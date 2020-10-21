unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

UNILAD Celebrates Black History Month 2020

by : Emily Brown on : 21 Oct 2020 11:34
Black History MonthBlack History MonthUNILAD

Black History Month takes place in the UK every October to recognise the role Black people have played in the history of our country; honouring the accomplishments, service and work that has helped shape Britain. 

Throughout the month, we put a spotlight on icons such as Mary Seacole, Margaret Busby and Walter Tull to remember the work they did, and recognise the importance of highlighting these achievements in a world that is still so full of injustice.

Advert

UNILAD aims to both celebrate and educate people about Black History Month by sharing real stories and recommendations to help expand our understanding of Black history, and the need for anti-racism movements such as Black Lives Matter.

Below you can find a list of our Black Lives Matter features:

Exonerated Five’s Yusef Salaam On Surviving Prison, Black Lives Matter, And The Need For Real History

Yusef SalaamYusef SalaamStaci Nurse (Staci Marie Studio)
Advert

10 Things To Watch In Black History Month You Probably Haven’t Heard Of

RocksRocksAltitude Films

Check back for more features as they arrive.

If you have been affected by issues of racism and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Featured, Black Lives Matter

 