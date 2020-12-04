Why Elliot Page's Transition Is So Important PA Images/elliotpage/Instagram

‘I love that I am trans, and I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.’

These are the beautiful words written by Elliot Page, who announced earlier this week that he is trans and his pronouns are he/they.

The actor, famed for starring in Juno and The Umbrella Academy, made headlines all over the world with his gallant statement, in which he spoke about feeling ‘lucky’ to ‘have arrived at this place’ in his life.

Elliot courageously vowed to offer ‘whatever support he can’ in striving ‘for a more loving and equal society’. However, it’s important that we recognise how much he has contributed already, in coming forth and announcing his truth on such a global stage.

The 33-year-old’s statement happened to be released on the same day a UK High Court judge ruled that under 16s are unlikely to be mature enough to consent to puberty blockers; something which was seen as a devastating blow to many in the trans community. In response to the ruling, the UK’s only youth gender clinic, the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust, announced it would no longer be referring trans kids for puberty blockers.

‘I think any time when a person comes out, but especially when a celebrity of such magnitude comes out, it’s an addition to the trans community. People they have on their platform may have never heard of someone who uses the pronouns he/they, or they might not have met someone who’s trans and here they are, loved for the acting that they do and the activism that they do and then sharing that part of themselves, I think that’s really important,’ Iesha Palmer, campaigns officer at trans charity Mermaids told UNILAD.

‘Coming out is actually allowing people into that part of your life, you’re sharing that with them and I think it had a really great impact on young people. Hearing his news, after hearing the ruling, made us feel like we are so valid, our existence means something. Respect and acceptance are things that are due to us, so I think it had a really beautiful impact.’

Why Elliot Page's Transition Is So Important PA Images

Through his powerful words, Elliot noted that his joy is ‘real, but also fragile,’ as he explained he felt ‘scared’ about the invasiveness and potentially cruel comments he was opening himself up to. He touched on the violence that trans people face in the world every single day, just for existing, as well as the world leaders who have fought to diminish the basic human rights of the trans community.

‘It’s almost as if the trans community is in this constant state of tug of war of trying to validate our existence and get the equality we are entitled to, and often it’s down to a lack of knowledge and a lack of information. Not only did Elliot Page come out, but he wrote such a beautiful piece that really spoke volumes and I think that it echoed way beyond the LGBTQ+ community. Anyone who read that can feel the passion and the love that he has. Those words were a wrap around the heart, that was needed,’ Iesha explained further.

It was incredibly heartwarming to see, and to feel, the outpouring of love that followed Elliot’s statement, and there’s no doubt that his words will serve to educate an entirely new generation of fans who may have had little to no understanding of what it means to be trans, prior to his announcement. Sadly, however, it isn’t difficult to seek out some of the dangerous and harmful comments left by transphobic internet trolls, who are unwilling to accept his truth.

‘When you go on Twitter, and look at the response to Elliot’s post, it’s like a double-edged sword. As much as you see the outpouring of love and support, just two comments down you’ll see some really, really cruel words being said and it shows that we do have a long way to go,’ Iesha said.

‘I think it’s because there’s so much misinformation that’s out there and I think a lot of people just hold on tight to this misinformation instead of being open minded and having conversations with themselves about “why do I think the way I think,” and I think the moment people start to do that they can kind of start to unpackage and see gender as a spectrum.’

They added: ‘We all navigate through this world differently, we all see ourselves differently, we all have the right to live our truth, and I think the biggest issue is that everyone thinks their truth is the truth but my truth may not be your truth but it doesn’t mean that it’s any less valid.’

While, overall, the media coverage of the news was encouraging, many publications have been guilty of deadnaming Elliot, which is when a transgender person is referred to by their birth name, after they have changed their name as part of their gender transition. In the majority of cases, it comes down to a lack of understanding, rather than from a place of malice, but it has forced us all to hold up a mirror and assess the way in which we approach these incredibly important subjects.

‘Sometimes these big publications are so quick to catch a story that they don’t take the time to really understand what they’re writing about. They don’t take the time to really uncover what this means to this person,’ Iesha explained.

‘So, a lot of these publications weren’t really asked about what it meant for Elliot to come out, they didn’t really understand the magnitude that it carried, all they wanted to do was to get the story out as quickly as possible, without truly censoring the individual who is sharing their story. I think that’s where a lot of the major publications fail.’

In his statement, Elliot informed us that his pronouns are he/they, and while cisgender people – people whose gender identity matches the sex they were assigned at birth – might not always be able to grasp the importance of ensuring we use the correct pronouns, it’s imperative we educate ourselves on exactly what it means to the transgender, non-binary and gender diverse community.

‘I find that people are so nervous about getting it wrong and I think that’s the wrong angle. You don’t need to be nervous about getting it wrong, you need to be nervous about not understanding why that person has those pronouns. And, once you get the understanding of something, it’s so much easier for you to use it in your day to day life,’ Iesha continued.

‘As much as there are many trans, non-binary, gender diverse people who are willing to engage in conversations to educate people, we have to also remember that its up to us to educate ourselves.’

Why Elliot Page's Transition Is So Important PA Images

These thoughts are echoed by Kirrin Medcalf, trans community engagement lead at LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall. She says Elliot’s coming out ‘created a much-needed moment of trans joy and love for the community’.

‘We are so happy that he was able to share his truth with the world. Coming out in the public eye can be extremely difficult and it’s been upsetting to see some unacceptable language and behaviour in response to the news,’ she told UNILAD.

‘When a trans person comes out in any setting, it is important to use and respect their name and pronouns when talking among friends, online and in any media coverage. Elliot’s coming out is such an important milestone for trans visibility and nothing should overshadow how much this will mean to so many trans people around the world.’

Respecting trans lives has never been optional but the time to educate ourselves is now.