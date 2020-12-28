Why I'm Not Making Any New Year's Resolutions Pexels

As we prepare to say goodbye to what can only be described as a bloody awful year, social media is rife with people eagerly waiting to close the door to 2020, ahead of the next chapter.

And, as we move into a brand-new year – one that will hopefully be full of much more joy and happiness than the last – it’s only natural that people want to start the new calendar year as the best version of themselves.

In coming days, people all over the world will set themselves ambitious New Year’s Resolutions, which will see them hitting the gym hard, engaging in new hobbies and vowing to set themselves on a path to greatness.

And that’s fantastic, for some people, anyway. But, personally, I have a much more negative relationship with New Year’s Resolutions. One that ultimately leaves me frustrated and feeling like a bit of a failure, to be honest.

I know I’m not alone in saying I’ve spent many of my hard-earned pennies on gym memberships, weight loss groups, sports clubs and even on online courses I promised myself I would complete in a bid to improve my CV, only to give up around February, or even March if I’m feeling particularly ambitious that year.

Every single year, I – and millions of others – are left feeling like failures.

But, the honest truth of it is, January is commonly known to be one of the most depressing months of the year, particularly in the western world. It’s cold, it’s wet, and most of us are skint and still suffering the effects of all the festive prosecco.

In fact, if you think about it, January is the worst time anyone could ever think of trying to achieve something new, whether it’s a mission to lose weight or learning to play a new instrument.

Now, I’m not saying setting yourself goals is bad, but we all know that the majority of resolutions we set ourselves are ambitious at best, and sometimes even entirely unattainable.

There’s something really unhealthy about having a rigid timeline in terms of when we should be making these so-called personal improvements, when it’s commonly known that in order to accomplish something, you have to be in the right frame of mind to do so.

For me, personally, I have to psyche myself up when I’m about to take on a new challenge, and being in the right frame of mind is the difference between whether I’m going to succeed or whether I’m going to fail.

Obviously, some people hit January 1 and they’re there. But the majority of us aren’t, and it’s a lot healthier for everyone when we can recognise that. There’s a reason gyms are so busy in January, but tend to get much quieter in February and March.

So, this year I’m giving myself a head start and saying no to New Year’s Resolutions. Of course, there’s things I want to achieve in the coming year, and I’ll be approaching them whenever it is I feel ready. But, first of all, I’ve got a Christmas hangover to take care of.