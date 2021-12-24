Real-Life Christmas Ghost Stories For When You Need A Break From Rom-Coms

Alamy/@vitalstatistix1/Twitter

Christmas is primarily a time for fun and festivities, offering a glow of much-needed comfort in the depths of dark, cold wintertime.

However, Christmas is also a time for gathering together and telling ghost stories, a tradition stretching back many years before Ebenezer Scrooge received a visit from the doomed spirit of Jacob Marley.

Long before Christians celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ, Pagans marked the Winter Solstice in late December, decorating trees with candles and gathering around the fire with loved ones to share stories.

The bleak midwinter was regarded as a point when the veil between the living and the dead thinned; a window in time when spirits could pass back into our Earthly realm.

It’s therefore unsurprising that many of these fireside stories were of a supernatural variety, a tradition that is still very much threaded into our modern festive celebrations.

There’s nothing quite like a good ghost story on Christmas Eve, and there are a fair few reported sightings out there to bring about that icicle tingle.

The Ghostly Christmas Party At Alcatraz

As one of the most notorious prisons in the US, the now-abandoned site of Alcatraz makes for a foreboding sight. Surrounded by freezing and dangerously strong currents, the island was once regarded to be completely inescapable.

It’s also regarded to be one of the most haunted places in America, with many inmates reportedly left screaming in their cells at the sight of a terrifying being with glowing eyes they referred to as ‘The Thing’.

One of the most haunted buildings on the island is thought to be the now long-ruined Warden’s House, where a Christmas party held for staff took a decidedly sinister turn, as per Legends of America.

Back in the 1940s, when the prison was overseen by infamously strict displinarian Warden James A. Johnston, several guards claim to have witnessed the appearance of a ghostly male figure with facial hair styled into mutton-chops.

As the petrified guards stared at in disbelief at the spectre, clad in a grey suit and brimmed cap, the room turned as cold as the grave, while the fire in the Ben Franklin stove was all at once put out.

Then, just as mysteriously as he arrived, the man vanished into thin air, having frightened the party-goers for approximately one minute. It’s unclear who he’d been in life, or what messages he brought from the other side.

The Headless Horseman of Roos Hall

Roos Hall in Suffolk ranks among the most haunted stately homes in all of England, and is even said to have the devil’s own footprint imprinted on one of its walls.

It’s not somewhere I’d particularly like to stop by after dark, and there’s one night of the year in particular when locals should keep their distance.

Every Christmas Eve night, the sound of clattering hooves is said to drown out the sound of any merry sleigh bells, as a headless horseman rushes to the manor at breakneck speed.

It’s claimed the ghoulish figure drives a carriage pulled by headless horses, making for a nightmarish sight for anyone unlucky enough to be walking the same path. However, it’s the passenger inside the carriage who visitors should fear the most.

Unlike the man who drives her, the woman who steps out of the ghostly carriage at Roos Hall is breathtakingly beautiful, so much so that it’s hard to tear your gaze from her face. However, those who see her should look away at once if they ever want to know happiness again.

As reported by the East Anglian Daily Times, lore has it that those who look into her eyes will soon meet a terrible end, or else be driven to madness.

It’s unclear who exactly the grim travelling party are, however the history of the old house certainly makes for disturbing reading.

Close to where the carriage stops stands a gnarled oak tree where criminals were once hung by the neck for their various misdeeds. Some say those who swung there have never left, their souls condemned to wander the grounds forevermore.

The Tale of the Mistletoe Bride

This one genuinely gave me chills. The story begins on the wedding day of the then-lord of Bramshill House, a great stately home in Hampshire. Although exact dates are uncertain, the ceremony is understood to have taken place on Christmas Day early on in the 17th century.

The lord married a playful young woman named Anne Cope, as per Burials & Beyond, whose bridal bouquet was made up of branches of seasonal mistletoe.

During their wedding party, just before it was time to head to the marital bedchamber, Anne wished to play a game of hide and seek. Before rushing off into her vast new home to hide, the excitable new bride asked to be given a five-minute head start.

Try as they might, the wedding guests were unable to find Anne, and initially assumed she was playing some sort of clever trick on them. However, panic set in after many hours had passed without so much as a trace of the lovely bride or her festive bouquet. She was never seen alive again.

The devastated lord, plagued with rumours that Anne had taken the chance to flee from a life with him, never stopped wondering what had happened that terrible day. The decades went by but the hurt remained, and the lord grew old without his Lady by his side.

One day, 50 years after his unhappy wedding day, the lord decided to venture once again into the attic of Bramshill House, still mulling over the disappearance of his love. After knocking on the panelling, perhaps struck by a sudden notion, he discovered a secret room containing a large wooden chest.

As the lord opened the heavy, intricately carved lid, the horror and sorrow that engulfed him must have been overwhelming. Decades of decay had gnawed away at her sweet face, but he would have known his beloved Anne anywhere.

The bride he had last seen dashing off during an afternoon of mischievous games now lay in her yellowed wedding finery, mistletoe bouquet still clutched in her skeletal hands. Through his tears, he saw the deep and desperate scratch marks on the underside of the lid.

The Brown Lady Who Wanders Raynham Hall

In the year 1835, a Christmas gathering was held at Raynham Hall, Norfolk, the ancestral seat of the aristocratic Townshend family.

Among the distinguished guests was a lady named Lydia C, Stone, who claimed that she and others were visited in their bedrooms by a ghostly woman wearing a brown dress. The following evening, the guests followed her down the corridors of the old house, and saw that her eye sockets were completely hollow.

This was the first sighting of the so-called ‘Brown Lady’, whose presence proved so terrifying that several servants actually resigned from their posts at the time, as per The Spooky Isles.

The ghost has been seen on numerous occasions since, and it’s believed she is the subject of one of Britain’s most most famous supernatural photographs. Taken by Country Life photographers in 1936, the well-known picture shows an eerie and startlingly clear figure descending the staircase.

Many believe that the lady who wanders Raynham Hall was in life the sister of Prime Minister Robert Walpole, Lady Dorothy Walpole.

According to official records, Lady Dorothy died of smallpox in 1726 at the age of 40, but there are many who find the circumstances surrounding her death to be suspicious.

A charming and vivacious society beauty, it’s believed she was trapped in an unhappy marriage with her husband, Charles Townshend, 2nd Viscount Townshend, and so sought solace in the arms of another.

It’s long been rumoured that the Viscount became incensed by Lady Dorothy’s affair with the scandalous Lord Wharton, and locked her away in her rooms as punishment. Here she died, isolated from the world, many years after her purported funeral.

Merry Christmas. And, should you hear a few bumps in the night this Christmas Eve, don’t just assume it’s Santa Claus.