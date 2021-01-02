The Best Netflix Series Returning In 2021 Netflix

I’m sure I’m not alone when I say that this year has felt like the longest ever. March alone seemed to last a good six months, and lockdowns did little to help pass time.

But throughout the social distancing, stay-at-home orders and local restrictions, one thing has been there for us all. One things that never failed to provide comfort, laughs, new experiences and entertainment: Netflix.

Advert 10

Many productions had to shut down this year as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, but Netflix still managed to deliver new series including The Crown, Lucifer, The Queen’s Gambit and The Haunting of Bly Manor. With a lot of shows now back on track, here are some of the best series returning in 2021.

Netflix Is Giving An Entire Country Free Access For Two Days Pixabay

You – Season three

Despite having moved to the suburbs, I’ve no doubt that Joe Goldberg is still thinking about how he could rebuild his rare book chamber-slash-prison for the new season of You. After his not-so-happy ending with Beck in season one, we followed Joe to Los Angeles where he met Love and fell head over heels in ‘wolf’ with her.

Advert 10

After a tumultuous series full of more deaths, deceit and disaster, the pair appeared every bit the happy family as they prepared to start their new life in the suburbs. Of course, it didn’t take long for someone new to catch Joe’s eye, especially since they were living right next door.

An exact release date is yet to be confirmed, though shooting is expected to wrap in April before a release later in 2021.

Lucifer – Season five, part two

Advert 10

The completion of season five has been a long time coming for Lucifer fans, who first learned about the episodes all the way back in 2019. The first half of the season arrived on Netflix in August this year, but a production shut-down resulted in a delay to the final eight episodes.

Star Tom Ellis and the rest of the cast were finally able to pick up filming where they left off, and they wrapped shooting on the season in October. At the time, showrunner Joe Henderson warned fans there was ‘plenty to do’ before it was ready for Netflix, and though he said it ‘definitely’ wouldn’t be arriving in December, Ellis expressed his belief the season will arrive ‘early next year’.

Cobra Kai – Season three

Advert 10

Fans of The Karate Kid will be glad to know that the spin-off series Cobra Kai was one of the first shows to return in 2021, with season three dropping yesterday, January 1. The new season kicks off with the aftermath of the season two finale, which saw Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do students go head-to-head in a huge brawl.

We find out what happens to Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) after he was kicked over a balcony by Robby (Tanner Buchanan), and continue to follow Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) as he searches for answers in his past, and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as he seeks redemption.

Stranger Things – Season four

Advert 10

What on Earth happened to Hopper? Who will protect Hawkins now that the ferocious and determined Joyce has taken Eleven under her wing and moved away along with Will and Jonathan? Does Eleven even have powers any more?

These are just some of the questions we have after the third season of Stranger Things came to an end, but hopefully we won’t have too long to wait to find out the answers. A release date is yet to be confirmed, but the show resumed filming in September following coronavirus shutdowns and just a couple of weeks later the creators gave fans a teaser of what’s in store by revealing the episode titles for the new season.

Sex Education – Season three

Netflix announced the third season of the beloved British comedy way back in February, but it wasn’t until September that production on the show officially began – no prizes for guessing why it was delayed. Filming was originally set to start in April, and considering the previous two seasons dropped in January we can assume the creators were hoping to do the same in 2021.

That’s unlikely to be the case now, but if they manage to stick to the same production schedule we could expect to see Otis, Eric and the gang back on our screens sometime towards the end of summer 2021.

These are just some of the returning shows we can look forward to in the new year, alongside all the brand new releases Netflix has in store. The streaming service plans to spend $1 billion filming original series in the UK next year, so I’ve no doubt we’ve got a lot of good content coming our way.