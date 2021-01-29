WandaVision Episode 4: Outside Of Westview We Finally Get Some Answers Disney+

WandaVision took us outside of Westview this week, in an episode full of revelations that finally shed some light on what exactly is going on in this quaint New Jersey town.

Set before the events of the first episode, this instalment moves away from the Visions – who’ve been the centre of the show so far – to instead focus on Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and reveal exactly what Lieutenant Trouble’s been up to since Captain Marvel while also explaining how she ended up in Westview.

It was an interesting episode, to be honest – I knew when Disney announced that the press wouldn’t be receiving this episode in advance that it had the potential to be explosive full of exciting reveals, but even I wasn’t expecting all the reveals we got.

I think one of the more exciting things this episode did was take itself out of the sitcom setting; something I wasn’t expecting to happen until the third act of this show because it allowed us to examine a so-far-unexplored corner of the MCU: the ‘Post-Blip’ world.

For those not fully versed in Marvel terminology, ‘The Blip’ is the in-universe name for Hulk resurrecting everyone that Thanos vanished at the end of Infinity War, and we’ve only really seen it in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which barely scratched the surface of this world-changing event.

True to form for WandaVision, they don’t play the sudden revival of half the planet’s population for laughs like Far From Home did. Instead, the Blip is revealed to be quite a harrowing event, with people reappearing five years afterwards with no idea that they’ve been gone for half a decade, or that the world has moved on.

It’s Teyonah Parris who has to do the bulk of the heavy lifting in this regard, and she plays it sensationally. Her confusion and sadness at what’s been taken from her are palpable, and I actually found myself welling up in the first five minutes because of her performance.

I don’t want to say too much, but I thought it was a brave choice for a family-friendly studio like Marvel to take The Blip in this direction, and they really didn’t pull any punches with the existential horror that such an event would cause.

That’s not the only horror in this episode. There’s one beat that had some incredibly unsettling implications for exactly how Wanda resurrected her beloved sythezoid life partner – if indeed she’s the one who brought him back.

There’s also the tease that Wanda’s powers go far beyond ‘making pencils fly’ as she said in the first episode, and continue to tease this really could be a House of M-style event.

Thankfully, to balance out the abject horror of this episode we did get the reintroduction of two of the MCU’s most beloved comic relief characters, Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), the incompetent FBI agent tasked with keeping Scott Lang under house arrest in Ant-Man and the Wasp, as well as Thor’s Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), now Doctor Lewis.

Park plays the ever-so-slightly out of his depth Woo with real sincerity and authenticity, which makes his gaffes all the funnier, but it’s Dennings who stole the show for me in this episode.

I won’t lie – I didn’t love where they took Darcy in Thor: The Dark World (but who likes that film anyway) so I was a little sceptical about her return, but I couldn’t have been more wrong. From the moment she first appears snarking and taking digs at the other scientists around her, I was delighted to have her back.

Overall, this was another great episode that explains a lot of the bizarre happenings going on in Wanda and Vision’s strange sitcom reality,while also teasing new mysteries in the future.

New episodes of WandaVision stream exclusively on Disney+ every Friday