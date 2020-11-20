The Mandalorian 'Chapter 12: The Siege' Review Disney+

After having The Child be swallowed whole in last weeks episode of The Mandalorian I didn’t think things could get worse for the little bugger but sending him to school? Favreau and Filoni are just being cruel at this point.

Anyway, following their adventure on Trask, Mando and The Child are in a bit of a bind. They want to track down the last Jedi (see what I did there) Ahsoka Tano but the Razor’s Crest is so severely damaged they’re left with no option other than to fly back to Nevarro to get their spaceship fixed up.

Advert 10

As we’ve come to expect from the show, almost as soon as he’s off the ship Mando is recruited to take part in a ridiculously dangerous mission, this time by his old friends Cara Dune and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) who you probably remember from season one.

They want our shiny main character to drop The Child off at school, while they go and blow up Nevarro’s final Imperial base in the hopes that it’ll free the lava planet once and for all from the tyrannical grip of what’s left of The Empire.

I enjoyed Chapter 12, the action wasn’t quite as intense as last week’s episode but it was no less exciting for it, there was some nice character work, it was great to see some old faces return, and we finally got some more hints about Moff Gideon’s plans for The Child.

Advert 10

That said I am starting to take umbrage now with the show’s glacial pace. Maybe I’m being impatient but last week we were on our way to see Ahsoka, so to pull the rug from under us immediately and go back to the place where the show bloody started feels like a deliberate tease.

Disney+

Thankfully we did get some hints about the show’s biggest mysteries and the episode did tease a grander conspiracy surrounding The Child than I expected. Let’s just say it seems Moff Gideon’s plans go beyond simply returning the Empire to glory… after all what’s an empire without an emperor?

But let’s not dwell too much on the bad, let’s focus on the good.

Advert 10

The episodes titular siege on the imperial base was interesting and exciting, Carl Weathers (who directed the episode as well as starring in it) did a brilliant job of capturing the old pulp sensibilities of the original trilogy and I hope he gets the chance to direct more episodes in the future.

Disney+

I also really enjoyed the winks and nods to older films (a particular highlight was a reference to the Empire’s bizarre aversion to guard rails of any kind), in fact, Chapter 12 might be the ‘funniest’ we’ve had so far, mostly thanks to the cowardly antics of Mythrol (the first bounty Mando ever collected on the show).

As peeved as I was about the show going back to Navarro I also liked seeing how the planet’s changed since the first season. It’s nice to see that, now they’re finally free of imperial remnants, the planet’s become more colourful and lively mostly because it justifies The Rebels’ victory over The Empire a bit.

Advert 10

Disney+

Finally, in The Child news, he was a bit sidelined this episode which despite my funding love for the character I actually liked. We’ve had a lot of him this season and it’s nice to give my heart a break from seeing him in constant peril. That said sending him to school was an interesting choice especially as he looked to be a bit of a bully… stealing food isn’t cool, little one.

Chapter 12 didn’t quite live up to the heights of the last episode but it wasn’t bad and I’m feeling positive that next week we’ll finally get what we were promised the return of Ahsoka.

The Mandalorian season 2 is streaming now exclusively on Disney+ with new episodes every Friday.

Advert 10