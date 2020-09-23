The Shawshank Redemption, One Of The Greatest Films Ever, Was Released 26 Years Ago Today Columbia Pictures

There are some films that pull you in so deeply, so fully, that the cinema simply melts away, the story before you becoming more real, more urgent.

For myself – and for so many others – there are few movies that do this better than The Shawshank Redemption, an intensely moving parable that roots you firmly in the shoes of the protagonist.

Over the course of 142 minutes, we follow the brutal – and at times harrowing – incarceration of Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), a former banker who was wrongfully convicted of the murders of his wife and her lover.

The story takes place between 1946 and 1967, unfolding inside the cold, cruel walls of Shawshank State Penitentiary. A place of corruption and violence that at first threatens to break Andy’s sense of self completely.

Socially, this was a time of great change, and we get glimpses of this even within the impenetrable greyness of Shawshank. Outside, the world and Hollywood shift in turn, and inside the pin-ups change from Rita Hayworth to Marilyn Monroe to Raquel Welch.

But the story of The Shawshank Redemption is far greater than a series of pop culture signifiers marking the steady drip of wasted time. And it’s about much more than the barbarities that are all too often allowed to unfold in rotten institutions.

Indeed, The Shawshank Redemption is a timeless tale of the triumph of the human spirit in the face of adversity. It’s a reminder that – even under the most dire of circumstances – The Marriage of Figaro can still sound beautiful, that friendship can still be transformative.

The friendship between Red (Morgan Freeman) and Andy is among the greatest portrayals of platonic love in cinema, proving that respect and mutual understanding could be just as powerful as the passionate cinematic romances of the ’90s.

Having being moulded for so long to fit the system, to blunt any expectations and dreams he might have had of freedom, Red is initially sceptical of Andy’s defiant sense of hope against all odds, of the inner sanctuary that acts as a shield against the suffocating horror of life in a cell.

Upon his eventual release from prison, Red struggles to adapt, and for a moment we fear he will meet the same fate as Brooks, the elderly librarian who was ultimately unable to cope outside the dehumanising structure of the prison system. However, ultimately, hope triumphs.

The scene where Red and Andy finally reunite on a beach in Zihuatanejo is one of the most touching, joyful moments in the history of cinema, and never fails to bring a lump to my throat.

Strangely, despite critical acclaim, The Shawshank Redemption was not an enormous commercial hit when it was first hit cinemas 26 years ago today.

But over the years it has steadily become more or less universally beloved, a movie to seek out and rewatch during times of crisis. A movie that renews your faith, your resilience, your capacity to hope.

