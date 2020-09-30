13 Reasons Why's Anne Winters Is Madonna's Doppelgänger In Uncanny Biopic Casting Photos Warner Records/annewinters/Instagram

13 Reasons Why actor Anne Winters has recreated iconic Madonna looks in a series of photos, and she looks the double of the pop icon.

Winters took to Instagram to announce her desire to play the lead role in Madonna’s upcoming biopic, which Madonna is creating and directing herself.

While the film doesn’t have a title yet, Universal Pictures has taken it on and is yet to cast the lead role.

With this in mind, Winters used her initiative to try bag the role, sharing several pictures of herself looking just like the 62-year-old singer in her prime.

The first picture was shared on Instagram on Saturday, September 26, where Winters could be seen with dark brunette hair and Madonna-esque makeup, wearing a metallic top and what appears to be black rosary beads.

She captioned the photo, ‘BLOW UP @madonna Instagram guys — I wana play her in her new biopic. I’ve been told I look like young Madonna forever, I act I sing I look like her…. cmon now [sic]’.

Winters has been edited into another photo alongside a young Madonna, and it’s safe to say the two could be sisters. Winters can be seen wearing one of Madonna’s iconic looks: the white net top with large cross earrings, several necklaces, and her hair up.

Her hard work seemed to have paid off, as the 26-year-old actor told her one million followers that Madonna herself had contacted her, and followed her on Instagram.

Winters wrote:

IM SO THANKFUL FOR ALL THIS SUPPORT. never thought I’d be reached out to by M herself through hype on social media. Anything is possible when you go for what you want, AND HAVE the muhfucking talent to back it up of course ;) Keep up the hype and love!!! [sic]

Earlier this month, Madonna opened up about the film, which will look at her career spanning more than 50 years.

As per Variety, she said in a statement:

I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.

A release date is yet to be announced for the film.