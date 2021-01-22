Today Marks 49 Years Since David Bowie Came Out

Today Is 49 Years Since David Bowie Came Out PA Images

‘I’m gay and always have been, even when I was David Jones.’

These were the words, uttered by the legendary David Bowie, 49 years to this day, during his iconic interview with Melody Maker.

In hindsight, some might say it’s difficult to imagine a world in which people were unaware he was bisexual. Bowie never conformed to gender binary expectations bestowed upon him by society, regularly putting his androgyny on full display, in the form of flamboyant Ziggy Stardust performances and more.

But it was 1972, and it had only been five years since the British government decriminalised homosexuality. Homophobia was rife, and there were far fewer openly gay or bisexual people in the public eye; all of which added to the momentum of Bowie’s coming out story.

‘It was a huge cultural moment and I think back then there were so few representations of LGBT people anywhere, and so to have a massive star come out; it takes away the bogeyman and the fear that existed in those times,’ Jeff Ingold, head of media at Stonewall told UNILAD.

‘People didn’t know someone who was LGBT, they didn’t know any celebrities or they didn’t anyone to put a face to the labels as it were, whereas now, when you have that, it helps destigmatise what can seem like a scary thing or it can help someone who feels different from being alienated.’

At the time, Bowie was still married to his first wife Angie, the mother of his first child Zowie, and maintained that they still had a great relationship. He later clarified his sexuality as bisexual, following the release of John, I’m Only Dancing, telling Playboy, ‘It’s true, I am bisexual. But I can’t dent that I’ve used that fact very well.’

Despite declaring that he had no intentions of becoming an LGBT ambassador, Bowie’s visibility as a bisexual man of such magnitude had an untold impact on the community, and how it was perceived at that time.

‘He helped change stereotypes, in the sense that the gay community was always seen as being promiscuous and when the AIDS crisis came in the 1980s, this was accentuated. But David Bowie was the first prolific man to hold down long-term relationships, publicly. He helped to deconstruct the idea of promiscuity in the gay community and his coming out gave permission for other men to inhabit their true selves and do this openly,’ explained Gordon Fraser, a coach and speaker, who grew up in Scotland during a time when a man could still be sent to prison for homosexuality.

‘He was a conduit to expressiveness through his androgyny and his wearing makeup in a regular way – this is post Ziggy Stardust and his look, I firmly believe, impacted the new romantic movement and the ability for groups like Duran Duran, Adam and the Ants, Culture Club to make further impact on those who were growing up in the 80s. And if it wasn’t for Bowie, I don’t think they would have been accepted the way they were and become the norm and that norm of course filtered through to society.’

In the 49 years that have passed, we’ve seen a number of changes in legislation in the UK, such as the equal age of consent in 2001 and the same-sex marriage bill, which was brought in just over a decade ago. But, while we’ve seen a definite cultural shift in attitudes towards the LGBTQ+ community in recent decades, one in five members of the community have suffered from a hate crime in the last 12 months alone, proving there’s still an awful long way to go.

‘It was the late 90s for me that things started to change, we were starting to get a bit more representation on television, and the HIV and aids crisis was dying down a bit, because in the late 80s early 90s that was like a big thing for the gay community. We were being persecuted because everybody thought we were diseased, everybody thought we were going to die and that kind of thing, so those kind of issues,’ Chris, from LGBT Foundation explained.

‘I would say from about 1997 to about 2012, there was a very positive spin on being gay, equal rights etc, and then I think when things like social media came into fruition, that’s when we kind of had a bit of a turnaround again,’ he added.

While social media can be harnessed for good, providing communities to people who wouldn’t ordinarily have access to people similar to themselves, it has opened up a world of trolling and invasion into peoples’ – particularly celebrities’ – personal lives, too.

‘One part of social media is something that has kind of evolved from celebrity gossip and blogging websites, which can create this culture of speculation. I think this has always existed around people’s sexualities and gender identity but social media kind of takes it to another level, where when celebrities are suspected of being LGBT you can see this relentless interrogation on Twitter and in their mentions,’ Ingold said.

‘Someone like Shawn Mendes comes to mind for me of someone who is constantly being asked online about, ‘Are you LGBT? Are not you?’ and then that filters into more traditional forms of media, and he’s asked about it, so I think it creates another level of pressure.’

In celebrity culture, there’s an element of we, the public, believing we have a right to every aspect of a celebrity’s personal life; something which has been severely heightened since the introduction of Twitter and Instagram, both of which give us immediate access to our favourite stars.

‘But we don’t know what’s really going on in people’s personal lives and what their home lives and their family lives are like, what their work lives are like, so it adds unnecessary stress and anxiety. We have to remember that some people have legitimate reasons to not be out, and we have to respect that and not feel like we’re entitled to know,’ he added.

Interestingly, this was something Bowie all but predicted, in an interview during an eerily accurate BBC Newsnight interview with Jeremy Paxman in 1999.

‘I think that the potential of what the internet is going to do to society, both good and bad, is unimaginable. I think we’re actually on the cusp of something both exhilarating and terrifying,’ Bowie told Paxman, who argued that the internet was ‘just a tool’.

‘No, it’s not. It’s an alien lifeform,’ Bowie responded. ‘I’m talking about the context and the state of content is going to be so different to anything we can really envision at the moment, where the interplay between the user and provider will be so in simpatico. It’s going to crush our ideas of what mediums are all about.’

And, Bowie was absolutely right. In the minutes, hours, days and weeks following on from Phillip Schofield’s shock announcement, there was a huge influx of support from fans, married with cruel memes and backhanded comments from people who claimed to have ‘known he was gay all along’.

The internet and social media as a whole has proved that we still have a lot of work to do, in terms of creating a safe space that allows people to come out when they feel able to.

‘Legal changes are only one part of the wider cultural change. We need to look at what each of us can do and what steps we can take in our lives to show LGBT people that we accept them and want them to feel able to be themselves. That could be something like if you have friends that use language like ‘that’s so gay’ and you don’t say anything, so maybe there’s an opportunity there for you to challenge that language,’ Ingold said.

To not be homophobic simply isn’t enough. Instead of being passive allies, we need to show our LGBTQ+ friends, family members and colleagues that we will support their decision to come out whenever the time is right for them, without putting any pressure on them to do so.

‘There’s a lot more we could be doing to not just let the burden of change rest on the shoulders of LGBT people, it’s on all of us to create a more equal society.’