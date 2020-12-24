Netflix/PA Images

*In a Slade voice*: ‘It’s Chrriiiiissstttmmaaassss!’ Well, nearly. Christmas Eve is upon us, and there’s just one more sleep to go until the big day when Santa comes barreling his way down the chimney.

Sometimes the excitement for presents and Christmas dinner can make it feel as if time is going slower, and without gatherings and parties to help pass the time it might seem like the day will never come.

Luckily, we’ve got you covered. If you and your family are struggling to settle on a film to watch, or you’re desperate for some entertainment for you and your friends to enjoy together at a distance, then look no further than UNILAD’s Official Christmas Quiz.

Friends Warner Bros. Television Distribution

Based on a combination of general knowledge, viral moments, Christmassy content and random facts, this quiz has something for everyone and is sure to bring out some competitive natures.

Have you got a pen and paper at the ready? Excellent, well then here we go:

1. Home Alone star Macauley Culkin was just 10 years old when he starred in the Christmas classic, but how old is he now?

2. Correctly spell the name of Elon Musk and Grimes’ baby.

3. To the nearest million, how many votes did Joe Biden get in the 2020 presidential election?

Joe Biden PA Images

4. Mariah Carey is back in the spotlight thanks to the festive season, but what year did she release the epic tune All I Want For Christmas Is You?

5. What was Carole Baskin accused of doing to her husband in the Netflix documentary Tiger King?

6. According to the Guinness World Records, what is the best-selling Christmas single of all time?

7. To the nearest billion, what is Elon Musk’s current net worth?

Elon Musk PA Images

8. In October this year, what did NASA confirm had been discovered on the Moon?

9. What politician makes a cameo in Home Alone 2?

10. Which country music icon stars in a Christmas film released on Netflix this year?

11. The Netflix-based horror series The Haunting of Bly Manor features a little girl who loves to creep people out by saying ‘perfectly splendid’, but what children’s TV show does she also do a voice for?

The Haunting Of Bly Manor Fans Can't Believe 'Creepy' Flora Is Played By Peppa Pig Netflix

12. In which Christmas movie does beloved actor Tom Hanks play six different characters?

13. Who is the most Grammy-nominated female artist in history?

14. Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney recently became owners of which British football club?

15. What does Ross Geller dress up as in Friends in an effort to teach his son about Hanukkah?

Friends Ross Warner Bros.

16. Who plays Santa Claus in the 2018 film The Christmas Chronicles?

17. What was the name of the fire-breathing dragon featured in John Lewis’ 2019 Christmas advert?

Excitable Edgar John Lewis & Partners/YouTube

18. Which fairytale inspired gingerbread houses?

19. What were penguins at a Chicago aquarium allowed to do when it was closed to the public due to coronavirus?

20. In what year did Coca-Cola start featuring Santa Claus in their adverts?

Everybody finished writing? If so it’s time to swap papers – there’s no room for any sly changes here – and see how you did! Scroll down to see the answers below.

Coca Cola Christmas ad Coca Cola

1. Macauley Culkin is now 40 years old.

2. Elon Musk and Grimes’s baby is called X AE A-XII. The baby was initially called X Æ A-12, but the parents had to change it in order to comply with California law.

3. Biden received 80,188,615 votes in the presidential election, meaning anyone who wrote 80 million is correct!

4. All I Want For Christmas Is You was released in 1994. Feel old yet?

Mariah Carey's Twitter Got Hacked And Took Shots At Eminem PA Images

5. Carole Baskin was accused of feeding her husband to the tigers. We’ll also accept ‘killing him’, though we should point out these claims are unfounded, and Baskin has strongly refuted them.

6. Bing Crosby’s White Christmas is apparently the best-selling Christmas single of all time, having sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide.

7. As of today, December 24, Elon Musk’s net worth is $147.2 billion, meaning anyone who wrote $147 billion is correct!

8. This year, NASA confirmed that it had found water on the sunlit surface of the Moon, indicating water on the moon is not limited to its cold, shadowed areas.

9. President Donald Trump makes a cameo in Home Alone 2.

10. Dolly Parton stars in the Netflix Christmas film Christmas On The Square.

11. Flora from The Haunting of Bly Manor is also the voice of Peppa on Peppa Pig.

12. Tom Hanks plays six different characters in The Polar Express, namely Hero Boy, Father, Conductor, Hobo, Scrooge and Santa Claus.

Tom Hanks Golden Globes PA

13. Beyoncé became the most Grammy-nominated female artist in history in 2020 after bagging nine nominations this year alone.

14. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are the proud owners of Wrexham Football Club.

15. Ross dresses up as an armadillo in Friends – specifically, the Holiday Armadillo.

16. Kurt Russell plays Santa Claus in The Christmas Chronicles.

Christmas Chronicles Netflix

17. The excitable dragon in the 2019 John Lewis advert was named Edgar.

18. Gingerbread houses were inspired by The Brothers Grimm fairytale Hansel and Gretel.

19. Penguins at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago were allowed to roam around and visit other animals when it was closed to the public.

20. Coca-Cola started featuring Santa Claus in its ads in 1931.

Christmas tree Pixabay

So there you have it. I hope that helped you remember some of the biggest moments of this year, and – if for some reason you weren’t there already – helped you get in the festive spirit without resulting in any sore losers!

Happy Christmas, everyone!