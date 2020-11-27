Rocky IV Is Absolute Nonsense, And That’s Why It’s Brilliant

rocky iv 1 MGM

'If he dies, he dies.' Thirty-five years ago, America's heart and soul went the distance in Rocky IV. God damn, they don't make 'em like this anymore.

In 1976, Sylvester Stallone landed his million-to-one shot. Not with a victory in the ring, not with Adriaaaan in his arms, but in prestige. Rocky won Best Picture, grossed more than $225 million, and made the eponymous boxer an instant movie icon.

The ante had to be upped. Apollo Creed? Beaten and befriended. Mr. T’s Clubber Lang? Clobbered. For the fourth round, his next adversary was his most formidable, laughably patriotic yet: the Soviet Union.

Rocky IV

The opening shots are indicative of the garish nonsense to follow. Two boxing gloves emerge, gleaming and twirling, adorned with the US stars and stripes on one hand, the Communist hammer and sickle on the other. They collide, explode in a fireball, followed by Survivor’s Eye of the Tiger. The thrill of the fight was back.

Soon, we’re reintroduced to Stallone and Apollo (Carl Weathers), pally as ever, even duking it out behind closed doors. Relax not, for a trickling sense of dread emerges in Drago (Dolph Lundgren), a Russian Terminator with sharp blond hair, bursting arms and improbable, nay, impossible strength.

Rocky IV Drago

While a standard boxer punches with 600lb of pressure per square inch, Drago can top 2,000lb, all because ‘he ate his spinach… whatever he hits, he destroys’. He could literally take a man’s head off his shoulders, but the film refuses to bow to this eventuality.

Alongside his wife Ludmilla (Brigitte Nielsen) and pompous manager Nicolai (Michael Pataki), the ‘Russians invade the US’ looking to fight Rocky. Apollo, stunted by the lack of recognition, offers his face for an exhibition. The prize? Pride.

The anti-Soviet flag-waving is immediately off the charts. As Drago stands alone in the ring, he’s surrounded by cheerleaders, James Brown performing Living in America and Apollo, adorned in various patriotic paraphernalia, dancing his way down on a floating platform. Honestly, it almost makes you root for the Russian.

Apollo Rocky IV

Almost, until the reality becomes nightmarishly clear. This isn’t a friendly fight in pursuit of national recognition on the sporting stage – Apollo is an example, a lamb led to the slaughter. It’s both feral and clinical, and as Rocky watches on desperate to stop the fight, Apollo’s withering look tells him no.

It cost him his life. As the former world heavyweight lies dying on the canvas, Drago’s emotionless bragging pierces Rocky’s soul. ‘I cannot be defeated. I defeat all man,’ he says. ‘If he dies, he dies.’

The extended prologue is over, the stage is set for Rocky IV. The two must go to war in Russia, on Christmas Day no less. Cue the music!

The first film was a humble, deeply triumphant underdog story – even without a win – set against the damp backdrop of Philadelphia. The fourth, written and directed by Stallone, strips the folksy charm and injects glory via steroids. Often, it borders on parody – though it’s clearly self-aware.

Sure, the film backtracks on its hardened hero in the third entry for some quality family time. Unfortunately, Sly makes for a hilariously unconvincing dad, despite his affectionate, unstoppable drawl. Talia Shire is back as Adrian, but their relationship is gently, barely tested by Rocky’s trip abroad. Surveying their nine-year marriage, he says with Wyld Stallyn aplomb: ‘I’ll tell you, it’s been excellent.’

Rocky IV Robot

Nothing sums up the film’s excess like Paulie’s birthday robot, somehow broaching Skynet levels of AI back in the 80s in aid of serving beer. When she becomes naggy – I stress she, after Paulie changes her voice to that of a sultry woman – he says, ‘I’m gonna have her tubes wired when I get back.’

But hell, if the class had evaporated from the saga, the heart certainly hadn’t. Only, instead of nuance, we have the greatest bloody movie soundtrack to ever exist: Burning Heart; Heart’s On Fire; No Easy Way Out; Double or Nothing; and Vince DiCola’s Training Montage. For the most part, it’s the Stallone equivalent of a 91-minute music video.

Rocky IV montages harder than any motion picture has ever montaged. As Rocky drives off into the distance, steely and vengeful, we replay key moments from the Rocky story – that all-time first kiss with Adrian, earlier tussles, punching the beef, homoerotic beach vignettes – with monstrous flashes of Drago.

Then, there’s the training sequence. Lord above, this is it, the moment you can’t help but fall under the movie’s spell. While Drago enhances his body to superhuman levels with the finest technology, brutal endurance and, as implied, anabolic steroids, Rocky goes back to basics.

He jogs in the snow, he lifts rocks, pulls Paulie in a sled, chops down trees, and sprints – SPRINTS – to the top of a mountain to let out a good scream. He probably decked a bear along the way.

This movie loves working out so much it makes us hate it. Count the shots of glistening, sweaty abs, pulsing under the strain of weights and stamina. Fear the bulging veins on both competitors, like the omnishambles of cables behind your TV had arms. This film goes 110%, 100% of the time.

It’s somehow loveably tiresome. A Soviet crowd, earlier dubbed the ‘most hostile’ the commentators had ever seen, fall for Rocky’s determination – even the Politburo in attendance. It turns out all the Cold War needed was boxing.

Sylvester Stallone And Dolph Lundgren In 'Rocky IV'

But it’s got a good spirit. In a bid for détente, Rocky rallies the crowd, announcing, ‘In here, there were two guys killing each other, but I guess that’s better than 20 million. I guess what I’m trying to say, is that if I can change, and you can change, everybody can change!’

Sailing past the woeful fifth entry, the series would later mature with Rocky Balboa and the Creed spin-offs. But after 35 years, we still haven’t forgotten the comical beauty of Rocky IV. We cheer, we dance, we all win.