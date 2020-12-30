1917 Voted Best Movie Of 2020

1917 best film 1 Entertainment One/Universal Pictures

1917 has been voted the best movie of 2020.

It’s been a wild year for entertainment. Film and TV production was halted due to the current pandemic, movies set for theatrical releases were either dumped or dropped early on streaming services and most recently, as a result of the burden of delays, Warner Bros. is rolling out its entire 2021 slate on streaming and cinemas concurrently.

Yet, even amid the onslaught of bad news and anticipated movies being postponed, there’s been some bloody terrific films on offer, whether they’re big or small screen. We decided to find out which is the best.

1917 Movie Entertainment One

As 2020 draws to the close, UNILAD wanted to highlight some of the best things we’ve watched and listened to throughout the year.

We handpicked 12 of the very best films from this year, going by UK release date, and handed you the power to choose your favourite.

These films were: Tenet; 1917; Hamilton; Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm; The Invisible Man; Host; Saint Maud; i’m thinking of ending things; Uncut Gems; Parasite; Mangrove; Possessor; Da 5 Bloods; Jojo Rabbit; His House; and Wolfwalkers.

Four films made it to the final round: 1917; The Invisible Man; Parasite; and Jojo Rabbit. However, despite coming out earliest in 2020, time was not the enemy for 1917 – it won with 46.2% of the vote.

1917, directed by Sam Mendes, is a ‘one-take’ First World War epic, following two soldiers (George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) as they cross over into enemy territory to deliver a message that will save thousands of soldiers, including one of their brothers.

It’s an immense, suspenseful filmmaking showcase, stitched together with technical wizardry. The action is first-rate, tensely constructed and gorgeously shot by Roger Deakins, with one of Thomas Newman’s best scores too. One scene, with MacKay running across an artillery-littered battlefield, is already one of the decade’s most iconic moments.

It also features a standout supporting cast, including Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch.

It was nominated for a total of 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Mendes, taking home three for Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Sound Mixing.

Parasite Bong Joon Ho 5 CJ Entertainment

However, it was beaten on the night by Parasite, Bong Joon-ho’s historic Oscar-winner. It’s rather sobering to remember that happened this year, despite feeling so long ago.

Parasite was the first non-English language film to win Best Picture, alongside a Best Director win for Bong Joon-ho, International Feature Film and Original Screenplay.

Both 1917 and Parasite are available to stream on Amazon Prime now.

