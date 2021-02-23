Rick And Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland On His New Gory, Hilarious Alien Cartoon Solar Opposites

[Mike and I] were working on something completely different, and I was trying to crack this other show that was way more grounded. But as we were worked on it both of us at the same time were just like ‘this isn’t fun’, and if it’s not fun now it doesn’t bode well for the how if it goes to series. So we put that aside and I brought up the idea of aliens living on Earth, and it just exploded.

It started taking shape between the two of us; they’re plant-based, they’re stranded on Earth, there’s four of them. My initial idea went as far as ‘Solar Opposites’ and there are two aliens, and one of them is very angry and doesn’t like Earth, and the other one loved Earth, and that was all I had.

So Mike and I took that and fleshed it out into a show that has a lot of potential, and you know it’s an immigrant story and that was the thing we realised in that session, that this was a fun way to do an immigrant story through the eyes of aliens, because it allows you to go nuts and you can have a lot of fun with human culture that we know really well but is alien to them, there’s a lot of comedy that can be mined from that.