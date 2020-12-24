Ten Best Christmas Episodes Of All Time

christmas tv eps 1.jpg Channel 4/BBC

One of my most enduring festive childhood memories is undoubtedly the annual moment when a crisp new Christmas edition of the Radio Times would appear on the kitchen work surface.

Satisfyingly thick and glossy, this snow-drop adorned entertainment Bible brimmed over with sparkly telly treats, sending my Christmas cheer chimney-high.

These were the days before you could stream any film or TV in the world in a matter of seconds, with the glittery offerings of the TV guide having the feel of a particularly bountiful and generous feast.

radio times @rudemrlang/Twitter

Although times have changed, my passion for Christmas telly has yet to dim. I still feel a cracker-spark of excitement when leafing through the Radio Times year after year, and I still mentally mark out the exact times I will be plonked on the sofa with a mince pie in hand.

Each passing year brings new highlights, and yet – in my humble opinion – there are 10 classic Christmas TV specials that are pretty damn tough to beat. However, I am – of course – braced for the inevitable stern rebuttals in the comment section.

A single, isolated frame from one of these specials gives me the warm, fuzzy feeling of having drunk too much Bailey’s and hot chocolate at the German markets. They are as much a part of the season as Mariah Carey and tangled Christmas tree lights, and I love each and every single one dearly.

So, grab the best chocolates from the Quality Treat tin – the big purple ones, obviously – and tuck into UNILAD’s definitive list of the 10 best Christmas specials of all time.

Christmas Needpix

10. The Bracebridge Dinner (2001) – Gilmore Girls

As a show that makes every season look impossibly gorgeous, Gilmore Girls does winter particularly well, and not just because of Lorelei’s mystical snow-smelling abilities.

The town of Stars Hollow looks particularly breath-taking beneath a blanket of snow, all fairy lights and tinkly music and quirky local traditions.

This festive episode is a particular treat, and involves snowman-building contests, horse-drawn sleigh rides and a gorgeous, Sukie-prepared Elizabethan feast at the inn.

gilmore girls Warner Bros. Television Distribution

There’s plenty of cute scenes to enjoy here, from Emily and Richard sharing an affectionate moment, to Paris putting The Iliad aside to let her hair down and socialise for once.

Oh, and there’s a fair bit of Dean vs Jess tension going on in this episode, once again sparking the age old fan question of who really is the best of Rory’s boyfriends – obviously not Logan, never Logan.

Pull up a chair at the inn below:

9. A Christmassy Ted (1996) – Father Ted

Very few shows make me laugh as consistently and enormously as Father Ted, with the delightfully silly world of Craggy Island being among my very favourite comedic escapes.

A Christmassy Ted is a personal favourite of mine, and sees Father Ted (Dermot Morgan), Father Dougal (Ardal O’Hanlon) and a number of other priests becoming lost in a comically large women’s lingerie department.

The men of the cloth are driven to the brink of abject despair as they search desperately for a way out, convinced they will be wandering in the forest of bras and knickers forevermore.

With rib-tickling satirical nods to cinematic war epics, Father Ted takes on the role as commander, calming his men down as he leads them through the wilderness, all the while trying to stay out of sight of the female shoppers.

Remind yourself of the fantastically fun nightmare of a Christmas shopping trip below:

8. Miracle on Third or Fourth Street (1993) – Frasier

The very best Christmas stories are all about redemption and learning to see the world through another person’s eyes. From A Christmas Carol to It’s A Wonderful Life, we love to see a disheartened soul turned around on a fateful, wintery night.

The character of Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) is ripe for this sort of festive transformation, albeit on a gentler scale, being rather curmudgeonly and at times slightly blinded by his own grandiose sense of superiority.

For all his learned understanding of the human mind, Frasier has led an exceedingly privileged life that has left him with a few snobbish tendencies.

Frasier CBS Television Distribution

After a blow up with his father, Martin (John Mahoney), things quickly snowball away from the usual sit-com hi-jinx, striking a more sombre note in the final scenes.

Following a series of mishaps, a dishevelled Frasier winds up eating his Christmas dinner at a diner with a number of homeless men, before realising he’d left his wallet at the radio station.

Without so much as a second thought, the other patrons chip in to cover the cost of Frasier’s Christmas platter, leaving him profoundly touched and humbled.

One man movingly tells him, ‘Christmas belongs to guys like us,’ with Frasier suddenly unrecognisable as the eminent – and uber posh – psychiatrist we all know him to be.

The episode concludes with this very same man offering Frasier a quarter to ring Martin and make amends. Cue all of us at home immediately sending a text to our family WhatsApp group…

You can see Dr. Crane get a dose of the Christmas spirit below:

7. Knowing Me Knowing Yule (1995) – Knowing Me Knowing You with Alan Partridge

I love the episode on two levels. First of all, it centres around one of the greatest comic creations of all time, and is absolutely – excruciatingly – hilarious.

Secondly, it strikes a real nostalgic note for me, and reminds me of so many Christmas variety shows I would lap up as a kid in the ’90s. All corny ‘living room’ sets, innuendo-laden cooking segments and daft stunts.

Like all great Alan Partridge episodes, Knowing Me Knowing Yule toes the line between comedy and tragedy, with Alan (Steve Coogan) appearing to be on the brink of falling apart at multiple parts of the show.

The deeply awkward action builds and build to an ultimately horrifying crescendo, concluding with Alan punching new BBC Chief Commissioning Editor Tony Hayers in the face with a turkey. Needless to say, this does no favours for his already wobbly TV career.

You can watch the mortifying antics unfold below:

6. The Christmas Lunch Incident (1996) – The Vicar of Dibley

Hearing that we were getting a brand new Christmas episode of The Vicar of Dibley kind of felt like looking out of the window on December 1 and seeing a fresh flurry of snowfall.

Geraldine Granger (played by the lovely Dawn French) really does embody the spirit of jolliness and goodwill to all men (and women), being endlessly patient all the live-long year with her eccentric assortment of friends and parishioners.

However, her kind and generous nature ends up getting the better of her one deliciously funny Christmas Day when she is invited to attend four sumptuous dinners.

vicar of dibley BBC

Not wanting to cause any offence, the good vicar proceeds to chow down feast after feast, becoming uncomfortably full in a way many of us can relate to all too well after having had just one Christmas dinner.

The series of events culminates in poor Geraldine hitching a ride home in the back of a tractor, looking rather like a well-stuffed turkey herself. This really is a riotously Christmassy episode, and makes me long for a proper roast potato.

You can check out Geraldine cheerfully forcing down her third Christmas dinner of the day below:

5. The One Where Rachel Quits (1996) – Friends

I’ve always longed to stroll around New York City at Christmas time wearing a full-length coat and stylish scarf, and I fully blame Friends for feeding into my yearly fantasy.

There are so many astonishingly good Christmas/Thanksgiving Friends episodes, but I particularly like this one because it brings us Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) at her kooky, innocent best.

Phoebe is the perfect character for a Christmas ep, being simultaneously naïve yet wise, warm-hearted yet undeniably odd.

In The One Where Rachel Quits, Phoebe is left distraught upon realising the fate of trees that don’t ‘serve their Christmas destiny’.

Friends Warner Bros. Television Distribution

In the end, Monica (Courteney Cox) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) rescue the sad-looking trees, setting them up in Monica’s apartment like a festive, and slightly straggly, indoor forest.

With no scary wood chipper in sight, Phoebe is finally able to relax and enjoy the holiday celebrations, knowing the trees had fulfilled their purpose.

I love this gesture so much, especially as you just know Monica would be secretly clenching her teeth over all those pine needles.

Check out our favourite Friends-mas below:

4. Christmas Party (2005) – The Office

This is undeniably one of the most romantic Christmas episodes ever made, and one that has seriously raised the bar in terms of what office workers expect from Secret Santa.

Having been besotted by Pam (Jenna Fischer) for some time – and, of course, she with him – Jim (John Krasinski) is utterly delighted after lucking out and getting the object of his affections as his giftee.

Jim and Pam NBC Universal Television Distribution

Putting heaps of thought into the gift, Jim gets Pam a teapot filled with smaller, personal gifts and a letter, the contents of which are famously never revealed.

However, things get a bit complicated following a festive cocktail of present swapping, oddball co-workers and unspoken feelings, with Jim ultimately retrieving the letter and popping it in his pocket, unread.

You can check out the all-too-obvious Christmas chemistry between Jim and Pam below:

3. Christmas Special 2008 (2008) – Gavin & Stacey

No other sitcom so accurately captures the weirdness of blending families and friendship groups at the start of a newly-forged love story. It was therefore no great surprise that the unparalleled Gavin & Stacey got top marks in this iconic noughties special.

Honestly, I could happily just watch the Shipmans and Wests at Christmas without any narrative whatsoever, letting their various quirks and oddities drive the action.

And indeed, there’s plenty of this to enjoy, all tied in with the various subplots of Nessa and Smithy’s complicated romance, Neil the baby’s first Christmas, and – of course – the endless mystery of that eventful fishing trip.

Gavin & Stacey BBC

We see Mick prepare an absolutely glorious-looking turkey and Uncle Bryn marvelling over a mint Bailey’s. We see Smithy and Gavin belting out a bit of Live Aid, and Doris getting ‘absolutely tw*tted’. Pam, of course, is on absolutely top Pam form in this one.

This is a true present of an episode that I can’t believe I’ve now watched 12 times. With more Gavin & Stacey promised on the horizon, I’m more excited than ever to unwrap it all over again this year.

Join the family for Christmas dinner in the following clip:

2. Christmas Special (1999) – The Royle Family

Being from Manchester myself, I’m pretty biased when it comes to The Royle Family, and would happily include multiple Christmas specials from this show alone.

Full of heart, humour and sometimes startling relatability, episodes of The Royle Family usually navigate deceptively low-key stakes. A world of biscuit-eating, Sunday lunches, and the dozy, domestic minutia that make up family life.

But when The Royle Family gets deep, it packs a serious emotional punch, and so, when Denise’s waters broke after Christmas dinner 1999, the eyes of the nation also got a bit soggy.

The Royle Family BBC

Here we saw patriarch Jim Royle (Ricky Tomlinson) – a man who usually expresses himself through mockery and crudeness – suddenly overwhelmed by love for his daughter and the baby grandson he is soon to meet.

As a Charlotte Church CD plays out in the family bathroom, Jim tells Denise (played by the late, great Caroline Aherne) how beautiful she herself was as a newborn, and what a fantastic mother she will be.

This is of course cut through with Jim’s distinct brand of toilet humour, when he asks Denise whether she’s sure she’s simply not had a ‘bloody big p*ss’.

I mean, come on, just check out the following scene and try to maintain your composure:

1. Christmas Special: Part Two (2003) – The Office (UK)

One of the most beautiful pieces of television ever made – whatever the season may be – this special makes even the most cynical among us believe in the power of love at Christmas, and is a testimony to the unique genius of Ricky Gervais.

Set in the decidedly non-festive surroundings of Wernham Hogg’s Slough branch – all drab tinsel and low-key resentment – an everyday Christmas miracle occurs in the form of Tim and Dawn’s reunion, many years after she apparently left forever for sunnier climes.

When Dawn reads that note from Tim telling her to ‘never give up’ on her creative dreams, I have to choke back big, honking, snotty sobs, suddenly resembling an ungainly reindeer with a winter cold. And when she returns to the party, to the sound of Yazoo’s Only You, I gasp for joy every time.

What makes this special so, erm, special, is its basis in reality. It reaches through life’s chilly disappointments and says, yes, you may be over 30 and, yes, you may no longer believe in Santa, but you too can be touched by festive magic. You too can have all you’ve ever wanted come Christmas morning.

Watch one of the greatest sitcom scenes in history unfold for yourself below:

I will miss so much about ‘normal’ Christmastime this year, from paying too much for a sticky polystyrene plate of pancakes, to shout-singing Fairytale of New York at 3am in a packed-out club.

I’ll miss just simply dropping round to other people’s houses with presents, giving out soppy, unsanitised hugs and kisses. I’ll miss dancing at the office Christmas party, and feeling the cathartic annual release of a full-to-bursting year being wrapped up in a comfortingly decorative bow.

But, to paraphrase Jim Royle, ‘this is one day of the year we all get together to watch the bloody television’, and there’s some absolute corkers here to choose from here as we settle down for a quieter time this year.

Whether you’re reading this from Slough or Scranton, Star’s Hollow or New York City, here’s wishing you a very merry Christmas.