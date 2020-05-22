15 Men Compete To Impregnate Woman In New Fox Dating Show Labor Of Love

In this dating reality show with a twist, a woman who is ready to start a family, but has yet to meet the potential father of her children, decides amongst aspiring fathers-to-be who go through challenges that put their parenting and partnership skills to the test.

Each week, the mother-to-be, with the help of host Kristin Davis as her sounding board, decides who advances to the next week and gets another chance to prove themselves worthy of starting a family with her. Otherwise, she may choose to continue on the path to motherhood on her own.