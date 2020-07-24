Vinnie Jones Paid For A Round Of Drinks With A Signed Snatch Poster PA Images

We spoke to Vinnie Jones, the esteemed leader of the Mean Machine, Bullet Tooth Tony and, of course, the juggernaut (b*tch).

Advert

The UK’s go-to movie hardnut is making his next taciturn appearance in The Big Ugly, an old-fashioned, pond-crossing gangster drama that sees Jones seek revenge for a brutal killing, all against the backdrop of the London mob’s war in West Virginia oil country.

New films have become a dream-like concept amid slowed production in recent months, but Jones is ready to welcome you back with a cool pint of milk and bourbon. To mark the film’s release, we put the FA Cup winner-turned-tough man through UNILAD‘s rigorous interview format. It went exactly as we expected.

This is The Ten…

Advert

1) You’ve got a time machine, where’s the first place you’re going?

Vinnie: First place I’m going… back or forward?

UNILAD: Anywhere you’d like, you’re the man with the time machine.

Vinnie: I think I’d like to back when I met Tanya, my wife, when we were 12 years old.

UNILAD: Did you meet in school?

Vinnie: We didn’t go to the same school, no. We met on a cricket pitch when we were 12 years old, down in Watford.

Vinnie Jones The Big Ugly 2 Vertical Entertainment

2) What’s the most famous-person thing you’ve ever done?

Advert

Vinnie: Well, a funny one was… I’d been up to the Grand National and there was a few lads with us. This guy from the railway company sorted us all out going up there and coming back, he’d sorted the food and drink out and everything else.

Obviously we went up there and it was great, and when we came back we were drunk and everything else. I had a Snatch or Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels little poster and I went to the bar, got all the food and drinks and that, and asked how much it was.

As I was asking, I signed the back of the little poster, postcard thing, and I said: ‘How about this?’ He said: ‘That’ll do!’ [Laughs] Even now, the boys, my mates, they still say to me: ‘Get the postcard out, son!’

Snatch Vinnie Jones Sony Pictures Releasing

3) If you weren’t an actor, what do you think you’d be doing with your life?

Vinnie: I think I’d be working in the countryside, I’d probably have a farm or something like that. I’m in Sussex at the moment, I love British wildlife and British nature, the farms, the woodlands, the streams. I think I’d be doing something in the countryside.

I had a farm in Redbourn in Hertfordshire, so I’ve done quite a bit around the countryside in England. So probably something like that, around some cattle or some sheep.

4) You have one wish and it has to be selfish, what do you wish for? No world peace.

Vinnie: My wish would be to go back before Tanya was went into labour and had the nurses on standby that her heart might collapse. That wish would mean she’s still with me today, so that’d be my biggest wish.

Mean Machine Paramount Pictures

5) Whose career are you secretly jealous of?

Advert

Vinnie: I’ve got to tell you something on that question. It’s one of the most things human beings have in them: green eye and jealousy. It absolutely kills… I hate it, it’s one of my biggest hates. People get jealous of people just because they get on and do well.

If someone is flash, and they’re throwing it in your face, then it’s not jealousy, that’s them being a f*cking dickhead. But green-eye is when someone does well, and they’ve worked hard, and people say: ‘He’s a f*cking arsehole.’ That’s green-eye, that’s just wrong.

I don’t have an inch of that in my body – if people do well and they’ve worked hard, fair play to them. There’s nobody I’m jealous of.

Vinnie Jones The Big Ugly 2 Vertical Entertainment

UNILAD: Rather than jealousy, is there anybody you admire?

Vinnie: There’s plenty of people I admire. I admire Matthew Vaughn for what he did with Lock, Stock, and what he’s gone on to do with Kingsman. I mean, he’s created a product.

When he was running around England with his Lock, Stock script, people wouldn’t even open the door to him. Now he’s powerful and people kiss his arse, and I love it when I see it. When the door revolves all the way round, and you’re the one walking into it, not out of it, you know what I mean?

Vinnie Jones Lock Stock Sony Pictures Releasing

6) What is your strongest held opinion? What is a hill you’re willing to die on?

Vinnie: People give wrong information about conservation in England. People are giving the wrong information, people need to be properly, unbiasedly educated on nature conservation in Britain.

7) What’s something you’ve never admitted publicly but you’ll tell me now?

Vinnie: No, nothing.

UNILAD: Nothing at all?

Vinnie: I don’t even f*cking know ya… why would I tell you? You might be a f*cking coppa’, for all I know.

The Big Ugly Vinnie Jones Vertical Entertainment

8) You’re stuck living the same day over and over, what day would it be and why?

Vinnie: I’ve always loved Saturdays, Saturdays were always my day. There’s football on, there’s a load of sport, I love Saturdays.

9) Have you ever been left convinced – or at least persuaded – by a fake news story about yourself?

Vinnie: Not persuaded, but I’ve had quite a few fake f*cking stories. There was one where I’d apparently shot 100 foxes in one day, which was fake. That really upset me. It was actually an assistant I’d fired three months before, that put it online.

But I didn’t believe it… anybody with the smallest brain on the planet could realise shooting 100 foxes in one night was impossible. Some people did believe it… it was the biggest load of bullshit.

Vinnie Jones X-Men Juggernaut 20th Century Studios

10) If you had to remove one colour from the world forever, which would it be and why?

Vinnie: I would remove brown. It just reminds me of a dark, rainy, gloomy day. I’d remove it and have a sunny day.

The Big Ugly is available to watch on-demand from July 24.