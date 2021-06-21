Vin Diesel Wants Fast & Furious Finale To Be ‘The Best Movie Ever Made’

PA Images

Vin Diesel has a simple goal for the Fast & Furious finale: to make ‘the best movie ever made.’

Twenty years ago, Dom Toretto was tearing up Los Angeles with his Dodge Charger, stealing DVD players and forging a bromance with an undercover Brian O’Connor. It was Point Break on NoS; likeable, stylish, completely of its early millennium era. It was also the unlikely launchpad of one of Hollywood’s most impenetrable franchises.

Advert 10

More than a few quarter-miles later, the familia’s road is coming to an end. Spin-offs, prequels, Hobbs or Shaws aside, the mainline series will conclude with a two-part finale – and its leading man wants to go out with the biggest bang of all. Let’s just hope it’s not a backfire.

Loading…

Ahead of F9‘s release, we sat down with Vin Diesel to chat about the latest entry, the franchise’s legacy and what fans should expect from the next two films.

When asked how he feels going from boosting DVD players to tackling John Cena through a window in Edinburgh, he burst into a laugh. ‘That was fun,’ he said. ‘How do I feel… I feel so grateful and so blessed. At the same time, so inspired to attempt to make the best movie that’s ever been made as the finale, the two-part finale.’

Advert 10

‘So it’s a combination really, Cameron: in one part, extreme gratitude; and a disbelief that it would even be possible. I was lifting DVD players, I was engaged in illegal street car races, and now the world watches Dom put his son to sleep,’ he continued.

Universal Pictures

It may seem like a claim, but it’s just another testament to Diesel’s faith in Fast‘s power. Last year, he spoke about Furious 7‘s ending; more specifically, its poignant goodbye to the late Paul Walker.

‘It might be the best moment in cinematic history – not just in my career but in cinematic history. Men around the world were allowed to – everyone was able to cry – but men around the planet, for the first time in history, were able to cry together,’ he said.

Advert 10

Universal Pictures

I cried, my friends cried, we all did. Such earnestness may invite a scoff, but the success of Fast & Furious is more than supercars, outrageous stunts and scantily-clad street races (okay, it’s a big part of it). Maybe Diesel will achieve his goal.

‘I feel grateful, I feel blessed, sometimes I feel in pure disbelief, but I feel so deeply inspired. I just wanna make the world proud with the finale, and most importantly, I want to make Pablo [Walker] proud with the finale,’ he said.

Fast & Furious 9 hits UK cinemas on June 24.

Advert 10