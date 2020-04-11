Two Guys In Mexico Successfully Make ‘Vegan Leather’ Out Of Cacti

While looking for a plant based solution, we had to focus on a plant which was abundant in Mexico that did not require a lot of water nor care with herbicides or pesticides with the aim of reducing environmental footprint of the fabrics and being scalable to the industrial stage. Also, a protein in cactus has natural impermeable and adhesive properties which is very useful in the construction of our bio-resins. On the other hand, cactus represents us all as Mexicans as it is even present in our national flag, so we are glad we worked with it.

The response from the market was great following our debut last year and the brand has been growing since then. We received many positive comments such as our material being the most appropriate for its use in luxury fashion given the smooth at touch feeling, quality and the aspect of the material among all other sustainable options.