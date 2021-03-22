Reese Witherspoon Has Been Bringing Us Feminist Masterpieces For 20 Years

MGM Distribution Co./HBO

I’ve always loved the film Legally Blonde, despite being the sort of person Elle Woods would undoubtedly see as being in desperate need of ‘some mascara and some serious highlights’.

With her bubbly charm and likeability, Reese Witherspoon manages to deliver a character who is so much more than the tired, entitled valley girl a lesser actor would have trotted out; bringing nuance and believable development alongside the explosion of pink and sparkle.

Legally Blonde (2001) tells the story of a girl who starts out imagining her future as revolving around the career ambitions of a man, preparing herself for life as ‘Mrs Warner Huntington III’. She of course ends her story as an accomplished, respected law graduate, bound for success on her own terms.

When Warner (Matthew Davis) dumps her with almost comical cruelty in the middle of a fancy restaurant, Elle’s initial instinct is to win him back by any means necessary. It is here we first see that bright flash of determination which will eventually be put to better use.

After following Warner to Harvard Law School to prove herself as a ‘Jackie, not a Marilyn’, Elle enters fish-out-of-water territory. Despite her superb GPA score, Elle’s hyper feminine, Barbie doll appearance means her intelligence is constantly questioned amid a sea of muted autumnal colours.

At first, the rivalry between Elle and Warner’s preppy new fiancée Vivian Kensington (Selma Blair) takes centre stage, with the two women weighing each other up as mere obstacles for Warner’s affections; archetypes pitted against each other.

However, this is ultimately a story about women building each other other up rather than tearing each other down, and Elle and Vivian ultimately end their days at Harvard as best friends, the question of how Warner perceives them by then a complete irrelevance.

From the famous ‘bend and snap’ scene to the way Elle earns the trust of her client, Brooke Taylor-Windham (Ali Larter), this is a film that places great importance on supportive female friendships, and shows that a person can indeed be highly intelligent and capable while enjoying feminine pursuits.

Although Elle does go through notable changes throughout the film, these are more internal changes whereby she realises her capabilities as a student, as a lawyer, and as a strong individual who has plenty to offer as a loyal friend and girlfriend.

Her intrinsic girliness, her excitability, her memorable taste in fashion remain just as eye-popping by the closing credits, and these attributes are used as a unique skillset as she navigates the competitive world of Harvard Law.

Notably, Elle is able to catch out a murderer during the final, thrilling court scene, using her scientific knowledge of hair care. She is also able to use her bombastic beauty to help others, for example, helping to paint her shy classmate David Kidney (Oz Perkins) as a ladies’ man by pretending to be his spurned lover.

This is a film that doesn’t dismiss or ridicule traditionally feminine rituals; it recognises the everyday joys of bonding over a manicure or perusing a glossy magazine in times of peril. Indeed, Legally Blonde shows that a woman can rock hot pink pleather while knowing her Aristotle inside out.

Elle is undoubtedly in a position of enormous privilege, however there are so many empowering moments in this movie that ring true whatever your income, from Elle’s sorority sisters helping her study for the LSATS, to Elle helping Paulette Bonafonté (Jennifer Coolidge) get her dog back from a bullying ex.

Furthermore, the women in this film experience and react to some all too real moments of sexism and assumptions about different ‘sorts’ of women, prejudices which are by no means confined to prestigious law schools.

For example, we see Vivian being repeatedly asked to fetch coffee during her internship – while Warner is never asked – and, most notably, Elle experiencing a serious knock to her self-esteem after she is sexually harassed by creepy Professor Callahan (Victor Garber).

Although the second film, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde admittedly doesn’t quite channel the brilliance of the original, similar themes of sisterhood and pink power were explored, with Elle once again winning the love and respect of an unlikely new group of pals.

This time, we see Elle take on Washington with ‘Bruiser’s Bill’, turning her tenacity for justice to an anti-animal testing campaign. Those around her are initially baffled by her Prom Queen demeanour and sparkly sincerity, but these qualities – once again – ultimately make up her superpower.

With a third film on the way – arriving in May 2022 – fans are keen to see what Elle is now up to as a powerful, unstoppable blonde in her mid-40s. The plot is being kept under wraps, but many fans have expressed hopes that Elle will run for political office. I mean, just imagine the campaign materials.

During an interview with ELLE in November 2020, Mindy Kaling, who is writing the script alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor, said:

Elle Woods is such an iconic character and so loved. Ordinarily, I think I would actually not find that really fun to do because the expectations are set. But because we haven’t seen the character in 18 years, I was excited. We know what Elle was like when she was 21, 22 years old. But what about when she’s 42? That character, so innocent and girly, what is she like when she’s dealing with adult problems and is an adult woman? She’s not a little girl anymore.

Looking back on Witherspoon’s early body of work, it’s unsurprising that her breakthrough part would bring us one of the most memorable comedic characters of the noughties. Her star quality was apparent from an early age.

Always funny, charming and scene stealing, Witherspoon’s well-known love of reading comes through with every role. She doesn’t just take her characters at face value, she delves that bit deeper and finds out why viewers should care about what happens to them.

Take, for example, the character of Tracey Flick in the 1999 black comedy Election. A perky know-it-all with more than a shade of a young Hillary Clinton, Witherspoon elevates the role with an intensity that earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

As she would a couple of years later with the much more likeable Elle, Witherspoon showed that there were layers to young, American women beside the tropes of cheerleader, good girl or mean girl. Tracey’s jarring ruthlessness and vulnerability have since been the subject of many a pop culture analysis piece, with a 2006 profile in The Washington Post describing her as ‘wondrously monstrous’.

In recent years, Witherspoon, who turns 45 today, has dedicated herself to telling women’s stories, championing female writers and creating a wider range of interesting, complex roles for female actors.

This focus stemmed from her own experiences as a woman in Hollywood, finding that there were not enough substantial female parts for talented actors – particularly after a certain age – or indeed enough women behind the scenes to bring authentically female perspectives to cinema and TV screens.

Speaking with Fast Company in 2018, Reese said:

It was getting laughable how bad the parts were, particularly for women over 35. And that, of course, is when you become really interesting as a woman.

Tired of being offered non-challenging girlfriend roles and run-of-the-mill scripts, Witherspoon took matters into her own hands. With a drive Elle Woods would no doubt be proud of, she set about changing the narrative herself.

In 2012, Witherspoon founded the production company Pacific Standard, drawing from her own passion for reading to spotlight quality stories.

Witherspoon worked as a producer for the critically acclaimed adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s thriller, Gone Girl (2014), while producing and starring in an adaptation of Cheryl Strayed’s biographical adventure Wild (2014).

The films proved to be commercial hits that highlighted the enormous, untapped scope for female-driven stories. Here were stories where grief-stricken women could hike for months on end or conceal dangerous, murderous wells of bitterness and rage, and audiences were clearly compelled.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times after the phenomenal response to Wild – a film widely regarded as her ‘comeback’ – Witherspoon said:

Sometimes you hear in the business that these types of movies aren’t on the top of people’s priority lists to make. [But] the success shows that there’s an audience that’s hungry for these types of films that have strong female characters in them.

In 2016, Witherspoon developed her goals further with the formation of Hello Sunshine, a media and production power house focused on telling women’s stories.

The company has since gone on to deliver some of the most talked-about shows in recent years, including Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere and The Morning Show, featuring a variety of knockout performances from actors well over the age of 35.

Hello Sunshine creates female-fronted shows that bring women’s lived experiences and interior lives to the forefront, depicting women as complex, flawed and even cruel, but never dull. For someone who made a name for herself portraying characters who simply don’t give up, it’s a remarkably fitting legacy.

Witherspoon, once cruelly viewed as a rom-com ‘has been’, is now regarded as one of the most influential individuals working in the entertainment industry today, and was named by Forbes as one of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women in 2019. With many exciting works in the pipeline, it’s clear there’s no stopping her.

Happy Birthday to Reese Witherspoon!