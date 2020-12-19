The Mandalorian ‘Chapter 16: The Rescue’ Review Disney+

The Mandalorian season two has finally drawn to a close with an episode that’s nearly impossible to write about, partly because I still have tears in my eyes and partly because I don’t want to spoil anything for you.

Chapter 16: The Rescue, as you’ve probably guessed from the imaginative title, focuses primarily on the rescue of little Grogu from the hands of Moff Gideon and his deadly Dark Troopers.

To take down the moustachioed menace, Mando, Boba and the crew will need some help though, which brings them to the door of Bo-Katan and her Mandalorian followers who agree to help rescue the child in exchange for Bo finally getting the Darksaber from Gideon.

Will Din and his new Mandalorian allies be enough to take on Moff Gideon? Does Bo-Katan finally reclaim the Darksaber? Is Grogu finally going to be rescued? Well, you’ll have to watch to find out…

I had high expectations going into Chapter 16, the second season of The Mandalorian has for the most part been an improvement of the first season, but there was always the chance that they’d fail to stick the landing (I’m looking at you, Rise of Skywalker) but I needn’t have worried.

The Rescue is a tightly plotted action romp, with some real emotional weight behind it, and fan service of the highest calibre. It’s basically the perfect distillation of The Mandalorian’s key strengths and I was entranced from beginning to end.

Director Peyton Reed, who’s demonstrated his creative flourish for action before in the Ant-Man films, is on fine form here giving us some of the most intense fights we’ve had this season. It’s his talent for balancing action with real emotion, though, that separates this episode from the pack.

Honestly, by the end of The Rescue, I was fighting back tears, and in the last 5 minutes the dam broke completely, I was in floods. Credit is of course due to Pedro Pascal, whose formidable acting talent has somehow miraculously given the Mandalorian’s blank helmet an expressiveness that some actors would kill for.

Whether it’s surprise, happiness or sadness, I don’t think there’s an emotion Pedro can’t pull off with a bucket on his head, he really is a talent and I’m not sure any other actor could have made me feel for this character in the way he has.

What makes it even more impressive is that he’s essentially playing off a rubber puppet with a Yoda head. However, the puppeteers and VFX team behind Grogu have brought that character to life in such an amazing way, not once do you ever question the fact that the child isn’t real.

It was also nice to see some of the season’s disparate plot threads come together in the conclusion. I was worried that Filoni and Favreau would leave some of them hanging for the third season, but for the most part, the finale weaves them neatly into the narrative while introducing new problems for Din to tackle next year.

Of course, I’d be remiss not to mention the episode’s climax which features one of the greatest cameos in television history. Don’t worry I’ll say no more than that but this cameo was so good I just have to mention it.

From the moment this character’s iconic theme kicked in I was transported back to being a little boy sitting on the sofa with my dad watching Star Wars. I honestly can not believe they included them in the show, it was breathtaking – and sure, I recognise it for what it is – blatant nostalgic fan service – but it worked for me.

I said at the start of these reviews that The Mandalorian is my favourite live-action Star Wars in decades, but it’s very quickly turning into my favourite Star Wars ever.

What the future holds for Mando, I don’t know but I can’t wait for December 2021 to find out.

