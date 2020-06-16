Sixty Years On, And Psycho Remains The Most Influential Slasher Film Of All Time

Psycho Paramount Pictures

Icons from the early days of Hollywood would have found it strange to learn that, one day, the most recognisable movie scene in history would show a shrieking woman being stabbed repeatedly in the shower.

Advert

This scene in Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho (1960) is so visceral, so striking that those yet to watch the film can immediately visualise Janet Leigh’s wide, hopeless scream; the blood oozing quietly between the tiles.

At just 45 seconds long, this scene marked a shift which would resonate throughout the decades; birthing what became known as the slasher genre and much more.

Psycho Paramount Pictures

Opening at two midtown Manhattan cinemas on the morning of June 16, 1960, crowds queued around the block for admission.

Advert

The very first audience witnessed something entirely new and completely unnerving, and it’s perhaps unsurprising that Psycho would become Hitchcock’s greatest commercial hit.

We can glean some idea about what it must have felt like to watch the narrative unfold without knowing its iconic twists, with audience reactions having become legendary.

As per The Village Voice:

Audiences responded as though trapped on a roller coaster through the spook house, with a convulsive mixture of screams and laughter. People bolted for the doors and fainted in their seats. The mayhem caused one New York theatre to call the cops and others to call for censorship.

Psycho Paramount Pictures

Although the film received some decidedly mixed reviews – derided by one The New York Times critic as ‘a blot on an honourable career’ – many film lovers recognised it as signficiant.

Film critic Andrew Sarris wrote in The Movie Journal at the time:

Besides making previous horror films look like variations of Pollyanna, Psycho is overlaid with a richly symbolic commentary on the modern world as a public swamp in which human feelings and passions are flushed down the drain.

Advert

Critics like Sarris saw Psycho as evidence of Hitchcock’s avant garde genius; his ability to venture into overlooked genres and elevate his subject through his sharp irony, intellect and unparalleled technical mastery.

Psycho Paramount Pictures

Psycho drew from a 1959 pulp novel of the same name, with writer Robert Bloch having loosely based Norman on murderer and body snatcher Ed Gein.

Like Norman, Gein had exhumed corpses and had an obsession with his late mother. As well as sealing off a room as a shrine to her, Gein exhumed corpses bearing her resemblance, using body parts to make trophies.

Such lurid territory would have been seen as unfit for an auteur like Hitchcock, who had made his name with sharp, stylish thrillers. However, Hitchcock proved that – in the right hands – even the murkiest tales could be told with intelligence and beauty.

Psycho Paramount Pictures

A censor defying masterpiece woven from so-called low brow source material, Psycho changed the nature of horror forever, transforming audience manipulation as an art form.

The almost unbearable suspense aside, so much of what we regard to be Hitchcockian is wrapped up within this movie. For example, the eerily intimate ‘first person’ camera which manipulates audience understanding of characters has been mirrored by many an admiring director.

John Carpenter later used such camera work in Halloween (1978), starring Janet Leigh’s daughter, Jamie Lee Curtis, immersing viewers in the story in an immediate and unsettling way.

Deliberately shot to look cheap and exploitative, Hitchcock expertly used light and darkness to build atmospheric tension, proving to generations of filmmakers how imagination can trump a low budget.

Psycho Paramount Pictures

Advert

As with visuals, Hitchcock was a perfectionist with sound, with composer Bernard Herrmann’s infamous score enhancing gorier scenes a way which sets the hairs on the back of your neck on edge.

With just a few shrieks of string, viewers could be brought to a state of frenzied panic, a lesson duly noted by younger filmmakers.

This influence is perhaps most notable with Jaws (1975), with Steven Spielberg using John Williams’s unbelievably scary score to signal the shark’s unrelenting approach.

But perhaps Psycho’s greatest legacy lies in its timelessly uncomfortable core theme: the horrifying possibilities of the human mind behind an ordinary, welcoming face.

Psycho Paramount Pictures

I spoke with Jennifer Dale Apel from the London Horror Society. A lifelong horror lover, Abel has previously script supervised independent horror shorts, and helps programme a horror film festival.

Having first seen Psycho when she was about 10 years old, Apel returns to the film each year, gaining ‘appreciation and understanding’ with age.

Although Apel agrees that Psycho could be considered as the ‘first slasher film’, she remarked that there are various other, older movies that have steered Hitchcock’s eye, with clear use of German expressionist elements, ‘especially in the angles and shadows that were used’.

Apel told UNILAD:

The shadow of the killer coming towards Marion in the shower is very similar to the way shadows were implemented in such films as Nosferatu (1922, dir. F.W. Murnau) and Das Cabinet des Dr. Caligari (1920, dir. Robert Wiene). German expressionism also influenced the classic Hollywood monster movies and you can see Hitchcock used similar close ups and cuts found in James Whale’s Frankenstein (1931). A more recent film that looks to influence Psycho is H.G. Clouzot’s Les Diaboliques (1955).

Psycho Paramount Pictures

From the first frame, Hitchcock turned audience expectations upside down, beginning with a post-coital Marion Crane (Leigh) in her underwear.

A subversive opening at this time, this framed the story as entirely modern, with the heroine no swooning Hammer Horror virgin. Society was surging beyond the prim, conservative 50s and into the wilder, more unexpected 60s, with its counterculture and alternative ways of living.

Marion may have asked Sam to sit ‘respectably in my house with my mother’s picture on the mantel’, but such formalities were beginning to feel quaint, as stilted as being uncomfortable using the word ‘bathroom’.

Psycho Paramount Pictures

At that time of Psycho’s release, the majority of US film studios were restricted by the long outdated Production Code, which adhered to the idea that depictions of sex, drugs, drinking, violence and bad language could ‘lower the moral standards of those who see it’.

The graphic imagery in Psycho – in an age where a flushing toilet was viewed unseemly – effectively demolished the lingering hand wringing around film censorship.

As film scholar Thomas Doherty wrote in, Pre-Code Hollywood: Sex, Immorality, and Insurrection in American Cinema, ‘the Code was walking dead’, paving the way for movies like Lolita (1962) and Bonnie and Clyde (1967).

Psycho Paramount Pictures

By the late 60s, the Code was no longer relevant for filmmakers, with the 70s bringing some of the grisliest horror movies of all time.

This, of course, included The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974), with Gein’s story influencing director Tobe Hooper. However, in this depiction, the central villain is notably stripped of all humanity.

Hitchcock’s rebellious attitude towards the Code allowed future filmmakers to continue pushing the boundaries of decency; with nudity, violence and curse words becoming commonplace.

Along with this explosion of bared skin and spilled blood came new expectations about narrative and character, with savvier audiences expecting the unexpected.

Psycho Paramount Pictures

Although younger sister Lila ultimately solves the mystery – being a plucky, resourceful final girl – it’s Marion we remember. Hands tensed over a steering wheel on a doomed and forgotten road.

Marion had been carefully established as the focal character; daring, conflicted and utterly compelling to watch. We are invited into her inner thoughts, to share her guilt, only for it all to prove trivial once we reach the lair of the monster.

The redemption arc audiences had anticipated – with Marion coming clean about her theft and marrying Sam – never came, with both Marion and her $40,000 sinking unceremoniously into swamp water.

The false protagonist has since become a popular trope, explored in films such as Alien (1979) and Scream (1996). This narrative jolt has also infiltrated the age of prestige television, most famously in season one of Game of Thrones.

Psycho Paramount Pictures

It’s hard to think about Marion’s demise without considering the deaths of other fallen women in the gore splattered horrors to come; the scantily clad teenagers of the Halloween and Friday the 13th (1980) franchises.

Marion’s murder is so jarring, with the blade actually appearing to pierce through her flesh. It is a frenzied, furious ripping apart of a human body, where the terror of the victim takes full focus.

In the years to come, the subject of women’s bodies in horror movies has become an issue for debate, with female character portrayed as unchaste and unladylike dispatched with gratuitous brutality.

Psycho Paramount Pictures

Such scenes are often juxtaposed with scenes of eroticism and nudity, which can absolutely be traced back to that shower scene.

Feminists have previously criticised horror movies for giving misogynistic portrayals of violence against women, with many decades of male directors shaping film expectations through the male gaze.

However, Apel believes that the violence in Psycho is ‘merited in the context’, with Marion’s nakedness having a purpose beyond simple gratuity:

While I do believe this is the first time the female body has been assaulted in such a way on film, I do think it is merited in the context. Some would say that Marion Crane’s naked body may be there for no other reason then to add a female form to the film, but I don’t believe that is the case. Marion’s nakedness just furthers her vulnerability – being out in the open, almost like a hunted animal. She felt secure enough in the room where Norman put her, but she was constantly being watched, being looked upon.

Psycho Paramount Pictures

Antagonist Norman Bates is a different beast entirely from the vampires and werewolves running rampant in early horror cinema.

Norman does not have the uncanny appearance of Boris Karloff’s monster in Frankenstein (1931), or Lon Chaney’s skull like visage in The Phantom of the Opera (1925). Indeed, it is his apparent ordinariness that makes his crimes all the more grotesque.

Furthermore, the Norman in Bloch’s novel is older and overweight, an alcoholic who becomes ‘mother’ by drinking to the point of blacking out. A person who would no doubt raise more of an alarm for a lone traveller.

By making Norman a sensitive, polite young man – with a slender and un-intimidating physique – Hitchcock introduced a new source of terror: the idea of an entirely different person lurking inside the ‘boy next door’.

Psycho Paramount Pictures

With his clean cut good looks, devotion to his mother and apparent cheeriness despite his failing business, Norman is very much a perverse inversion of the 1950s. The mythologised family home left to disarray, the old roads rendered redundant by progress.

Apel explained:

Psycho came out at a time in America of post-war anxieties. The cold-war era horror films that preceded this were heavily dominated by sci-fi monsters, symbolizing the threat of the outsider. But Psycho, and Norman Bates, are about the internal threats. There was a fear of a crisis of identity as the American family was moving out more to the suburbs and the mother became the power of the home. The effects of the overbearing mother are seen in Norman’s character, as he has been so overtaken by her than his personality and self has completely disappeared by the end of the film. Psycho and Norman have also created a more personal and realistic horror than previous films. There is no supernatural element at work here, so the events in this film could easily happen to anyone.

Psycho Paramount Pictures

Indeed, Abel would argue that Norman could well said to be the most ‘likeable’ character, with the audience sympathising – and even empathising – with his constrained life and obvious shyness.

Sympathetic villains have continued to emerge throughout the decades, changing to meet the concerns of the day.

See for example Glenn Close’s frighteningly empowered career woman in Fatal Attraction (1987), or viciously embittered ‘cool girl’ Amy Elliott Dunne in Gone Girl (2014).

Psycho Paramount Pictures

The mansion behind Bates motel was modelled upon Edward Hopper’s The House by The Railroad, which depicts a grand yet melancholy Victorian house, isolated on one side of a railway track.

Hitchcock used this location to great effect, the odd gothic nature of the house and the simple, utilitarian nature of the motel rooms creating a sense of unease and duplicity.

This was no Dracula’s castle, but a rather ordinary establishment that the viewer themselves might wind up in should they end up on the wrong road one rainy night.

As per Apel, themes of ‘isolation and backroads’ have regularly cropped up in movies post-Psycho, with movies like The Hills Have Eyes (1977) and Pumpkinhead (1988) showing protagonists meeting terrible ends after deviating from the correct path.

Psycho Paramount Pictures

A full sixty years on, and it’s clear that Norman Bates has sunk his knife deep into the ever shifting flesh of horror, shaping what makes us jump from our cinema seats, and what keeps us up until the early hours.

The influence wielded by mother lives on.