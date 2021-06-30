We’ve All Had A Bad Boss, But Miranda Priestly Is Still The Worst 15 Years Later

20th Century Fox

All debates over who the ‘real movie villain’ is aside, there’s only one character in The Devil Wears Prada whose formidable presence frosts over every single scene.

From the very moment she strode from that elevator 15 years ago, Meryl Streep’s brilliantly icy Miranda Priestly redefined what it means to feel a constant, inescapable undercurrent of terror at work.

Advert 10

A formidable master of character, Streep’s presence is such that it ripples throughout the rest of the cast, positioning her as the ever-reproachful eye at the centre of the storm. The monster which nobody dares look away from, whose glare is felt streets and cities away.

20th Century Fox

Who else but Streep could imbue Runway’s notorious Dragon Lady with such acid sternness, bring to life those cruel lip curls and dismissive ‘that’s alls’? The word iconic is overused nowadays, but it fits Streep’s performance here like a Gucci glove.

The character is, famously, based on Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. Writer Lauren Weisberger – who penned the novel of the same name – worked as Wintour’s personal assistant for just under a year, and her experiences bear striking similarities to Andy’s time at Runway.

Advert 10

Speaking with the Mail Online back in 2010, Weisberger recalled:

Unlike Andy I couldn’t force myself to wear high heels. It was expected of me, but I ran all day, all over the office, up and down the building 1,000 times and to Starbucks six times a day, so there was no way I could manage even a 2in heel. I wore these horrible, black platform boots with a thick rubber sole because there was no choice. And even though for a couple of weeks I made the boot-to-high-heels switch under my desk, I just had to forget it in the end. She [Wintour] would stare at them in disgust and it was a stare that conveyed her displeasure pretty clearly.

20th Century Fox

The spectre of Miranda loomed so large after the release of the hit movie that Wintour was prompted to fling open the doors to her Vogue offices in The September Issue, a 2009 documentary movie that framed Wintour as tough but not above offering the occasional welcoming smile.

Advert 10

However, Miranda is far more than simply an uncanny impression of one of the most formidable women in fashion. To prepare for this role, Streep delved into the psychology of what makes a truly ruthless boss, how a person behaves when they regard themselves to be right at the very top of the pile.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Streep reflected on what went into creating a force like Miranda:

She behaved like horrible, powerful people behave, which is that you kind of disregard the people on the lower rungs, or I don’t know—throwing the coats was a particularly obnoxious touch. Takes too much time to hand it over nicely or something. I don’t know.

20th Century Fox

Advert 10

For all its glamour, The Devil Wears Prada very much captures that transitional period in early adulthood when you’re trying to navigate some sort of career path while hoping to keep some parts of your more idealistic younger self intact.

Of course, not all of us end up getting the job ‘a million girls would kill for’, at least not right away. My own first full-time job after uni was at a second-hand white goods shop where I once spent an afternoon scooping mouldy vegetables out of an old freezer department.

Although not exactly as stylish as the glossy, glassy corridors of Runway, I can still very much relate to Andy’s fumbling, awkward beginnings and gradual adjustment to adult life.

After all, so many of us know what it’s like to be pulled between long shifts and sleepy late-night catch-ups, to keep paddling furiously even when you’re losing track of what you’re doing or where you’re trying to get to.

Advert 10

20th Century Fox

Whatever sort of work you choose to pursue, you are bound to – at some uneasy time or another – come across a creature such as Miranda, to find yourself thinking about them outside of working hours or buying smarter clothes as a shield against their withering putdowns.

You may well find yourself suddenly stricken with panic after voicing the ‘wrong’ opinion in a meeting or feel that guilty tangle of nerves as you realise you’re in competition with a close colleague for something or other.

Miranda, with her unforgiving sharpness and constant, perfumed allure of something sparkling just around the corner, perfectly embodies this. She is the very incarnation of success and power, and all the devilishness that comes with it.

Which is why, 15 years on, we can still imagine ourselves in Andy’s Prada shoes, knowing what it is to admire and fear someone in shifting measures. Nobody does it better.