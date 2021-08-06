Unsolicited Dick Pics Aren’t Funny Or Sexy; They’re Detrimental To Mental Health

Pixabay

Almost 50% of women have received a dick pic from someone – 90% of whom didn’t ask for it.

The study that uncovered these concerning statistics also found that only 26% of women who’d received one had a positive reaction, while 50% felt ‘grossed out’ and 46% felt ‘disrespected’.

One person who’s become all too familiar with receiving unwanted pictures of people’s penises is Love Island’s Shannon Singh.

Shannon was one of the first contestants to go into the villa this year, and was unfortunately the first person to leave.

Prior to entering the villa, the 23-year-old was already subjected to unsolicited dick pics, and with her OnlyFans and glamour modelling past, she explained to UNILAD that people expected this to make her want to be subjected to such photos.

Discussing the stigmas that surround ex-glamour models like Shannon, she said, ‘When I did the show, ITV painted me as this glamour girl that’s got OnlyFans when I don’t have OnlyFans anymore. I have no intention of getting it back, and that’s not me slagging [off] the site because I love the site – it gives people control over their own content.’

‘I think because I had so much stigma around me being an ex-glamour girl and all this rubbish, people thought I’d be the rowdy girl that loves to get her boobs out and do X, Y, and Z,’ she added.

Shannon told UNILAD for the whole time she had an account, she was in a long-term relationship and that she never interacted with the people who followed her page.

‘You signed up, and I ran it like it was a glamour site,’ Shannon explained. ‘You see the content and you don’t interact with me; I’m not a cam girl, not that there’s anything wrong with that, but that’s how I ran my pages. […] People had preconceptions of what kind of stuff I did on OnlyFans, and it’s not how they think I did it at all. Even if it was the way they thought and I did cam girl stuff, does that make me entitled to receive cyberflashing? No it f*cking doesn’t.’

Pexels

Shannon continued:

I’m sorry, but a job is a job. Just because I did glamour as a career means I deserve dick pics in my DMs every five minutes? No it f*cking doesn’t. It’s sexual harassment, and people need to get this into their heads: it’s sexual harassment. […] If you’re speaking to someone and you’re not asking for it, you shouldn’t be receiving it.

The 23-year-old further said that she feels there are ‘double standards’ in the industry because girls who have OnlyFans and do glamour shoots are ‘demonised’, while the likes of Margot Robbie, who can be seen completely nude in Wolf of Wall Street, and Dakota Johnson in 50 Shades of Grey are ‘put on a pedestal in Hollywood’.

As for the unwanted pictures she’s been sent in the past, at one stage Shannon used to name and shame the culprits on her Instagram, on which she now boasts almost 438,000 followers.

She said:

Way before I went on Love Island, I used to write about dick pics on my Instagram story, and I used to out [the people who sent them to me]. I used to put them up on my story, including their name, because it’s disgusting. Would you, if there was no internet, take a photo of your genitals and go and post that through someone’s letter box?

Since leaving Love Island, Shannon is now inundated with dick pics on a daily basis – something she says makes her ‘skin crawl’. She told UNILAD, ‘Every single morning I refresh my message requests and I’ve got dick pics. It’s every single morning. It makes me a bit pissed off. Mentally, I think it’s sad to say that it’s just become the norm for me now. It makes me feel so angry.’

Further detailing her experiences of being sent graphic photos, she said:

I got dick pics a lot before I went on the show because I had my OnlyFans, and now I get a lot, but as soon as I see that someone’s sent a photo to me, I just delete it because 9/10 times, it’s a dick pic. I’ve even been AirDropped a photo of someone’s dick while I was on the tube. I don’t know who it was, but someone airdropped me a photo of their dick. It’s f*cking disgusting, but it’s also really sad to say that I’m just immune to it.

Sadly Shannon isn’t alone in being sexually harassed while on a train, as last year saw a huge spike in women being AirDropped inappropriate images while on public transport, Metro Online reports.

Actor Emily Atack recently opened up to UNILAD about the sexual harassment she’s been subjected to online, something which Shannon related to. The ex-Love Islander said, ‘[Seeing the article] I just thought, poor girl; especially as I could relate to it. It was nice reading it knowing that someone else was going through it. People don’t realise that you’ll wake up [to the pictures], and you end up starting your day in a bad mood because of it. And again, it’s f*cking sexual harassment.’

While Shannon says she’s grown almost immune to the sexual harassment she’s subjected to online, she explained that it still makes her sad and angry. ‘First I first started getting sent photos, there were times where I’d see them and almost cry,’ she said. ‘Because I was a glamour model and people would say I’m objectifying myself, it would make me question why I did it.’

PA

She continued:

There’s so much more to life than doing this and waking up to seeing ugly dicks in my DMs every morning. It’s a double edged sword. I got really pissed off with myself and I really wanted to stop doing OnlyFans [when I had it], and thought I never wanted to do it again. The site is amazing for other purposes, and if you want to take ownership of your body, learn from my mistakes. I’ve just grown a thick skin to it and switched off from it, which also is kind of sad. Don’t get me wrong, it still affects me and still pisses me off, but I think because it happens on such a regular basis that it’s just kind of like, I think everyone would agree you’d just be like ‘oh f*ck off.’ It depends what mood you wake up in – if you’re having a bad morning, you’re like, ‘Argh, why am I getting this?’ I’m human and it affects me like it would everyone else, but now I’m just like… have a day off.

In light of her ongoing experiences, Shannon believes people should have to be verified on social media so that they’re held accountable for their actions. People have long been calling for this, with TV personality and ex-glamour model Katie Price starting a petition after her disabled son, Harvey, has been subjected to online abuse.

The petition gained further traction last month after England football players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka received racist abuse online after the national team lost the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Sharing her thoughts on people being verified on social media, Shannon said, ‘If you’re going to be using the internet, why can’t you just get verified? It makes my blood boil. For Facebook, why shouldn’t you have to upload a photo of your ID and be verified so that if you do write sh*t, you can be held accountable for it.’

At the time of writing, Katie Price’s petition sits strong with almost 696,000 signatures.

If you’re experiencing distressing thoughts and feelings, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is there to support you. They’re open from 5pm–midnight, 365 days a year. Their national number is 0800 58 58 58 and they also have a webchat service if you’re not comfortable talking on the phone.