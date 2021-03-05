WandaVision Episode 9: Wanda And Vision’s Story Comes To An Epic And Heartbreaking Close

Warning: Contains Spoilers

Disney+

WandaVision came to a dramatic conclusion this week in an episode that gracefully balanced a grand superheroic spectacle with tear-jerking intimacy.

Picking up where last week left off, the episode – appropriately titled The Series Finale – sees Wanda and Agatha do battle, Vision face a familiar foe, while also bringing the curtain down on this particular Marvel adventure.

On the surface, it’s an action-packed episode that dedicates a good chunk of its run time to some really thrilling and kinetic fight scenes.

Vision’s unique powers made his mirror match really interesting to watch, while Wanda’s struggle against Agatha had some great twists and turns (not to mention a moment so cathartic I literally did a ‘squee’).

This isn’t what made the episode so good though; we know at this point Marvel Studios can put together an action scene.

No, what made this episode exceptional was its characters, Wanda and Vision, who were always the heart of this show.

Disney+

Now, if you went into this hoping that your pet fan theory was going to come true, I can see why you might be disappointed.

There were no real final act twists or reveals outside of the usual sequel setups we’ve come to expect from Marvel.

Instead, Matt Shakman and his team stripped the episode back to just focus on Wanda and Vision, as is only right in a show that bears their names in the title.

Disney+

Ever since Thanos ripped the Mind Stone out of Vision’s head in 2017, we’ve been waiting for these star-crossed lovers to get their moment. And it finally happened.

The pair, who are usually side-lined in the Avengers films, got their goodbye. It was painful, upsetting, and beautiful all at the same time.

Their final moments together in this episode were heartbreaking, and it all comes down to the chemistry between Bettany and Olsen.

Disney+

They’re just so believable as a couple, they’re so warm and charming together, which makes their final moments so upsetting. I was in bits watching it.

I honestly believe it would have been a mistake to go big in the finale, as cool as it would have been to have a ‘Luke Skywalker-style cameo’ (curse you Bettany), it would have muddled the story.

After all, this story was always meant to be about Wanda and Vision, adding in Mephisto, multiverses and mutants at the last minute would only have distracted from that.

Disney+

I also enjoyed the fact Wanda was able to move past the death of Vision and grow as a person.

She feels like one of the most fleshed-out female characters in the MCU now, alongside Black Widow and Nebula, and it would have done the character a disservice to have her entirely defined by her grief and trauma after everything she’s been through.

Disney+

Marvel also made the wise decision not to tie off all the loose ends; there are more than a few questions that go unanswered at the end of the episode, which I’m sure will be picked up again as we enter Phase 4 of the MCU.

All in all, WandaVision has been a delight to watch, it was wonderfully weird and emotionally devastating at the same time and we can’t wait to tune in for what comes next.

WandaVision streams exclusively on Disney+