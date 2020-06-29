Tom Delonge Thinks Government Has Information That Would 'Change The World In 10 Seconds' To The Stars Academy/tomdelonge/Instagram

Former Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge has dedicated much of his life to learning about all things extra-terrestrial, but he’s still convinced the government is withholding information that could ‘change the world in 10 seconds’.

DeLonge, 44, has long been open about his interest in aliens; a subject he first delved into while on tour with Blink-182 before the days of smartphones, when there was ‘nothing to do but read books’ during long trips.

The musician grew up in a religious household, his mother a ‘hardcore devout Christian lady’ who made the family go to church multiple times a week, so it wasn’t until he started touring that DeLonge realised his mother’s beliefs weren’t upheld by everyone.

Check out a clip from DeLonge’s upcoming show Unidentified here:

DeLonge told UNILAD that learning about different belief systems really ‘opened his eyes’ and incited an ‘obsession’ with finding out ‘what is this all about? Why are we here? Is it really an accident?’

The UFO enthusiast was determined to discover how humans could ‘change the way we think so we can progress as a species’, and found that the subject of aliens seemed to encompass everything he wanted to know, dealing with ‘religious beliefs systems, the potential for life out in the universe, different ways of thinking and [the] potential for understanding new types of technologies.’

DeLonge ultimately put music on the backburner to focus on his research with the help of his company To The Stars Academy, and in recent years the team has made waves with their work, one of the most recent accomplishments being the release of three videos showing UFOs.

The former frontman further explores the subject alongside Luis Elizondo, who headed the US government’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) between 2007-2012, in the new series of Unidentified.

In the show, airing on BLAZE between June 29 and July 4 as part of UFO week, the researchers discuss sightings, patterns and experiences that suggest we’re not alone in the universe.

While it can be hard to wrap your head around the idea of life beyond Earth, DeLonge has stressed there’s ‘thousands and thousands of documents and pieces of evidence that have come out from the [US] government’, whether they be from ‘flag level officers or Central Intelligence Agency declassification or people that work on programmes’.

In spite of the abundance of information that’s been made public however, DeLonge is convinced officials are holding some information close to their chests; information that could change life as we know it.

He said:

Do they have things that I think would blow it wide open and change the world in 10 seconds? Yes, I [think they] do. But I don’t have any evidence of that myself, and I can’t prove that to the world. But I have my reasons, and I hope that one day that does happen, in a constructive way that doesn’t scare people.

DeLonge believes the government has its reasons for keeping information classified, suggesting the information they have could be ’embarrassing or scary’, or even dangerous if it fell into the wrong hands.

Tom DeLonge and Luis Elizondo on Unidentified Blaze/Matt Thompson

However, he stressed officials ‘don’t have a monopoly on info’, pointing out: ‘You just have to know where to look and you have to spend time doing it.’

He explained:

I think people forget that even the Central Intelligence Agency gets all of [its] information from the real world. They definitely have more they can gather and analyse, but everything that they gather and analyse is still open source for the most part.

DeLonge said his own research academy has ‘a great deal of information’ it’s hoping to release ‘when the time is right – when it makes sense and when [they] can do it respectfully and in a way where it’s not adversarial with [their] partners in the US government.’

The musician expressed his belief that humans are making ‘gigantic strides’ on the subject of extra-terrestrial life, ‘as difficult as it is for some people to digest’, and said that through To The Stars he hopes to allow everyone to be ‘part of this awakening’ in a way that is ‘scientifically accurate, scientifically based, and credible.’

Having spent 20 years on the subject, DeLonge has developed a good system of knowing where to look for information, saying: ‘People don’t need to think that everything exists with the government.’

Tom DeLonge Blaze/Andrew Cagle

He recalled one piece of evidence which really resonated with him; a memo, which DeLonge says was written by a US Air Force general named Nathan Twain in the early 1950s.

DeLonge described Twain as a ‘big deal’ who went on to become a chairman of the joint chief of staff, and in the memo he revealed that ‘not only are these (aliens) real, but they’re not visionary, they’re not fictitious’.

Twain also allegedly added that officials didn’t know ‘where they come from [but they were] trying to deal with it.’

pentagon releases ufo videos US Department of Defense

Speaking of the memo, DeLonge told UNILAD:

I remember reading that in my early 20s and I was just floored by it, I was like ‘oh my God’. People [ask] ‘where’s the evidence?’, well he came out and said it. That’s just one of tens of thousands of documents that have come out on the stuff but… that was one particular piece that I’ve always remembered.

After throwing himself into his own research and ‘weeding through all the stuff that you can find over 20 years’, DeLonge started to notice patterns emerging within the information he studied.

Unfortunately he couldn’t disclose what exactly these patterns were, but it was clear he’d stumbled upon ‘something [officials] didn’t want [him] to get close to’ as he started to draw attention from ‘a lot of people from the government’ and found himself in ‘a little hot water’ as a result of his findings.

Tom DeLonge PA Images

As well as discovering meaningful patterns, DeLonge admitted to having found something that ‘really scared’ him during his research. While again he couldn’t go into detail, he argued that his frightening discovery doesn’t mean we should be afraid of everything beyond Earth.

He explained:

If you’re in the ocean and you saw a great white shark, does that mean everything in the ocean is a great white shark? No, it means that one particular species is pretty dangerous if you’re dealing with it in a certain environment. It doesn’t mean that blue whales are dangerous, or that dolphins are dangerous. You’ve got to think of the universe as teeming with life and different types of supernatural forces.

space Wikimedia

DeLonge continued:

I think that we’re dealing with multiple frequencies of existence as well as linear travel, so my analogy is: you’re in the ocean and you see a jellyfish, then you see a dolphin, then you see a blue whale and you think you’ve seen it all. Then, all of a sudden, a coke can drifts by and you’re like, ‘What’s that? What the hell?’, when you don’t even know there’s land and humans making cans of soda. You’ve got to think of the universe that way – it’s not just one group, it’s not just one thing, it’s everything. It’s infinite, so I just think we have to wrap our heads around that.

As much as we might want to know hard and fast facts about life beyond Earth, at the end of the day it is still an area of great mystery.

The government might have details that would blow our minds, but when it comes to that kind of information it’s key that those in charge actually understand it first.

DeLonge admitted he would ‘absolutely be thinking the same thing’ when it comes to keeping information classified and making sure ‘people don’t lose control of their emotions over a subject that we don’t even understand yet’.

He pointed out the government is not ‘one symbiotic, perfect functioning organism’, and therefore there may be some people who agree with keeping information secret while others are keen to share it, but DeLonge said that ultimately ‘what everyone’s after are peaceful, progressive conversations that don’t scare people [and] that can help us achieve the things we need to achieve with regards to this subject.’

As technology becomes increasingly advanced and information is made ever-more accessible, new revelations are being made all the time. It might only be a matter of time before the truth about aliens comes out of the blue like a damaged UFO falling to Earth, but until then the best we can do is explore the evidence and keep an open mind.

Watch Unidentified at 9pm on BLAZE (Freeview 63, Freesat 162, Sky 164 and Virgin Media 216) from Monday, June 29 to Saturday July 4.