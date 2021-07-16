Step Brothers Voted Will Ferrell’s Best Movie

Sony Pictures Releasing

Step Brothers has come out victorious as people’s favourite Will Ferrell movie.

With today, July 16, marking the comedy king’s birthday, we thought we’d see what you think are Ferrell’s greatest films – and no, people couldn’t vote for all of them.

It was a tough decision because, well, all of his movies are pretty stellar. From Anchorman and The Other Guys, to Elf and Blades of Glory – I personally couldn’t decide, so we asked you guys to choose instead.

PA Images

Without further adieu, here’s what you voted as Ferrell’s top 10 movies:

10. Stranger than Fiction

One of Ferrell’s lesser-known movies, Stranger Than Fiction got just 2.9% of the votes on the poll. The flick boasts an impressive 73% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tartometer, so it’s definitely worth a watch.

If Ferrell wasn’t A-List enough for you in this film, the likes of Emma Thompson, Dustin Hoffman and Queen Latifah star in the 2006 film.

Sony Pictures Releasing

9. The Lego Movie

In The Lego Movie, Ferrell lends his voice to Lord Business – the film’s designated baddie. The description given of Lord Business reads, ‘an evil businessman and tyrant of Bricksburg and the Lego Universe who is the company president of the Octan Corporation under the name President Business.’

While Ferrell only physically appears briefly right at the end of the film, he successfully injects his hilarity throughout The Lego Movie, alongside other comedic legends such as Chris Pratt, Will Arnett and Nick Offerman.

It only got 6.6% of the vote but boasts a highly impressive 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, and Rotten Tomatoes doesn’t lie.

Warner Bros. Pictures

8. Zoolander

Ferrell stars as quirky fashion designer Jacobim Mugatu in Zoolander; a comedy based on male model Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller). Undeniably, Stiller steals the show as the lead in Zoolander, but Ferrell plays an integral part in the film.

To emphasise just how extra the movie is, Zoolander won a Teen Choice Award for ‘Choice Hissy Fit’.

Paramount Pictures

7. Old School

Coming in seventh is Old School, a movie about three friends (Ferrell, Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn) who attempt to attempt to relive their college days by creating their own fraternity – something I’m sure we can all imagine Ferrell doing in real life.

6. Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Sadly not as popular as the first movie, Anchorman 2 comes in at sixth place. It may not as been quite as good, but we all needed a second dose of Ron Burgundy and co. in our lives.

As far as random endings go, Anchorman 2 is up there for me. Filled with well-known faces, several news teams assemble (see what I did there?), to fight with each other, with the likes of James Marsden, Tina Fey and Sacha Baron Cohen making an appearance, to name a few. The most random cameo of all has to be Kanye West’s appearance.

Random or not, it’s still highly entertaining.

5. Blades of Glory

We all know John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell are the ideal comedy due, but Jon Heder definitely gave Reilly a run for his money.

Released in 2007, the hilarious film based on two former Olympic ice skaters raked in more than $145 million at the box office, but only raked in 17% of our vote.

Paramount Pictures

4. The Other Guys

Another comedy duo we didn’t know we needed: Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. In The Other Guys, Ferrell and Wahlberg take the definition of ‘good cop, bad cop’ to new levels, and see NYPD detectives Allen Gamble and Terry Hoitz try to gain respect from fellow members of the police department.

The film was directed by Adam McKay, who has also worked with Ferrell on Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004), Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006), Step Brothers (2008), and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013).

Watch The Other Guys on Netflix now.

Sony Pictures Releasing

3. Elf

Unless you’re a cotton-headed ninny muggins, then Elf should always be on the top of your list for Christmas movies.

While I was only a child at the time of its release, I’ve watched it every year since, and still find it just as funny. Similar to Shrek, it’s the type of movie both adults and kids can enjoy. From dancing through the fields of twirly-wirly gumdrops to getting stuck in a revolving door, Elf is the type of movie to leave you smiling from start to finish.

When asked what their favourite Ferrell movie was and why, one person said, ‘Elf, duh. It’s the best ever Christmas film and it’s so wholesome. It always cheers me up.’

New Line Cinema

2. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

If you haven’t seen this movie, I promise you won’t regret your decision. Anchorman is quite possibly one of the funniest films I’ve seen and is the perfect combination of ridiculously stupid and amazing.

The long list of comedic MVPs in the film helps Anchorman achieve ultimate hilarious status, with The Office‘s Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, Christina Applegate, and David Koechner also starring alongside Ferrell.

One Ferrell fan branded his acting and comedy in Anchorman as ‘top notch’ going on to say he played the character of Ron Burgundy ‘to a tee’, while someone else’s reasoning for it being their favourite movie was ‘because I love lamp.’

DreamWorks Pictures

1. Step Brothers

The movie we all knew would win: Step Brothers takes the crown with almost half of the votes.

Ferrell teamed up with Adam McKay and John C. Reilly to create this comedy genius based on two middle-aged men who still live with their parents.

One of the most iconic scenes is undeniably the interview scene with a very baby faced Seth Rogen. Here’s a reminder of the glorious moment (you’re welcome):

One fan of the movie said it was ‘no doubt’ their favourite of Ferrell’s films, while another person branded it as an ‘absolute classic’.

As of 2017, Ferrell wasn’t sure if there would be a sequel to Step Brothers, but I think Nighthawk and Dragon have another Catalina Wine Mixer in them yet…