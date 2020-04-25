The Last Kingdom Stars Say Season Four 'Will Test' Certain Characters Carnival Films

At no other point in living memory has a bloody good binge-watch been so sorely needed. The sort of bountiful TV feast capable of transporting you to distant lands with just a few bars of title music.

At a time like this, I – like so many others – have been left longing for adventures, quests and a loyal band of brothers to sup ale with around a blazing campfire.

Thankfully, season four of The Last Kingdom is about to come charging over the hill of your Netflix account, with a new and intriguing chapter opening up in the saga of Uhtred of Bebbanburg.

The Last Kingdom Carnival Films

Season three left us with an uneasy Wessex and a significant shift in power dynamics. Following a long, poignant decline in health, King Alfred is dead, with his son, Edward the Elder, ascending to the throne.

With his leadership unproven, the young king has a tough job on his hands as he navigates old and new tensions between Saxons and Danes, having to demonstrate he’s worthy of respect and authority to both.

This shift in power coincided with one of the most affecting and shocking deaths of the show. Gentle Thyra – who had already survived so much trauma and grief – stabbed herself to escape the fate of being burned alive in her own home by Saxon men.

Having been happily married to Saxon priest Father Beocca, the wise, thoughtful peacemaker of the show, Thyra symbolised the uneasy ties between Saxons and Danes. The alliances and traces of common ground running beneath the great gulf between them.

The Last Kingdom Carnival Films

Thyra’s murder was an escalation of the prejudices that were coming to a head last season, and feels very much like a turning point in the series.

A civilian, not a warrior, Thyra posed no physical threat to the men who burned her home. It was her status as a Dane that roused their anger, rather than any actions committed by her own hands.

It’s into this fraught and furious world that a young, unpractised monarch must build a reputation as lauded as his father’s; a monarch people would go on to refer to as Alfred the Great.

Of course, Edward must contend with Uhtred, a man whose legendary reputation on the battlefield precedes him. Loathed by the pious Queen Ælswith, and trusted unquestionably by the strong-minded Princess Æthelflæd, Uhtred casts a long shadow over the family of Wessex.

The Last Kingdom Carnival Films

Uhtred’s relationship with King Alfred was complicated to say the least. A heady mix of begrudging respect, resentment and fury.

Ultimately, King Alfred was able to open up to Uhtred about his fears for the future of Wessex, ultimately signing a decree to pardon him and remove his status as an outlaw.

Now we will see how the newly-crowned King Edward interacts with Uhtred in his own right, and how his policies and plans will be shaped by Uhtred’s hard-won battle wisdom.

Of course, this transition will be by no means a smooth one, and it looks likely King Edward will be sorely tested by the Danes in the episodes ahead.

The Last Kingdom Carnival Films

UNILAD caught up with three of the major stars on the set of the show, Mark Rowley, who plays Finan, Arnas Fedaravicius, who plays Sihtric, and – of course – Alexander Dreymon, who plays Uhtred.

In Dreymon’s words, Edward will now have to ‘turn into a douchebag to keep the dynamic going’. After all, this show has never been about clean, balanced decision-making. There has always been blood to be spilled and begrudging deals to be struck.

Rowley grinned:

I think it’s because we will test him, and try and almost take over or influence his authority. In life when people try and do that, you just get really p*ssed off. I think he just takes it out on everyone else and again he has to take it all, and kind of save the day potentially.

The Last Kingdom Carnival Films

Of course, it looks likely that external tensions will rock the Kingdom of Wessex far more than Team Uhtred’s insubordination, with some formidable key players about to enter the fray.

A new antagonist is riding over the horizon, described by Dreymon as being an ‘exciting new Danish character’ who doubles as ‘a bit of a heartthrob’.

Rowley and Fedaravicius enthusiastically agreed with this assessment, with Dreymon jokingly admitting that they all have a ‘bit of a crush’ on this particular character, describing him as ‘a very cool character who is slightly ambiguous, not necessarily a baddie’.

The Last Kingdom Carnival Films

Of course, the villains of The Last Kingdom are rarely simple, as noted by the three cast members. Often you will catch yourself sympathising with their motivations and grievances, feeling a bit torn as to what sort of victory you would like to see.

This is a programme where sides are switched and hearts are painfully divided. Kidnappers fall in love with their victims and those you initially feel pity for become warped by time and circumstances into something altogether more insidious.

This season looks set to have the same sort of high stakes long-time fans have long come to love; the adrenaline and terror of the battlefield brought to the screen with an ever expanding ambition.

The Last Kingdom Carnival Films

This is largely thanks to long-time stunt coordinator and horse master Levente Lezsák, whose historian’s eye guides every sequence.

Lezsák spoke with UNILAD about the rising expectations of a show like The Last Kingdom:

The line is high above, because Game Of Thrones and all the other series put it up. If you want to jump through that line, you have to make a really great show for the camera, in front of the camera, and that’s our business. We are really lucky because this season we have more and more resources to do that, so we have full body burns and horse falls and lots of horses on set, so it’s going to be a really nice one.

Lezsák revealed fans can expect a ‘a really epic battle’ in episode five, which he loved working on. For him, it’s making a battle sequences as realistic as possible is crucial, with ’60, 70 horses’ being used for the more intense scenes.

Describing the importance of the viewer being able to immerse themself fully in the show, he said:

If you want to make a really good period drama, you should feel you are there, you should be able to smell that kind of dirtiness. If you can give this kind of feeling and the sense to be there inside the battle, inside the age. You can really feel the difference when it’s so polished, and you will have that sort of feeling, ‘oh it’s not well’. But if you don’t have, you feel yourself like part of the scene.

The Last Kingdom Carnival Films

This detailed approach is something that also helps the actors, by giving them an idea of what it would have felt like to live and fight within this time period. Although, as Dreymon quipped, they do ‘complain more’ than the warriors of yesteryear.

Dreymon told UNILAD:

When you spend the whole day on the horse, in the winter, in the mud, and you get home and you’re so frozen that after an hour of being in the bath you’re still cold. You can’t help but think about what it would have been like back then, without a hot bath to go to.

Fedaravicius added:

In terms of history, personally I feel I’m just more and more keen on learning history in general. I believe that me being on the show had an effect on that.

The Last Kingdom Carnival Films

Battle hardiness aside, Uhtred is known for having embarked on various love affairs throughout the show, becoming entangled with witches and noblewomen alike.

We’ve seen him heartbroken and bereaved, seen former lovers become friends and enemies, and his complicated love life has on occasion influenced his decision-making. I was surprised to hear that, therefore, that for season four at least, Uhtred will be deleting his Viking dating app, so to speak.

Dreymon laughed:

I’m sure he’s interested in having more love interests. But it’s not necessarily so much about that. […] In the story, it’s just important to him to take on more of a dad role. Which he feels guilty about them not having a dad for so long.

The Last Kingdom Carnival Films

Fedaravicius clarified that this season will explore Uhtred’s role as a father rather than as a lover, remarking ‘his love interest is taking care of his children’.

He also hinted that Finan could be the one with the romantic plotline this season, grinning:

I think we’re sowing the seeds, pardon the pun, that Finan might be the next Romeo.

Long-time fans will recall that, although Finan is very fond of speaking about ‘ale and women’, these women are rarely seen onscreen; a subject of great glee among the actors, who rib each other like lifelong friends.

This good-humoured ‘egoless approach’ is part of what makes the show so fun to watch, with the dynamic between the actors having a natural, easy feel. Indeed, Dreymon admitted the last movie he shot cast him partly because they could sense the ‘great atmosphere’ on set.

The Last Kingdom Carnival Films

The bonds between those in Team Uhtred will take an unexpected turn this season, bringing us a little sense of what a 9th century set remake of Three Men and a Baby might look like.

Uhtred admittedly hasn’t always been the most hands-on dad, but this season his children will take on a more central role. And his buddies will, of course, be by his side to act as ‘fun uncles’ as well as increasingly trusted advisers.

Rowley – who describes himself as being a ‘big kid’ – told UNILAD:

Do you know what’s quite nice this year? Noticing as an actor and watching the series, the change having kids now. That’s a quality that we’ve not seen before.

Fedaravicius also expressed enthusiasm for their new roles of sword-carrying babysitters, noting how the presence of the kids has changed the ‘pace’ of how they interact:

I feel like they teach us a lot, especially when we had to create little scenes together. That way we had to get to a level where we both understand each other, and to speak the same language as children so that they would understand and want to follow. It’s a very interesting skill to acquire, and Mark is very good at it. Mark is very good with children and directing them.

The Last Kingdom Carnival Films

I loved the first three seasons of The Last Kingdom, with each rewatch offering something fresh and unexpected.

With season four about to drop, you get the thrilling feeling this is a show that develops and grows with every season, with a strong sense of purpose and direction.

I can’t wait to escape once again into the Kingdom of Wessex, and if you have yet to get into this sweeping and staggeringly immersive series – and, honestly, what’s kept you? – there really is no better time to start.