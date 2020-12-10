10 Marvel Shows And 10 Star Wars Shows Are Coming To Disney+ Over Next Few Years

10 New Marvel And Star Wars Series Are Coming To Disney+ Disney+/Marvel Studios

Is Christmas coming early?

Well, if Disney stuffing the entirety of 10 new Marvel series, 10 new Star Wars series, 15 Disney live action, animated and Pixar films in your stocking sounds like Christmas to you, then good news, because that’s exactly what they’re doing.

Advert 10

The news comes as Disney’s Investor Day takes shape today, December 10, opening the floodgates of Disney content with which we can expect to fill our eyeballs over the next few years.

As you might expect, the wealth of content will be heading straight to streaming service Disney+, already home to series like The Mandalorian, Pixar’s back catalogue, the Star Wars saga and, of course, Herbie Goes To Monte Carlo.

Disney made the announcement on Twitter today, writing: ‘Over the next few years, roughly 10 @Marvel series, 10 @StarWars series, 15 Disney live action, @DisneyAnimation, and @Pixar series, plus 15 all-new Disney live action, Disney Animation, and Pixar features will be released directly on @DisneyPlus.’

Advert 10

The studio also welcomed a new animated film set to hit cinemas and Disney+ with Premier Access on March 5 next year, Raya and the Last Dragon.

Star Wars’ Kelly Marie Tran will voice Raya, a warrior who is ‘determined to the find the last dragon’ in a ‘realm known as Lumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization’.

In terms of what we know we can expect from the streaming service in 2021, Marvel shows look set to take centre stage after the hype of Baby Yoda dies down. WandaVision, The Falcon and Winter Soldier, and Loki are arriving next year, as well as films like Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk.

Advert 10