Relic Is The Saddest Horror Film You’ll See This Year

When we talk about horror films we often talk about gory kills, chilling visuals, or how terrifying the creature at the centre of the movie is.

Rarely do we take the time to appreciate that horror films are often tremendously sad stories. For horror to truly work we need an ’emotional anchor’ to ground the film, and what’s a more universal emotion than the pain of sadness?

Enter Relic, from first-time director Natalie Erika James, a superbly scary and remarkably sad film about a daughter, mother, and grandmother who find themselves haunted by a supernatural mould that seems to be the physical manifestation of the grandmother’s increasingly worsening dementia.

Relic is without question one of the most effective horror films I’ve seen this year, perfectly balancing the uncanny and sentimental with such incredible grace you’d be forgiven for thinking that James had been working in the genre for years.

We were lucky enough to get some time with the director ahead of the film’s release to discuss her terrifying new film.

UNILAD: You wrote this with your co-writer Christian White, where did the initial idea for the idea story come from?

Natalie James: I guess it was from personal experience. My grandmother had Alzheimer’s and I started writing it on a trip to go see her in Japan, and the trip was quite notable because it was the first time she couldn’t remember who I was, and it came from observations of her relationship with my mum and how they were changing over time.

On that trip as well, she lived in quite a freaky traditional Japanese house and I think the two things just came together in my mind and that’s how it started.

UNILAD: Is it difficult as an artist putting something so sensitive and personal on the big screen?

NJ: Yeah it can be really challenging. I think you dredge up a lot of stuff, especially in the writing process, but to a certain degree there’s safety in telling it through the horror genre because it’s pushed to such extremes there’s a kind of separation to reality.

I think if it was a social realist drama it would be much harder to do, but saying that there’s a particular scene in the film where I was just bawling behind the monitor when Edna is burying her photos. It just hits you at different times.

UNILAD: The loss of self and identity is a key theme of the film, that’s a recurring touchstone in horror – from Friedkin’s Exorcist to Cronenberg’s The Fly – why do you think the loss of self is such a scary thing for humans to come to terms with?

NJ: In the films, you just mentioned there’s a real sense of body horror to them, and in a way Edna is losing herself both mentally and physically she’s actually deteriorating, and I think the fear comes from both of those levels. I suppose it’s about losing your safety net in a way, you know?

You think you can depend on your own perceptions and the place you have in the world and then that’s ripped out from under you, maybe that’s why it’s scary? But I think horror, in general, explores the fear of something other, or the outsider, and so the idea that it’s not a scary intruder into your house it’s that you’re becoming the other that hits more profoundly.

UNILAD: This might be giving too much away, but the creature, ‘The Mould’ as I’ve been referring to it in my notes, is clearly a real physical thing beyond being a metaphor for dementia. What is it? Is it a ghost, a curse? An infection? What role does the door play in this?

NJ: Well, I guess that’s the one thing of horror in the genre, that there are certain conventions in the genre; you know there’s ghost logic, there’s demonology, there are all these kinds of boxes you can fit your story into.

We were trying to imagine it as an elemental force, and a lot of the questions that Christian and I would ask when we were making it boiled down to ‘What does it want?’ because you know a demon might want to take someone’s soul but The Other, that’s what we call it, only has the intention to destroy, it’s a force of death.

In a lot of Asian horrors, these vengeful spirits come from a wrong that’s been done to them, it can be neglect, murder or abuse, and so I felt the circumstances surrounding the old man’s death created this horrible entity or dark force. And because they took the relic of the old glass window into the home they invited him in.

UNILAD: As well as being extremely creepy if not downright horrifying, it’s also incredibly sad, especially that ending, was that a difficult line to walk?

NJ: Yeah I mean I suppose so, but it was there from the very beginning. It always ended that way, you know a lot of superficial things changed in the script during development but it always had this coming together as a family and unveiling.

But I think it again just relates to our intention with the film, we never wanted to demonise people with Alzheimer’s, it was more about trying to depict the experience in a way that resonates emotionally with people. I’ve described [that ending] as something like a funeral rite, you know? Not unlike watching the body of a loved one or helping them die?

I think there’s an inevitably to her decline and I know that people watch it and go ‘wow, how depressing’, but it’s actually quite a hopeful ending that highlights the importance of human connection in the face of the inevitable.

UNILAD: Neglect is a recurring theme in the film. We hear early on Kay doesn’t have the best relationship with Edna, Kay and Sam’s relationship is also strained and we have what happened with Kay’s great-great-grandfather of course, but there’s the hope at the end of the film that this chain of neglect has been broken.

NJ: I think that’s about right, but clearly I’m working through some feelings of guilt [laughs].

UNILAD: While watching the film I couldn’t help but think there were references to western and eastern horror, specifically Japanese horror. The idea of a hereditary curse is obviously explored in Ari Aster’s Hereditary, the Labyrinth felt like the Overlook in The Shining, but also it felt like Ju-On, The Grudge, and Dark Water were also influences. Were those references deliberate or is it just happy coincidence?

NJ: I’m a huge Kiyoshi Kurosawa fan so his work on Pulse was definitely an inspiration, and tonally I was pointing to a film like The Orphanage or The Others because they balance emotion with horror.

Structurally I looked at something like Kill List, I know they’re very different but those kinds of film. Even Lars Von Triers’ Antichrist. Cronenberg as well! I guess it’s about taking from films that aren’t explicitly horror films, I’m a massive Lynch fan so it’s more about capturing the uncanny.

UNILAD: Men are conspicuously absent from the film, aside from Jamie and his dad of course, what was the idea behind that?

NJ: It wasn’t conscious in a ‘let’s not have male characters’ way, it was more the opposite ‘let’s have female characters’. I think it came about naturally because it was my mother’s mother who had Alzheimer’s, there’s a kind of nice unity in that as you can see your future in your mother and your grandmother and their mortality makes you think of your own, cheerful I know!

UNILAD: What do you think of the term ‘elevated horror’?

NJ: Look, I don’t care what it’s called, but I definitely feel there’s a real divide in the audience between people who really abhor that genre of horror that has something more to say and doesn’t quite fit the traditional expectations of horror.

UNILAD: We’ve only got one minute left so I’m going to ask one question that might be a bit daft but I have to know, why did no one clean up the mould?

NJ: Maybe there’s too much to clean in the house! [laughs] To be honest, it’s more of a sense of rot and neglect so it’s not as simple as wiping it away. I suppose it relates to ghost logic, and I hate breaking it down because it sounds so silly when you say it out loud, but it’s supernatural mould.

Relic is released in cinemas and on Digital HD October 30, with previews in Showcase cinemas on October 29.