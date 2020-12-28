Social Media Experts Tell Us How To Filter Through Fake News In 2021 Pexels

Social media has been a lifeline in 2020. As the ongoing pandemic closed the door on social spaces and life as we once knew it came to a drastic halt, many of us relied on online platforms to stay in touch with our loved ones.

Last year, Netflix dropped an original documentary, The Social Dilemma, which sounds the alarm on the extent of how social media is shaping our lives. It features a number of damning interviews with tech experts urging users to cut back on using the very platforms they helped develop.

Not only does the documentary focus on the ever-addictive nature of social media, spurred by clever algorithms that have the sole purpose of keeping our attention, it also touches on issues of misinformation, fake news and political polarisation.

For anyone who has an account on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, it is a sobering, must-watch. While you may feel like deactivating your online presence altogether by the time you finish, experts also throw in a couple of tips on how to use social media more responsibly.

We took their advice, and then some, and rounded up our favourite tips for you below.

Read the article and verify your sources



One software programmer who helped develop the Facebook like button urges users not to click on clickbait. Justin Rosenstein says doing so ‘is creating a financial incentive that perpetuates this existing system’.

Jodie Cook, an author and owner of a social media agency, says headlines and meta descriptions are often intentionally misleading, which means it is imperative to read an article in full before sharing.

‘Before sharing or commenting on something, check it’s actually true,’ she says.

She mentions a handy website, Snopes, which will tell you if the information you are sharing has been verified.

‘If in doubt, don’t share,’ is her bottom-line.

Athina Karatzogianni, a professor in Media and Communication at the University of Leicester says its key to check the time and date of publication of articles before sharing, as time changes context.

Monitor your screen time



Tristan Harris, a former design ethicist for Google recommends turning off notifications on apps; a good way to set boundaries between you and your phone.

Cook says a good indicator that you’re in danger of spending too much time on social media is when it dictates how you spend your time.

She says:

It might mean we only do things for the pictures we can share. We think about how something looks to others rather than how it feels to us. Using social media too much means our attention spans become shorter and our desire for approval increases. Find a way of taking the best bits without the worst and do it before it spirals out of control.

Don’t let the algorithm play you



Jaron Lanier, a computer scientist who vows to never make a social media profile, says to ‘never accept a video recommended to you on YouTube. Always choose’.

Guillaume Chaslot, an ex-YouTube engineer, who was a co-creator of the platform’s recommendation algorithm, says users should install a chrome extension that can undo this very function.

‘It worries me that an algorithm that I worked on is actually increasing polarisation in society. But from the point of view of watch time, this polarisation is extremely efficient at keeping people online,’ he says in the documentary.

Be more conscious



Social media has become a core element in our political, economic, social and cultural structures.

‘Because of that, these platforms reproduce and amplify polarisation that is already inherent in our society,’ Karatzogianni says.

Cook agrees: ‘Social media platforms want users to spend more time on them, and to do this they ensure users see content that will provoke strong reactions.’

She adds:

It’s not enough for a political candidate to have reasonable views that benefit all involved; it won’t generate sufficient engagement and the message won’t spread. President Trump in particular made use of this tactic. His team’s campaign used strong, clear, messaging that intentionally focused on one group whilst alienating another. Those within the group felt that it represented their views and those being alienated showed their outrage. It results in divisive messaging that splits social media users down the middle depending on the topic at hand.

During the 2020 election, Twitter introduced warnings under tweets that it suspected may not be true. Infamously, much of Donald Trump’s Twitter feed after the election bore these warnings.

‘Tweets are easily spread via retweets, perhaps faster than on any other platform, and this goes some way to addressing this,’ Cook says.