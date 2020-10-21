UNILAD Celebrates Black History Month 2020
Black History Month takes place in the UK every October to recognise the role Black people have played in the history of our country; honouring the accomplishments, service and work that has helped shape Britain.
Throughout the month, we put a spotlight on icons such as Mary Seacole, Margaret Busby and Walter Tull to remember the work they did, and recognise the importance of highlighting these achievements in a world that is still so full of injustice.
UNILAD aims to both celebrate and educate people about Black History Month by sharing real stories and recommendations to help expand our understanding of Black history, and the need for anti-racism movements such as Black Lives Matter.
Below you can find a list of our Black Lives Matter features:
Exonerated Five’s Yusef Salaam On Surviving Prison, Black Lives Matter, And The Need For Real History
Check back for more features as they arrive.
If you have been affected by issues of racism and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
