Vin Diesel Hints Paul Walker Will Appear In Fast & Furious Finale

PA Images

Vin Diesel has hinted Paul Walker may appear in the Fast & Furious finale. Like Dom said, ‘it’s never goodbye.’

The late actor passed away in November 2013 during the filming of Furious 7. Instead of distastefully killing him off or awkwardly brushing it under the carpet, the film ends with Walker’s character Brian retiring with Mia (Jordana Brewster) to raise his son, made possible by CGI wizardry. ‘Home, where he’s always belonged.’

Not only that, Diesel and the Fast familia crafted a heart-breaking, poignant tribute to close the movie. ‘No matter where you are, whether it’s a quarter-mile away, or half-way across the world. You’ll always be with me, and you’ll always be my brother.’

Spoiler warning for Fast and Furious 9:

Ahead of the release of Fast & Furious 9, we caught up with Diesel to discuss the journey the franchise has taken from illegal street racing and ‘crappy’ tuna sandwiches to Pontiacs blasting into space and facing off against John Cena, who plays his long-lost brother.

For anyone who’s not seen the movie, this is your last spoiler warning. Steer clear of the rest of the article, and come back once you’ve watched the film.

Universal Pictures

We touched on the closing scenes of F9, with the crew gathered in the garden of 1327 for a trademark barbeque. As they all sit round the table, Dom tells everyone to hold off on eating, as there’s still an empty chair. At this point, a Nissan Skyline pulls up onto the driveway. We cut to Dom’s smile and immediately after, the credits.

Asking whether it was a nod or an indication of something more, Diesel offered an interesting answer: ‘I’ll answer it this way: the finale of Fast & Furious 8 was in service of what you just said, a nod that he lives in our universe. The finale of F9 is a little bit more telling at what the future will bring.’

Universal Pictures

In our earlier interview with the actor, we asked how the ninth film manoeuvred Brian’s absence. ‘Back when we were doing Fast 7, and the tragedy that the world knows, there was a kind of bold decision to keep the character of Brian alive in the mythology. It’s a decision that’s made me forever proud of the studio, because so many studios in a situation like that would have used it as a plot device – go avenge that character – or something, or just forgotten about it,’ he said.

‘But it’s one of the things I’m so proud about our team and Universal Studios that they’ve committed to keeping that character and that beautiful spirit alive in the mythology,’ he added.

Fast & Furious 9 is in cinemas now.

