Woman With Food Allergies Urges People Not To Stockpile 'Free-From' Items

A young woman with numerous intolerances and allergies is urging people not to take food designed for those with dietary needs just for the sake of filling the cupboards.

Over recent weeks, residents of the UK and people across the world have become familiar with the sight of desolate supermarkets; of empty shelves and ransacked freezers.

Coronavirus has caused an unnecessary surge in stockpiling, with shoppers panic-buying pasta, chopped tomatoes and, of course, toilet paper, despite the fact supermarkets remain open and stock is frequently replenished.



Certain foods appear to have become coveted items, and it feels like you’ve won the lottery if you manage to track down a jar of pasta sauce.

With things like penne and fusilli rapidly disappearing from the shelves, a packet of gluten-free pasta might seem like the next best thing, but 19-year-old Holly Enright is urging shoppers to think twice before grabbing whatever the supermarket has left to offer.

Holly, from Lincolnshire, is allergic to wheat, nuts, fish, egg, kiwi, pineapple, sesame, buckwheat, barley and rye, meaning she has very specific dietary needs and is restricted in her choice of food items.



Like most people, Holly has struggled to locate certain foods recently, with a lack of things like ‘potatoes, ketchup, chocolate and carrots’ leaving her and her family traipsing around numerous supermarkets in an effort to do their regular shop.

Holly told UNILAD:

My diet is vastly limited due to my allergies so I tend to stick to the same meals. Because of this, my mum always makes sure we have plenty of these food items in. When food items are out of stock, shops send out substitute items but historically these substitutes haven’t been suitable for me and my allergies so my mum’s tried to ensure I have enough food in the house for if this happens.

Thanks to her mum’s planning, Holly hasn’t been too affected by panic-buyers just yet. However, she fears that in the coming weeks she ‘along with the rest of the allergy and intolerance community’ could struggle.

While out shopping recently, Holly has noticed pasta in Free From sections has been particularly difficult to locate. She is now urging people to remember that those with intolerances are rarely able to turn to alternatives should their products be out of stock.

She explained:

People are taking things from the Free From aisles because they’re panicking when they go to their normal food aisles and seeing that what they want isn’t there. These days, gluten-free breads and pasta have a very similar texture and taste to non-gluten-free breads and pasta, for example, and so people are taking these things to make up for what they can’t get hold of in their usual aisles. This is often without thought for those of us who wouldn’t have alternatives if the Free From aisles were empty.

Holly, along with two other people in her household, suffers from asthma, and if she were to catch coronavirus it could have additional impacts in setting off her asthma symptoms, according to Asthma UK.

The teen decided to start self-isolating on March 19, both in an effort to avoid catching the virus and to help prevent it from spreading.



Holly’s family hasn’t been excessively stockpiling, but with her intolerances Holly’s mum has made an effort to try and get enough food for two weeks, to cover Holly’s self-isolation period and to prevent her from going hungry in case the high demand of food leaves her with nothing suitable to eat.

Holly described the lack of consideration surrounding stockpiling as ‘disheartening’, saying:

I can’t stress how important it is to not take food from the Free From aisle if you do not have a food allergy or intolerance or a family member with a food allergy or intolerance. We have a lot less choice with regards to what we can eat. This means that when the food in the Free From aisles is sold out, it is very hard for us to source alternatives and is very disheartening and frustrating to think that non-allergic or non-intolerant people are eating the food that is made specifically for us. Members of the public need to be thinking about those of us who struggle to find alternatives at times like this.

The 19-year-old encouraged those who are searching for specific food items to try different shops, or simply wait until supermarkets have a chance to replenish the shelves in order to find what they need. She pointed out the recent surge in demand has shops re-stocking faster than ever, so customers shouldn’t have to go too long without their desired food.

She added:

Members of the public should keep themselves and others informed of this matter.

Holly went on to acknowledge the fact this is an uncertain, ‘difficult and worrying’ time for everyone, and pointed out it is now more important than ever to ‘be providing each other with support, patience and kindness – as cliché as that may sound.’

She continued:

We need to remember that we’re all going through this and we need to be as sympathetic and empathetic with each other as we can possibly be. Customers and service users need to make sure they’re kind and respectful to those who are still working in places such as retail establishments and hospitals as these workers are putting their own health at risk to help us ensure that we can get what we need at this worrying time.



As Holly mentioned, empathy is key at a time like this as we need to go the extra mile to recognise how others are being affected by the pandemic and to ensure we support each other to get through it as best we can.

There is no room for inconsiderate actions or selfishness at a time when everyone is in the same boat, and hopefully Holly’s message will encourage people to think twice if they are on the hunt for ‘supplies’.