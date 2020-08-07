Seth Rogen Would Go Back In Time And Kill Baby Hitler

Warner Bros./PA Images

To mark the release of HBO Max’s An American Pickle, we chatted to comedy’s king of weed and laughs, Seth Rogen. He’s kind of a big dill.

Advert

The actor is no stranger to outlandish yarns: he and his fellow comics battled judgement day in This Is The End, he took on Kim Jong-un with James Franco in The Interview, and he played an animated, horny weiner in Sausage Party.

However, An American Pickle puts him in the shoes of his ancestors as Herschel, a Jewish labourer who wakes up in present-day Brooklyn after being brined for 100 years. There, he meets his great-grandson – also portrayed by Rogen, in a brilliant dual-performance.

Check out the trailer here:

Advert

We managed to snag a few minutes with Rogen to run through our rigorous, po-faced interview format. Obviously, Hitler and cannabis came up. We even wore a tuxedo for the occasion… just kidding, but we did hold in our farts.

This isn’t the end… this is The Ten.

1) You’ve got a time machine, where’s the first place you’re going?

Seth Rogen: Kill Hitler, boom! Baby Hitler.

2) What’s the most famous-person thing you’ve ever done?

SR: Oh man! There’s so many that I can’t even begin to calculate. I’ve gotten my dog acupuncture, that’s one.

An American Pickle Warner Bros.

3) If you weren’t an actor, what do you think you’d be doing with your life?

Advert

SR: I’d be in the cannabis business.

UNILAD: Where?

SR: Wherever I can thrive [laughs].

4) You have one wish and it has to be selfish, what do you wish for? No world peace.

SR: The ability to sing really well.

UNILAD: Is there any particular song?

SR: Give me any of them, any song.

An American Pickle Warner Bros.

5) Whose career are you secretly jealous of?

SR: Uh, no-one specifically. I don’t know, there’s people whose careers at moments I’ve been jealous of, but there’s like nobody overall I’d trade careers with.

UNILAD: Who’s someone, at a moment, you’ve been jealous of or admire, then?

Advert

SR: There’s movies other people make, like Defending Your Life by Albert Brooks, when he was making Modern Romance and those films. I’m like, I’d like to make movies that good one day.

6) What is your strongest held opinion? What is a hill you’re willing to die on?

SR: I have no hill I’m willing to die on, that is my strongest held opinion.

An American Pickle Warner Bros.

7) What’s something you’ve never admitted publicly but you’ll tell me now?

SR: I dunno… there’s so many things. I’ve probably done it already… it could be a very specific thing that’s happened to me today. My neck hurts, I haven’t admitted that publicly today. This morning my neck hurts.

8) You’re stuck living the same day over and over, what day would it be and why?

SR: I dunno, just some random Sunday when I don’t have much to do, probably.

UNILAD: To quote Hot Fuzz, what would you do on your perfect Sunday?

SR: I would hang out with my lovely wife and my dog, maybe do some pottery, and hang out.

An American Pickle Seth Rogen Sarah Snook Warner Bros.

9) Have you ever been left convinced – or at least persuaded – by a fake news story about yourself?

SR: [Laughs] Nah, I don’t think so. But there’s been times I’ve read things I know I’ve not said… but they’re presented with such confidence that it does make me second-guess it.

UNILAD: Any egregious examples?

SR: There’s a lot [laughs].

10) If you had to remove one colour from the world forever, which would it be and why?

SR: One colour… wow, that’s a tough one. I don’t know… taupe! [Laughs]

UNILAD: Taupe! What do you have against taupe?

SR: I just wanted to say taupe!

An American Pickle hits UK cinemas on August 7.