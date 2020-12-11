The Mandalorian ‘Chapter 15: The Believer’ Review Disney+

After Grogu’s harrowing kidnapping last week, Chapter 15 of The Mandalorian was a nice breather episode, which demonstrated how far our helmeted hero was willing to go to retrieve his adopted son.

Picking up where we left off, The Believer opens with Cara Dune, Boba Fett, Fennec, and Mando recruiting the dastardly Mayfield (Bill Burr) in the hope the former Imperial sharpshooter can get them the co-ordinates of Moff Gideon’s Star Destroyer.

Advert 10

In order to do so though, Mayfield’s going to need access to an Imperial console – and so begins this week’s adventure, with Team Mando forced to infiltrate a hidden Imperial base to gain access to the computer they need.

Can they trust Mayfield? How will the six-foot-tall guy in shiny, silver armour infiltrate the base? Do they have any hope of retrieving the child? Well, you’ll have to watch to find out.

Chapter 15 surprised me, after a run of fantastic episodes I presumed that we were due a dud, and the inclusion of Mayfield – one of my least favourite season one characters – seemed an ominous omen that I was doomed to dislike this particular instalment.

Advert 10

In fact, I rather enjoyed it. While it wasn’t as shocking or bombastic as previous chapters it finally put the focus back on Din Djarin, who’s been a bit overshadowed this season by the continuous stream of guest stars.

Disney+

Speaking of guest stars, the episode actually did a lot to redeem Bill Burr’s Mayfield. I really disliked his flat characterisation as a sleazy generic ‘bad guy of the week’ in season one, but this episode does a lot to round him out.

We learn more of his backstory, the prejudices he faces as a former imperial, and he gets one moment where he shows an honourable streak that almost makes up for dropping Grogu last season.

Advert 10

The use of Mayfield to humanise former Imperials was an interesting choice, and it’s something Star Wars has played with before (with Finn, most notably), but they’ve never quite ‘stuck the landing’.

Disney+

And, unfortunately, I don’t think Chapter 15 sticks it either. I enjoyed the camaraderie of the Storm Troopers, which had echoes of the Rebels celebrating the destruction of the Death Star, but any decision to make me empathise with Stormtroopers is always going to be undermined when you want me to celebrate their slaughter.

Mayfield and the Imperials aside, the real meat of this episode concerned our titular Mandalorian Din Djarin, the ‘believer’ (or at least one of them).

Advert 10

Through the show, Din has upheld his strict beliefs in ‘The Way’ with a series of tenets that inform every decision he makes. This episode sees those beliefs stretched to breaking point, and demonstrates how our heroic bounty hunter has grown through the series.

Disney+

Gone is the man(dalorian) who would rather bleed to death than break his creed and in his place stands a father who’ll do whatever it takes to get his son back.

Mando’s decision in this episode stands in sharp contrast to the episode’s other believer, the wonderfully despicable Hess (Richard Brake).

Advert 10

Hess demonstrates the fervour of a zealot completely devoted to his cause, that of bringing ‘order’ to the galaxy, and he’s willing to commit war crimes to do it.

Disney+

We don’t want to spoil things too much, but it goes without saying that Hess may live to regret his beliefs.

Speaking of people who’ll regret their decisions, I really enjoyed the delicious teaser at the end of the episode of a confrontation between Din and Moff Gideon.

It exuded concerned dad energy, I’m absolutely convinced Mando’s going to go full John Wick (or should that be John Wicket) next week – and I’m ready for it.

Go get your boy back, Mando.

The Mandalorian season 2 is streaming now exclusively on Disney+ with new episodes every Friday.