WandaVision Episode 7: The Board Is Set For An Epic Finale

Spoilers for WandaVision

Disney+

As WandaVision starts to draw to its climax, the antepenultimate episode of this intriguing series finally answers some of the show’s biggest mysteries, and pulls the curtain back of who may be the show’s big bad.

After the events of last week’s spooktacular, the attack on SWORD, and the expansion of the Hex, the episode opens with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) trying to take a break, or her in words ‘quarantine-style staycation’, so she can catch her breath and restore some normalcy (or whatever passes for normalcy on this show) to Westview.

Unfortunately for Wanda, with her powers on the fritz and Westview glitching between time zones – as well as Vision’s (Paul Bettany) continuing quest to uncover what exactly his beloved wife’s doing – she’s got her hands full. At least she can always rely on her kind neighbour Agnes…

Television finales and endings, in general, are difficult to pull off, and while WandaVision may not be done just yet (we’ve two episodes left) it’s clear the various superpowered pieces are being moved into place for the climax.

This, unfortunately, means that episode seven has to dedicate a lot of its run time to corralling all of our major players and gathering together disparate plot threads that have been woven through the last six episodes.

On a lesser show, this might make the episode feel a bit ‘fillery’ but WandaVision manages to inject some life into what could have been a rather rote set up episode. This is done primarily through its fun new sitcom framing device, which this week is Modern Family complete with mockumentary-style pieces to camera.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany have both demonstrated their incredible comedic chops through the show, but now in a more modern setting, with more update gags, it’s easier to appreciate just how funny the pair can be.

I particularly enjoy Vision’s incredulity at finding out about the outside world, his origin, and indeed his two on-screen deaths. It could have been played for maudlin drama and bogged the episode down in something the audience already knows, but Bettany manages to keep it light.

It wasn’t all throwaway continuity jokes though, Monica made her way inside the Hex again and was ‘changed’ as she passed through in a way comic fans will love. I’ve enjoyed Monica’s journey on the show and I hope that the event of this episode means she’s being set up to appear in the movies and not confined to the small screen.

Disney+

The elephant in the room, though, is of course the ultimate reveal, which we won’t spoil here, but it has enormous potential ramifications for the climax and might have given us our final big bad.

If you’ve spent any time on the Internet or know anything about comic books then it probably won’t come as too big a surprise, but while people may have guessed who the show’s ultimate villain was they won’t have predicted how deliciously evil they are, nor that they have their own brilliant theme tune.

Anyway, it’s going to be a long wait for next week’s episode, but you can guarantee it’ll be worth it.

New episodes of WandaVision stream exclusively on Disney+ every Friday