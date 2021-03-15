Universal Women’s Week: Woman Uses Furlough To Launch New Business Tackling Period Poverty

Supplied

It has been a tricky year for many reasons, with people all over the world forced to down tools and stop working as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

One of those affected is Eniye Okah, who found herself on furlough from her job as a brand and trade marketing manager last summer.

With extra time on her hands, Eniye found herself contemplating starting her own business, but it wasn’t until her younger sister came on her period for the first time that she had the perfect idea.

Eniye Okah

Eniye, who was born in Nigeria but spent most of her life growing up in South Africa, had experienced period poverty first hand before moving to the UK.

‘I experienced period poverty when I was in Nigeria and South Africa, and if I still lived there then I probably still would, because all the products are so expensive, they’re literally even more expensive than buying food, which is really scary,’ she told UNILAD.

When Eniye’s little sister got her first period, their mum asked her to give her younger sibling some advice when it comes to the menstrual cycle, as it’s not something which is usually spoken about in Nigerian culture.

‘Parents don’t really sit you down to have that talk, but it’s very progressive here, where people have that talk with their kids, or in schools they teach about the basics, whereas in Nigeria I was not taught about any of that,’ she explained.

Eniye Okah

‘So, my mum wanted me to give my sister that support and my sister was asking loads of questions as she really didn’t have a clue about any of it.’

It was then that Eniye decided she wanted to find a period box for her little sister, to provide all the essentials she needed to get through her monthly cycle, as well as a bit of self-care too. After searching the market for a suitable gift, she realised that while there were several period boxes on the market already, they were often branded in a way that hid what they really were.

‘I was a bit disappointed because I feel like it then gives the younger generation like my sister the idea that they need to hide the fact they’re on their period and they can’t freely express it, and that’s what I didn’t like,’ she added.

Instead, Eniye decided she could put something amazing together herself, and after several months of research and planning, she came up with the Blob Box; a monthly period self-care subscription box.

While some people might see the name as a little crude or controversial, Eniye says she wanted to reclaim the phrase, which has previously been used as an insult in the past, allowing women to take ownership.

Eniye Okah

When it came to products, Eniye wanted to make sure she was covering all bases when it comes to period-self care, including products such as CBD to ease painful cramps, rather than simply including things like chocolate and sweets. In addition to ordinary period products, such as tampons and sanitary towels, the boxes also come with more environmentally sustainable options, such as menstrual cups and reusable pads.

Eniye, who is a one-woman band when it comes to the business, also wanted to give something back to other people who menstruate, who may also be experiencing period poverty, which is why she donates a percentage of her revenue to Free Periods, a non-profit organisation fighting to end period poverty.

Depending on the time of the year, Eniye also donates to various different women’s causes, including giving 10% of her business’ revenue to Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust in honour of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month in January.

You can check out the Blob Box here.