These Weird Christmas Presents Prove It’s The Thought That Counts

Brian Mansfield/Twitter/Alamy

It should go without saying that Christmas should not be all about presents, but when the gifts include mosquito nets and actual skulls, they can be hard to ignore.

I’m sure we’ve all opened a present with a long-forgotten meaning or seemingly useless purpose at some point in our lives, and at these moments it’s key to remember it’s the thought that counts.

Katherine, for example, was reminded of this phrase the Christmas she was 24 and spotted a large, round object under the Christmas tree.

Pexels

As so many of us are prone to do, Katherine began to take guesses at what her gift could be, its shape leading her to believe that someone had bought her a mini trampoline.

The reality was, unfortunately, much less exciting and useful to Katherine as she tore off the wrapping to reveal plastic netting attached to a circular, white plastic hoop. Evidently, it wasn’t a trampoline and was actually a mosquito net.

The unusual gift had been given to Katherine by her uncle, despite the fact she had no plans to go travelling and couldn’t foresee any use for a mosquito net in her future. As it turns out, though, the uncle had intended that the 24-year-old attach the net to the ceiling of her bedroom to ‘make [her] bed like a princess’ bed’.

Pixabay

Katherine told UNILAD it ‘would have taken a lot of imagination to have got anywhere close to a princess’ bed’, and even if the makeshift canopy would have convinced a younger version of herself, it wasn’t quite good enough to fool the adult version.

She explained: ‘Sadly I have never used it for either of its intended purposes. It went to the closest charity shop, hopefully exactly the thing that someone was looking for.’

While Katherine’s present was at least intended to be somewhat whimsical and fun, Twitter users Jane and Brian were both forced to remember it’s the thought that counts when faced with downright morbid Christmas gifts from their family members.

Jane’s present came the Christmas she was 15 years old; an age at which you feel invincible, with your whole life ahead of you. Jane, however, was gifted a stark reminder of her mortality upon opening a ‘Make Your Own Will’ kit.

Alamy

She recalled how her grandmother had seemed ‘quite proud’ of the gift as she handed it over in an envelope, smiling as she said ‘it’s only a little something’.

Understandably, Jane took this to assume her grandmother had gifted her some money, so when she opened up the envelope and read the title of her gift it’s no surprise that she and her other family members burst out laughing.

‘Grandma tried telling me she thought I would like it and it would be useful,’ Jane recalled.

She continued: ‘I wasn’t ill and certainly had nothing of worth to leave anyone. I tried to be thankful and grateful for the gift but it really was odd.’

Considering she had very few possessions to pass on at the age of 15, Jane eventually donated the kit to a church, where she believes an older man purchased it.

Pixabay

Recalling the strange present, Jane said: ‘I don’t know where my Grandma got it from or whether she was regifting a present she had previously received. It was funny though and something my brothers and I brought up at times.’

In keeping with a theme apparently unknown to everyone except Jane and Brian’s families, Brian was gifted one Christmas with a real human skull.

The owner of said skull could have probably done with a ‘Make Your Own Will’ kit to ensure their head didn’t end up under someone else’s Christmas tree, but unfortunately, they couldn’t avoid becoming a present when Brian’s mother got tired of him always correctly guessing his Christmas presents.

Speaking to UNILAD, Brian explained that his mother came across the skull at a garage sale, where she bought it from a dentist. Needless to say, Brian did not correctly guess that his Christmas present was a human skull, and his jaw ‘pretty much hit the floor’ when he opened it.

Still, Brian actually found a great deal of joy in the present and displays it in his library to this day. The same can’t be said, however, for the real boar’s head gifted to recipient Kellen a few years ago.

Kellen’s brother managed to find the stuffed head at an estate sale – which begs the question: why do so many people have heads to sell for cheap prices?

Whatever the answer, Kellen’s brother was obviously happy with the find and wrapped it up for Kellen to open on Christmas day, with the strange shape leaving him ‘confused at first’.

After realising he’d been given an animal head for Christmas, Kellen said he ‘honestly couldn’t stop laughing’. Unlike Brian, however, Kellen ‘didn’t end up keeping’ the head for very long, and eventually offered it ‘to a professor who was more interested in mounting it on his wall’.

I’ve no doubt dozens of people opened some equally strange and unusual Christmas presents this year, but no matter how bizarre they may be, it’s worth remembering that they usually come from a place of love.

Speaking from experience, however, Brian offered some advice for anyone who might be questioning their presents this year, saying: ‘Don’t trust any gift that looks like it has horns!’

And, of course, always remember it’s the thought that counts.