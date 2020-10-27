UNILAD's Top 50 Horror Films Of All Time: 50-41 Dimension Films/Paramount Pictures

‘Be afraid, be very afraid.’ With Halloween on the horizon, UNILAD has one question: ‘Do you like scary movies?’

Stephen King once described the three categories of horror. There’s the ‘gross-out… the sight of a severed head tumbling down a flight of stairs; it’s when the lights go out and something green and slimy splatters against your arm’.

There’s the ‘horror… the unnatural, spiders the size of bears, the dead waking up and walking around’. Finally, there’s the ‘terror… when the lights go out and you feel something behind you, you hear it, you feel its breath against your ear, but when you turn around, there’s nothing there’.

Poltergeist MGM

That’s the beauty of the genre; there’s something for everyone, pounding your pulse and whitening your knuckles. Sometimes, a good scare is a perfect escape from life when it becomes too crazy. ‘We all go a little mad sometimes.’

To mark the conclusion of the spooky season on October 31, we’re counting down the 50 best horror movies of all time.

50. Funny Games

Funny Games 1997 Castle Rock Entertainment

The whole reason you’re here, reading this list right now, is because you’re interested in horror. In Funny Games, a blunt exercise in cinematic nihilism, we watch as two psychopaths terrorise a family, constantly breaking the fourth wall to condemn and relish in our fascination with its savagery. It’s perturbingly intimate – almost unbearably so.

49. The Entity

The Entity 1982 20th Century Studios

Here’s the pitch: an American mother is continually haunted by a spirit that rapes her and tries to kill her. It’s directed by a man, and released back in the 1980s. Yet somehow, no matter how improbable, it’s a brilliantly sadistic thriller, equipped with a hand-flailing, staccato ‘bram bram bram’ soundtrack.

48. Nosferatu

Nosferatu 1922 Film Arts Guild

An unofficial, yet superlative adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. This is horror with little-to-no scare-factor today – however, its delicious gothic atmosphere seeps through your soul like a wind chill, with a legendary performance from Max Schreck as the vampire. Nearly 100 years old, and still every bit as seminal.

47. The Mist

The Mist Ending Dimension Films

Interestingly, Frank Darabont’s third foray into the works of Stephen King is his only horror. That said, there’s not much else a filmmaker can do to equal The Mist, equipped with one of the bleakest endings of all time. If you’ve somehow evaded it, book a day off to recover.

46. Eraserhead

Eraserhead Libra Films

Is David Lynch’s first film his best? Arguably. Is it his most harrowingly odd, ineffaceable house of imagery? Let’s look at the evidence: a small roasted bird spurting blood; the endless wailing of a deformed infant; unfurling, organ-packed bandages; a giant baby head floating in a bedroom. The answer is clear: definitely.

45. An American Werewolf in London

An American Werewolf In London Universal Pictures

John Landis’s wacky, gruesome take on the werewolf legend, pitting two Yanks against the howling beast of England’s moors, was a revolution in practical effects. Courtesy of Rick Baker’s mesmerising handiwork, David Naughton’s agonising, eye-widening transformation has stood the test of time. Remember: ‘Beware the moon.’

44. Suspiria

Suspiria Nouveaux Pictures

Laced with twinkle-twinkle soundscapes and fluorescent adolescents, Dario Argento’s psychosis-warping giallo horror is a classic of the witchcraft sub-genre. An unnerving beauty that spawned a controversial remake in 2018; in this writer’s opinion, it never escaped the original’s shadow.

43. Trick ‘r Treat

Trick 'r Treat Warner Bros.

An anthology-shaped slice of spooky, grisly, Halloween fun. Whether you’re into ghosts, dead children, werewolves or murderous school principals, Trick ‘r Treat provides its namesake for any pumpkinhead.

42. Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity Paramount Pictures

Cannibal Holocaust introduced the found-footage genre. The Blair Witch Project ignited it. Paranormal Activity remoulded it. It’s easy to forget just how scary the first 2007 film was – considering its multiple mundane sequels, with the exception of the third – and its significance. It’s no overstatement to call it an event movie, capturing every moviegoer under the sun in its fixed-lens.

41. Sinister

Sinister 2012 Momentum Pictures

When a true crime writer moves into a home tied to some of the most horrific murders imaginable, his horror sits in tandem with our own. A showcase of snuff with strong direction, left with the haunting adage: ‘Bad things happen to good people and they still have to have their story told.’

We’ll be counting down from 40 to 31 tomorrow, October 28.