screen, and other students’ celebratory posts flood your feed, that it really isn’t the end of the world.

Dr Elena Touroni, a consultant psychologist and co-founder and co-CEO of My Online Therapy, spoke to UNILAD to give some advice to students who have just received their results.

Pixabay

If you received a result you’re disappointed with, Dr Touroni offers the reassurance that ‘disappointment is an inevitable part of life. But you can recover.’ She goes on to say: ‘If you learn to deal with the disappointment in a constructive way, it can be a learning experience that builds resilience and personal growth.’

Advert 10

She says you need to ‘allow yourself to feel and express your emotions’ without rushing yourself, giving yourself time to fully process your feelings, although she warns students should try not to ‘ruminate’ too much, as it could lead to an ‘unhealthy cycle of preoccupation and worry’.

Dr Touroni advises: ‘Speak to a friend, or find a creative or physical outlet, such as going for a run. Take a break to help you process the experience, regroup and gain perspective’

The idea of uncertainty is often a massive cause of concern for students, thinking about what you will do in the future and how your results could have impacted it. However, Dr Touroni reassures that ‘you’re not alone’. She suggests trying meditation, ‘taking time for yourself to focus on your breath in the present moment’.

Advert 10

Meditation is a useful exercise for helping calm the mind and prevent it from overthinking. She says: ‘Like the breath, remember that disappointments come – and they go’.

If you still struggle with anxiety, therapy is also a beneficial option, especially since there are such a broad range of therapies – and therapists – to test out and find which, and who, may work best for you.

If you’re disappointed with your results and worried about what to tell your parents or guardian, Dr Touroni says to try to ‘pick the right time, but don’t wait too long’. If a parent or guardian responds negatively to your results, she recommends not ‘arguing back, crying or yelling’. Instead, try to ‘respond calmly’ so the situation doesn’t escalate.

Advert 10

On the topic of social media, Dr Touroni flags the potential dangers of such platforms if you’re ‘vulnerable to comparing yourself to others’.

She reminds students that: ‘Many accounts are curated to some degree, only showing the ‘best’ moments in life – such as good A-level results’.

She advises students to ‘limit the time you spend on it’, at least while you’re feeling particularly vulnerable to posts such as others celebrating their results when you don’t feel the same way about your own.

Advert 10

If social media or other people’s reactions to your results have made you feel down, Dr Touroni encourages students to not view their results as defining their success in life.

She advises students to look to other figures who have had disappointments or failures in their life, but have then gone on to achieve great things, not letting themselves be defined by any defeat, however big or small.

UNILAD spoke to two students the day before they received their results. Sam Fleming said how he was ‘nervous and excited’ at the same time, explaining he felt ‘pretty lucky to be deferring’ just in case his results did not go to plan – a decision that would give him a year to look at other options.

Sam went on to say despite not being ‘too sensitive’ himself, he knows that ‘loads of people will feel worried about their results and might get upset by people celebrating all over their socials’.

Charlie, another student who received his A-level results, said:

It’s often nice to see other people celebrating their achievements on social media, but sometimes people see their success as an opportunity to brag especially when its showing off their grade slips. Different grades mean different things to different people, but at the end of the day you don’t see people unhappy with their grades posting it all over social media. So, I imagine students who aren’t happy with their results would be gutted when looking on social media, as it may feel like everyone other than you is having the best day ever. I just think there’s a lot of pressure on your results to be ‘good’ even more so when you compare your results to others on social media. So you can probably guess I’m not going to be posting my results, no matter what they are.

Another student, Elle, felt pretty secure due to an unconditional offer, however after she received her results said she felt ‘glad/neutral’ as she ‘could just move on from thinking about them’. She explained how everyone has a right to boast about results they’re proud of but that she felt ‘bad for those who didn’t do as well as they deserved’ being faced with that pressure on social media.

So, if you’ve just received results that at first have you feeling a little disappointed, try to remember some of Dr Touroni’s coping strategies. Or just stick on some Jeremy Clarkson‘s Farm and remember that even with two U’s and a C, you can still go on to have more money than you know what to do with.