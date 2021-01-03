TV Shows We Want Rebooted In 2021 E4/BBC

Honestly, as rubbish as this year has been, there’s been a fair bit of gripping telly to keep our minds off things, from Tiger King to the phenomenal fourth season of The Crown.

We’ve seen terrifyingly glamorous estate agents flog unsellable mansions in Selling Sunset, and watched with our jaws on the floor as relative strangers said ‘I do’ in Married at First Sight.

Such shows have eased us through some of the knottier parts of the year, making for excellent meme content and Zoom chat fodder.

In all honesty, scrolling through viewers’ reactions to the various twists and turns of The Undoing made the loneliness of second lockdown that bit more bearable for me.

I may have been unable to discuss Nicole Kidman’s opulent selection of coats over a G&T with friends, but thanks to Twitter, I felt as though I was in a collective living room, all of us shrieking at the screen during that final courtroom scene.

As we move into 2021, I’m looking forward to what TV has in store for us, and have all my fingers and toes crossed that I’ll be able to enjoy recapping and arguing with friends in real life before too long.

With various intriguing looking original TV shows on the horizon – Conversations with Friends and Behind Her Eyes are already piquing my interest – there is plenty to look forward to in terms of top quality entertainment.

However, I must say, what I really fancy is to see an absolute belter of telly classic being revisited, with all the nostalgic love and care such a project deserves. Whether complete reboot or time-jump continuation, sometimes we just want to hop back into worlds where we feel safe for a while.

10. Pushing Daisies (2007-2009)

I absolutely loved this gorgeous, quirky and unique show, with its darkly romantic premise and interesting take on the detective genre. And know I’m not the only one who thinks it ended far too abruptly.

For those yet to be aquainted with it, Pushing Daisies has the feel of a Tim Burton-esque fairytale mixed with a fair bit of forensic gore. It’s gross, funny and perfectly cast, with a range of delightfully eccentric characters.

The show follows Ned (Lee Pace), a pie maker with the ability to revive the dead. However, if this ressurection lasts for more than a minute, the universes balances out cruelly, with another person dropping dead in their place. Therefore, Ned must touch the deceased a second time to put them back under.

Ned decides to use his morbid power for good, solving crimes alongside private investigator Emerson Cod (Chi McBride) by listening to the testimony of murder victims. However, a spanner is thrown in the works when one of the victims turns out to be his childhood sweetheart, Chuck (Anna Friel).

Unable to kill Chuck for a second time, Ned doesn’t touch her before the minute is up. They then embark on a bizarre but extremely romantic relationship where they can’t touch and have to snog through cling-film.

Ned, Emerson and Chuck make for a great team, and I would truly love to know what they’re up to more than 10 years on, perhaps reunited for one last grisly murder case. Kooky mysteries and beautifully-presented pies. Absolutely what we need in 2021.

9. Lizzie McGuire (2001-2004)

A true queen of the early noughties, Lizzie McGuire (Hilary Duff) was a bonafide role model for awkward teen girls everywhere, cheerfully guiding us through the trials and tribulations of being 13.

Lizzie showed us how to deal with mean girls and friendship rifts, and made us all think that we too could potentially be whisked into a plot to impersonate a popstar while on a school trip to Rome.

So many of us were eagerly awaiting the revival of Lizzie, now a 30-year-old interior designer living in New York, wondering if Gordo would be making an appearance and whether or not Kate was still a complete a-hole.

Sadly, Duff has recently confirmed that reboot plans with Disney had fallen through due to conflicting ideas about what the show would look like now Lizzie was older and deadling with more adult issues.

Duff wrote:

I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align.

However, even though the Lizzie reboot didn’t find a fit within Disney’s family-friendly restrictions, there’s always the possibility that the show could be scooped up elsewhere, and fans – including myself – haven’t given up hope just yet.

8. Friends (1994-2004)

Now, I genuinely hope that there won’t be a Friends reboot in my lifetime, with the six irreplaceable main cast members having made the show what it is.

However, I would be absolutely keen to see a miniseries that catches up with the iconic New Yorkers 16 years on. Emma, Erica and Jack would be teenagers by now, with Ben being a young man with an oversized apartment of his own.

So many changes will have occurred within the lives of the six pals, although I like to imagine they would have stayed true to themselves and their passions in life. Joey, of course, would probably be quite similar to his younger self, happily eating and flirting his way through life.

I appreciate this is probably a very obvious one – and we’ve been teased so many times about a potential Friends reunion – but these characters mean so much to so many of us, and I would dearly love another Thanksgiving episode, this time at Monica and Chandler’s new family house.

7. Desperate Housewives (2004-2012)

What a show this was. Dramatic, thrilling and often very humorous, the antics of the Wisteria Lane residents kept us gripped for eight years. And honestly, as greedy as it may seem, I want to go back for a bit.

Now, the stories of the original ladies had been wrapped up fairly neatly by the 2012 finale. But wouldn’t it be fun to have a brand-new cast of glamorous yet secretive housewives to shake things up a bit?

Shows about mature female friendships have proven very popular in recent years, and this sort of show has the potential to explore all sorts of interesting themes in an age that is quite different to the time of the original run.

As we’ve seen with Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere, domestic-orientated shows about the complexities and contradictions of affluent suburbia have a real pull. The beautiful-yet-suffocating nature of such backdrops brings a really fraught and compelling tension.

There is also something eternally appealing about vicariously nosying around someome else’s huge, perfectly decorated home and noticing the dirt on the elegant kitchen countertop, the widening cracks in the ideal marriage.

6. Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere (2004)

It’s hard to believe that there was only one series of Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere, consisting of six hilarious episodes.

The Phoenix Nights spin-off is firmly within the canon of brilliant British comedy, following former nightclub doormen Max (Peter Kay) and Paddy (Paddy McGuinness) as they drive around Britain in a camper van, winding each other up and generally getting into all sorts of scrapes.

The premise of the original series was that Max and Paddy were on the run after getting on the wrong side of a club patron, but I reckon there’s plenty of other scenarios that would see the pair thrown together in that motor home once more.

There’s been talk before about a potential second series. However, this has sadly yet to come to fruition, despite obvious enthusiasm from a loyal fanbase.

Kay and McGuiness have natural comic chemistry together, and I reckon there’s plenty of amunition left in the tank with this one.

5. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (Original run: 2000-2007, A Year In The Life, (2016)

Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life caught up with the girls some time after we saw Rory (Alexis Bledel) head off to report on the Barack Obama campaign trail.

Now an adrift 30-something trying to find some sort of direction in life, this four-part miniseries gave us a very different Rory to the promise-filled wunderkind of the early seasons.

Fans weren’t massively impressed by adult Rory’s inconsiderate approach to dating, or that Luke (Scott Patterson) and Lorelei (Lauren Graham) were still experiencing hurdles in their path to happily-ever-after.

Now, we didn’t expect a fairytale ending for the characters, but many fans do want to see them settled and happy, and A Year in the Life just seemed to throw up so many questions and just leave them hanging.

Although I fully appreciate that we can’t just keep returning to Star’s Hollow whenever we need a slice of comfort, I’m personally itching to know who the father of Rory’s baby is. Also, it would be kind of sweet to potentially see Lorelei and Emily (Kelly Bishop) bonding over being grandmas.

4. Skins (2007-2013)

At risk of showing my age, Skins was the coolest TV show back when I was a teen, and was unlike anything else I’d seen before.

The soundtrack completely shaped my taste in music – perhaps to this day – while the outfits sported by the impossibly trendy girls directly influenced what I’d be eyeing up in Topshop. Even if my own life was more ‘7pm Battle of the Bands in the school hall’ than sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll.

But more than this, Skins was a show that didn’t patronize or belittle the feelings of teenagers, understanding that 17- and 18-year-olds could indeed be intelligent, creative and philosophical without resorting to broad stereotypes.

This was a deep, edgy and ultimately sensitive show that treated teenagers as nuanced, flawed people rather than grunting bundles of hormones.

I reckon a fourth-generation Skins would have so much to say about being a young person in the age of social media in a fresh, clever way, remaining true to the controversial writing of the original while moving with the times.

3. Game Of Thrones (2011–2019)

I know, I know, but hear me out. I, and so many others, poured so much loyalty into this show. Like the geek I am, I spent hours researching theories and writing thinkpieces and looking for clues as to how everything would come together.

But when it did, it kind of felt like this huge, magnificent cultural object had suddenly ceased to become in any way relevant.

Now, I’m not one of those who demand that the final season be shot all over again. It’s happened, and it’s time to accept it and move on. And – at the risk of being locked in the dungeons by angry fans – there were some really positive things about the last season.

But wouldn’t it be interesting to add a little sequel of sorts that follows one of the characters in the next chapter of their lives, potentially restoring some of our respect for the show? Perhaps we could follow Jon beyond The Wall, or Arya as she continues on her many adventures.

This wouldn’t be a redoing or a revision, per se. It would be more like giving fans a little something to enjoy, stopping them from fixating on the disappointment of the 2019 finale forevermore.

I just want to be able to chat about one of my favourite shows again with nerdy enthusiasm without someone face-palming or sighing.

2. The Thick Of It (2005-2012)

Even those who try and dodge political talk at all costs will have struggled to avoid it this year, with Downing Street press conferences having become as regular as rainfall in Manchester.

One of the most brilliant comedies of all time –political or otherwise – The Thick Of It mercilessly skewered those at the highest echelons of power; revealing their pettiness, vanity and vicious streaks.

Although next year might feel a tad too soon to satirise how the British government has handled the most serious public health crisis in living memory, creator Armando Iannucci certainly has plenty of material to work with.

From ‘eye-test’ drives to Barnard Castle to ongoing debates about scotch eggs, the script for a new, updated series really would write itself. Also, what I wouldn’t give to hear Malcolm Tucker (Peter Capaldi) fire off one of his eviscerating tirades on the subject of Eat Out To Help Out.

1. Gavin & Stacey (Original run, 2007-2010, Christmas Special, 2019)

I’ve probably binged through the entirety of Gavin & Stacey about five times, and would still happily stop everything for another watch if I stumbled across an episode on the telly.

We may associate Gavin & Stacey with the days of Razorlight, The Libertines and pre-dating app romances, but the humour and love at the heart of the show is absolutely timeless.

After all, what couple in human history hasn’t been concerned about bringing their eccentric relatives together in the same room? Or shared a sly gossip about their mates who obviously fancy each other but are too stubborn to do anything about it?

I love this show, and the 2019 Christmas episode felt rather like meeting up with family after a long trip away. Rewatching it this year will, of course, hit quite differently.

With Nessa’s Christmas proposal to Smithy gone – as of yet – unanswered, there’s still so much to explore in this odd yet ultimately very relatable universe.

Here’s to plenty of good telly in 2021, whether we get our personal TV wishlists or not.