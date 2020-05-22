15 Men Compete To Impregnate Woman In New Fox Dating Show Labor Of Love
There’s a new show where 15 men are competing to impregnate a woman – and no, it’s not a porno.
The dating programme, which has been created by Fox, is called Labor of Love, and sees a 41-year-old divorcee pick between 15 men to have a baby with.
The show is hosted by Sex and the City star Kristin Davis, who tries to help contestant Kristy Katzmann find her future baby-daddy.
The tagline for the show is, ‘Love is optional, Labor is mandatory’ – who said romance was dead, folks?
Intrigued? You can watch the trailer for it here:
The most entertaining part of the show seems to be seeing men endure the pains of labour through a machine to be honest. Apparently an episode does feature Kristin Davis having to congratulate a bloke on having the strongest sperm count, though…
The (extremely corny) synopsis of the show reads:
In this dating reality show with a twist, a woman who is ready to start a family, but has yet to meet the potential father of her children, decides amongst aspiring fathers-to-be who go through challenges that put their parenting and partnership skills to the test.
Each week, the mother-to-be, with the help of host Kristin Davis as her sounding board, decides who advances to the next week and gets another chance to prove themselves worthy of starting a family with her. Otherwise, she may choose to continue on the path to motherhood on her own.
Motherhood? Alone? No… It’s not like it’s 2020 or anything.
Moving on, the new programme, which aired its first episode last night, May 21, has received mixed reviews on social media.
One person took to Twitter to say:
Can we talk about this new show #laboroflove? Someone please tell me that I am NOT the only one totally appalled. Did we not learn our lessons from all the failed Bachelor/Bachelorette relationships? Now we’re getting someone pregnant? No. Stop it. Stop.
While someone else said:
There is a show called #laboroflove and a man just received top status for having the highest sperm count of all the men competing for the chance to impregnate a woman this is a tv show on a network in 2020 we don’t deserve to survive
On the other end of the spectrum, some people have admitted to already being hooked on the show and said they plan on watching the whole series.
One viewer said, ‘Dating shows are not my thing but #LaborOfLove is actually a really interesting concept for a show and I kinda love it.’
Another person agreed writing, ‘I can’t believe this #LaborOfLove but here I am watching it hooked.’
Other viewers have applauded the show for having a woman that’s ‘age-appropriate eye candy’. Bit of a backhanded compliment, but we’ll roll with it.
Episode 1 of Labor of Love is available to watch on Fox and Hulu now. A UK release date is yet to be announced.
