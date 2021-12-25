The Best (Or Worst) Christmas Cracker Jokes Of All Time

Alamy

The best Christmas cracker jokes have to be as cheesy as a slab of festive stilton, and as corny as Santa’s feet after stomping about on the rooftops of the world all night long.

Yuletide law dictates that cracker jokes should be neither subtle no sophisticated. They don’t need to make you laugh until you cry, and it’s tradition to get a few pained winces after your delivery. This is in fact the greatest compliment that can be bestowed upon a cracker joke.

So, without further ado, here are 10 of the very best – or very worst, depending on your view of things – Christmas cracker jokes of all time. Sadly, I wont be providing any fortune telling fish or mini screwdriver sets at this time.

1. Who hides in the bakery at Christmas?

A mince spy!

A classic. Fun, easy to remember and gets you in the mood for sneaking yet another mince pie out of the rapidly diminishing packet. Plus, it’s always cute to imagine a sneaky mince pie brandishing a little magnifying glass.

2. How does Darth Vader enjoy his Christmas Turkey?

On the dark side!

Always a shout to get a few classic film references in ahead of the evening trivia games, and I for one kind of like the idea of Darth Vader enjoying an evil little Christmas for himself up on the Death Star.

3. What do you get if you eat Christmas decorations?

Tinselitis!

The thought of someone getting a bit too tipsy on the old Bailey’s and mixing up the chocolate baubles for the glass ones has always been a weird secret fear of mine. Still, this is a failsafe festive joke to illicit groans all round the dinner table.

4. Who do Santa’s helpers call when they’re ill?

The National Elf Service!

I enjoy the thought of a fully-functioning elf society up in the North Pole, complete with Elf schools, Eggnog bars and little shops filled with curly-toed boots. Happy to hear that these famously hard-workers are being well looked after.

5. What do they sing at a snowman’s birthday?

Freeze a jolly good fellow…

The ever-devastating film The Snowman taught us that a snowman’s life is all too fleeting, and that they generally just get one big knee’s up at the North Pole before melting back to their original form. So it’s always good to see these chilly chaps celebrating milestones together.

6. What did Adam yell on the day before Christmas?

‘It’s Christmas Eve!’

It’s at this time of year that I truly feel for all women named Eve, who must surely be subjected to such jokes on an hourly basis. Also, I’d like to show my seasonal support for the Hollys, Carols and Noelles of this world. You’ve got this ladies.

7. What do you get when you cross a vampire with a snowman?

Frostbite.

A spooky, kind of terrifying thought indeed – putting me in mind of the horror version of Jack Frost – but a true cracker nonetheless.

8. How does Good King Wenceslas like his pizzas?

Deep pan, crisp and even.

I enjoy this simply for the mention of deep pan pizza as well as the opportunity to deliver the answer in a sing-song manner. 10/100 carol referencing right here.

9. What’s the most popular Christmas wine?

‘I don’t like Brussels sprouts’.

As someone who tries year after year to appreciate Brussels sprouts – and I’m admittedly starting to warm to them – I relate strongly to this. This one might even get a genuine laugh from me to be fair.

10. What do you call a bunch of chess players bragging about their games in a hotel lobby?

Chess nuts boasting in an open foyer.

Another nice instance of song referencing here, with the sort of fun wordplay deserving of a paper crown.

Merry Christmas, and may your cracker jokes be as groansome as your belly after too much turkey.