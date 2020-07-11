Woman Explains What It’s Like Growing Up Black Somewhere That’s 98% White

To me Cornwall is a beautiful place, filled with beautiful beaches, countryside and beautiful culture. I miss it a lot now, living in London. I made lifelong friends that I’m still in touch with now, that show me so much support and love. I’ve met amazing people over the years and have amazing memories from growing up there.

Despite this, growing up in Cornwall as a mixed-race child, when the population is predominantly white (98.2% to be exact) didn’t come without its obstacles. My family and I have experienced prejudice and hostility on a couple of occasions when my family would come to visit, people would stop their conversations to stare making us feel uncomfortable.

There was a time when racial slurs were muttered at us when someone called us ‘monkeys’ in public. I was disgusted by the fact that we were perceived as animals and told so, without any provocation. Growing up, I often felt I was either too dark or not dark enough.