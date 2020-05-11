13 Reasons Why Fourth And Final Season Will Premiere On June 5 Netflix

Season four of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why is set to land on the streaming service on June 5, so get your tissues at the ready.

The new series will be the fourth and final season of the show, which is arguably one of Netflix’s most controversial programmes.

Taking to Twitter, the official account for the show revealed the news with an emotional montage of the cast as they filmed the final instalment.

Season one of 13 Reasons Why first landed on Netflix in 2017, causing huge controversy over its portrayal of suicide and sexual assault.

Many people saw the series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Jay Asher, as a fresh approach to many otherwise taboo subjects.

The synopsis for 13 Reasons Why reads:

Based on the best-selling book by Jay Asher, 13 Reasons Why follows teenager Clay Jensen as he returns home from school to find a mysterious box with his name on it lying on his porch. Inside he discovers cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker—his classmate and crush—who tragically committed suicide two weeks earlier.

Season two takes place five months later, and follows the trial between Hannah’s family and her school, Liberty High, after Hannah’s mum takes it to court claiming it is to blame for the death of their daughter.

Subsequently, Bryce Walker, who is accused of raping Hannah prior to her death, goes missing, and season three centres around trying to find out what happened to him and who was involved.

So far, there’s very little information around regarding the plot to season four, however Kate Walsh, who plays Hannah’s mother, Mrs Baker, has stressed the importance of properly finishing the show for good.

Speaking to Pop Culture in October last year, she said:

I think it’s really important creatively when a show has finished to end it. For shows like 13 Reasons Why, or like Fleabag is a great example. It’s like, ‘No, we’re done. This is it. This is what she had in mind at the end.’ But I think it’s a really cool time to be able to do that creatively, to really stick to the artist’s vision and yeah, that’s exciting.

It’s going to be emotional.

Seasons one to three of 13 Reasons Why are available to stream on Netflix now.