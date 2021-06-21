Victim Blaming Children Is Not The Answer To Tackling Upskirting

PA Images

Childhood should ideally be a time when you feel completely free, confident and unselfconscious within yourself, viewing your body as something to run around in and turn cartwheels with.

It should be a period of play and adventure, when you can learn about the world while feeling completely safe and comfortable with those entrusted to look after you, to teach you.

Therefore there shouldn’t, under any circumstances, be any attempt to make children feel as though they have a responsibility to dress in ways that won’t attract the wrong sort of attention. To force a child to think of their clothing beyond anything other than their favourite colours or what feels cosy.

A debate has recently cropped up, from the Houses of Parliament to breakfast talk shows, after it emerged that a number of schools had started asking girls to wear ‘modesty shorts’ beneath their school skirts.

The reasoning behind this was apparently to stop girls from showing their knickers while playing outdoors, as well as to protect them from the threat of upskirting.

Upskirting, which was finally made a criminal offence in 2019, is a serious issue, and one which all too often seeps into the corridors and playgrounds of UK schools.

Perpetrators take pictures up the skirts of girls and women without their knowledge, with the aim of getting sexual gratification or causing alarm and humiliation. It’s an extraordinarily damaging thing to do, and a crime that can cause great distress to those affected.

In January 2020, as per data from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), children as young as 10 years old were among the 153 cases filed to England and Wales police forces since the Voyeurism (Offences) Act was implemented.

The majority of offences were found to have been committed in public places such as shopping centres and schools. One 15-year-old girl was threatened by a boy her own age who took a picture up her skirt while she was drunk or asleep, telling her he would post the images online.

Therefore, schools are quite right to make sure girls are given support and protection from this extremely nasty form of harassment, which until recently went largely unpunished.

However, policing the clothes of young girls and putting the onus on them to ward off this sort of behaviour just isn’t the right way to tackle the root of the issue. Moreover, it instils a sense of guilt and shame in children, the sort of feelings which can all too often be carried into adulthood.

Responding to MPs questions about reports of these modesty shorts, chief inspector of schools in England Amanda Spielman remarked:

I think it’s really important we don’t slide into a national culture that’s essentially victim-blaming. […] In a primary school, I would very much hope we can find solutions in addressing any cultural problems that could be making girls feel uncomfortable doing normal things that every child should be doing in the playground, doing somersaults or cartwheels or what have you.

So often, what a woman wears when she is abused, harassed or raped will be treated as if it is somehow a factor in the trauma she has undergone, as if wearing something ‘modest’ would have saved her. It unfairly, callously, places some of the responsibility on her shoulders.

This attitude is of course based on myths rather than reality, with clothing having nothing to do with whether a victim is assaulted. However, this prejudice continues to persist, perpetuating a culture of slut shaming and victim blaming that has endured through many centuries of change and progress.

This sense of unjust guilt should never be pushed onto anyone, let alone children as young as four who are barely beginning to form their own ideas of right and wrong, cause and consequence.

Schoolgirls shouldn’t ever be made to feel as though someone peering up their skirt would in a million years be their fault. It’s up to the adults to educate and enforce policies to protect them, allowing them to grow into confident, self-assured women.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.