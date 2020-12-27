TV We Can’t Believe Came Out This Year

BBC/Netflix

It’s been a long, eventful year.

In the last nine months, the UK has seen two national lockdowns, during the height of which we spent an average of 40% of our day watching some form of television, according to Ofcom. As we get accustomed to a new way of life, involving less social interaction, many of us have turned to our old friend the television to get us through.

So much so, that the regulator predicts we spend at least 45 hours a week watching TV and other online videos. With that much content consumed in such a short time, it’s no wonder that some TV shows feel like they aired centuries ago. Here’s a few you might have forgotten you watched this year.

Love is Blind

Jessica Love Is Blind Netflix

Released the day before Valentine’s Day, Netflix’s first dating show saw eager singletons get to know each other through pods, without ever meeting face to face. With just ten days to fall in love with a person they have never seen, the prospective couples would have to either commit to a lifetime together, aka marriage, or leave the show as they came – single.

The show was an instant hit. Let’s not forget Jessica’s many meltdowns over why Matt didn’t choose her, or the explosive argument between Diamond and Carlton over his bisexuality. But as always, there was one, sweet couple who stole everyone’s hearts. Much to our delights, Cameron and Lauren are still going strong since being wed on the show.

Normal People

Normal People BBC

Based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, the coming-of-age series gives an honest insight into relationships, sex and consent through two teenagers from opposite worlds who share a mutual love of literature.

The BBC adaptation made several headlines when it landed for its overly-explicit, prolonged sex scenes which some even likened to soft porn. In contrast, the plot is relatively pared-down in comparison to other shows, yet it perfectly captures the intricate reality of relationships and connections as it follows the on-again off-again relationship of Marianne and Connell.

I May Destroy You

BBC

Written, co-directed and executively produced by the star of the show herself, I May Destroy You is a fictional drama based on Michaela Coel’s own experience of sexual assault. The short series delivers harrowing, gut-wrenching portrayals of different types of sexual assault and abuse. Arguably, it is both educational and confrontational in its ability to force viewers to reckon with their own perception of what does, and does not, constitute consent.

Tiger King

Tiger King's Joe Exotic Suing From Prison For $94 Million Netflix

Netflix’s documentary series about Joe Exotic, a former zoo operator and convicted felon, created quite the stir on social media when it landed earlier this year. Not only were both Twitter and Instagram awash with memes based on the show, TikTok users even created a dance to the tune of Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage, remixed with the lyrics: ‘Carole Baskin, killed her husband, whacked him. Can’t convince me that it didn’t happen, fed him to tigers, they snackin’.

If you haven’t seen it by now, the series focuses on the small but interconnected society of big cat conservationists. Specifically, it looks at the contentious rivalry between Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue, a sanctuary for exotic cats, and Joe, whom Baskin accuses of abusing and exploiting wild animals.

Winter Love Island

SianniseFudge/Instagram

As though predicting that the pandemic would undoubtedly cancel summer, in a first of its kind, the UK’s most popular dating reality TV series returned for a winter edition. Believe it or not, lovebirds Siannise and Luke took home the prize this year, after it began airing on January 12.

The first episode brought in a massive 4.8 million viewers. Despite the high numbers, it was still a million views short of 2019’s Love Island, which peaked at 6 million views. The shortfall could be credited to the time of year, or the death of Caroline Flack, the show’s former presenter who sadly passed away on February 15, just eight days before the show’s final.

Gangs of London

Gangs of London Sky

The grisly crime drama, which takes the same name as a PlayStation Portable video game from 2006, centres on the Wallaces, a family of gangsters who run the city’s underworld and are headed up by Finn Wallace. After Finn is murdered, his son Sean (played by Joe Cole – you might remember him from Peaky Blinders) steps up to take charge and find out who killed his father.

The brutal series’ extreme violence is not for the faint-hearted. As the city is torn apart by power struggles between rivals gangs, the show delivers multiple wince-inducing deaths. As one critic review on Rotten Tomatoes, where the show has an 88% score, put it: ‘Not for the faint hearted, Gangs of London is tough as nails and addictive as hell.’