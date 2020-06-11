Kristen Bell Thought Her Water Broke But She’d Just Peed Her Pants While Pregnant

PA/Shutterstock

When assembling a dream cast for a witty musical animation series, there are few actors quite as perfect for the job as Kristen Bell and Josh Gad.

Having previously brought us Princess Anna and Olaf in fairytale phenomenon Frozen, Bell and Gad are once again reunited for brand new Apple TV+ series Central Park.

Set – you’ve guessed it – in New York’s iconic park, the show follows the adventures of the quirky Tillerman-Hunter family as they fight to keep their beloved Central Park from being destroyed by ruthless business entrepreneur Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci).

Bell plays Molly, the creative daughter of the family who draws herself into her very own superhero comic books. Meanwhile, Gad lend his impressive, Broadway-honed vocal chords to Birdie, a cheerful park busker who acts as the omniscient narrator.

You can check out the Central Park trailer for yourself below:

Both Kristen and Josh were able to join me for The Ten, and were every bit as funny, imaginative and personable as I’d hoped they would be.

While we didn’t quite get through each of the ten questions, I can promise you the following exchange contains gassiness, butt shaving, and a friendship as heartfelt as anything Disney could dream up.

This is The Ten…

1) You’ve got a time machine, where’s the first place you’re going to?

Kristen: When plastic was invented, and just get something a little better and more sustainable.

Josh: That’s a really good one. I would be less thinking about humanity and more about my own selfishness. I would want to back to the 1980’s when I was born and bring back a modern day almanac and make all the right bets and just be a trillionaire.

Kristen: We could fix the plastic problem that way too Josh.

Josh: Yeah that’s another way to go about the plastic problem!

Kristen: [Deadpans] So same answer I guess.

Central Park Apple TV+

Josh: The other place I would go to would be Renaissance Italy. I would like to see Leonardo and the masters, like Michael Angelo, painting some of the great works of art.

Kristen: But Josh, no toothbrushes. No toilet paper! No deodorant.

Josh: I’d bring my own.

Kristen: No, not about you, but other people!

Josh: Yeah, but I’d keep my distance, and I’d bring a whole supply of stuff that I would need.

Kristen Bell Josh Gad PA

2) What’s the most famous person thing you’ve ever done?

Kristen: Oh, I know, I know! Because I don’t have many of these but I did hire someone to organise my kitchen. Like an organiser, a professional organiser.

It might not be a famous person thing to do, but it’s definitely a privileged person thing to do. I mean, I guess it is a famous person thing to do because you get to surround yourself with people who are much better than you are and you just get to take the credit which is, I think, the dictionary definition of being famous.

But yes, I had a woman come in and, with her team, organise my entire kitchen, and it was glorious.

Josh: The most famous thing I’ve done recently – like as of yesterday – was tell my mother I had to get off the phone for a social media liaison. That’s the most awful famous thing I’ve done in the past 24 hours.

Kristen Bell Josh Gad PA

3) If you weren’t an actor, what do you think you’d be doing with your life?

Josh: I would probably be a history professor. I love history. It doesn’t seem to count for much anymore, but before we started making our own history I was very much into studying it and potentially teaching it. What about you K Bell?

Kristen: I think I would either be in social work, specifically with the foster care community, because that is very, very near and dear to my heart. Or work in a knitting shop. Because I like grandparents and also I love to knit, and it’s very calming. Knitting shop or social work.

Frozen Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

4) You have one wish and it has to be selfish, what do you wish for? No world peace!

Kristen: The power of persuasion.

Josh: You have the power of persuasion. Don’t waste your wish! That is a real waste of a wish.

Kristen: Sometimes I can’t get through to people. It’s rare but I’d like to be able to… make them think what I think. [Laughs]

Josh: No that’s good. I would wish for society to believe in facts again. If a genie could suddenly sprinkle some logic onto the world. It would be great to live in a world that actually believed in science and facts and truth.

Kristen: Facts are cool!

Josh Gad PA

Josh: Facts are cool. They used to be really in, about five years ago. And then things started going south.

And it’s a wish that I think, thankfully, is not dependent on a genie. The more we as public personalities can use our platforms to remind people of those truths, the more, hopefully, we can change perspectives.

Kristen: I think I’d probably be a little taller. Just a little.

Josh: You’d be much more persuasive if you were taller, so it would actually kill two birds with one stone.

Kristen: I could look down on people, or at least eye high.

Josh: I’d be like, hey I’m sold. Your height has sold me.

Kristen Bell PA

5) Whose career are you secretly jealous of?

Kristen: Phoebe Waller-Bridge. My God, my God. Because she is such a profoundly good writer, and she puts her thoughts to paper in a seemingly impossible but universally resonating way, and I feel like I can’t get a clear thought in my head to save my life, so I’m quite jealous of her genius.

Josh: That’s a great answer. No joke, honestly Kristen Bell. Kristen is like everything that I want to be as a person and as a creator and as a performer.

She’s so diverse in the types of things she does. In her ability to create content, to be the face behind the content.

But also, from a perspective of humanity, she’s just one of the great people that I know, and who inspires me on a daily basis to like actually not be selfish and do things that are going to help society. I’m very impressed by my colleague.

Josh Gad Kristen Bell PA

6) What is your strongest held opinion? What is a hill you’re willing to die on?

Kristen: Well, two. Number one, that promoting happiness and reducing suffering is the only way to live. And that croutons are better than chips. Period. You don’t go for a bag of chips, you go for a bag of croutons.

Josh: Those are great. Those are actually my answers as well, shockingly. You know, I would add to that – again going back to this idea of science and truth – I believe that we owe, if not a better planet to our children than the one we inherited, at least not a worse one.

And that’s also a sword I’m willing to fall on, to defend. You know, it shouldn’t take a degree in astrophysics to understand the importance of protecting the only planet that we have to live on.

Kristen: It also shouldn’t take convincing.

Josh: It shouldn’t take convincing, and it’s very sad that something as simple as science in this case, can be politicised and used as this hot potato that no-one wants to hold.

As was brilliantly stated many years ago, even the most inconvenient truths have to be reckoned with, and I think that we’re going to have to do some reckoning as parents, as custodians of this place we call Earth.

Kristen Bell PA

7) What’s something you’ve never admitted publicly, but you’ll tell me now?

Kristen: I have no secrets. And that’s not even a joke. I’ve publicly admitted to things like, thinking my water broke when I was nine months pregnant and having found out that instead I’d just peed my pants when I went to the hospital. ‘No your water didn’t break, you just peed your pants’.

I shaved my husband’s butt for a role where he had to show his butt cheeks. I mean, I truly have no secrets.

Josh: You’re an open book.

Kristen: Yeah.

Kristen Bell PA

Josh: You’re an open book. What can I tell you that I’ve never admitted to before? I’m similar to Kris in that I’m not a secret dweller, I’m not like, ‘Oh this is something that I cannot share with people because then they’ll learn about the real Josh Gad’. You know about the real Josh Gad.

I would say that the one thing I haven’t admitted to, that I’m going to tell you now, that I’m going to come clean on, is I’m incredibly gassy this morning.

I’m burping a lot, I don’t know why. Every other statement I make is coming with a little gift from my diaphragm.

Kristen: Inflated or gassy?

Josh: Can it be both?

Kristen: Somewhere in that zone?

Josh: [sings] Somewhere in that zone!

Central Park Apple TV+

You can catch Kristen Bell and Josh Gad in Central Park, which is now available to watch on Apple TV+.