1917 Wins Oscar For Best Visual Effects

There was a stitch in No Man’s Land that really kept me up at night. Inside the trench, Roger Deakins [shot] the actors on a Technocrane so that the move would be really smooth… this transition was hard because it was really slow and you really have time to see it. We went from a fully digital shot in the middle to make the transition completely seamless. It’s all about the details.

If anything looks like a transition, you are giving away the magic trick behind the movie. Our job is well done if the viewer never questions it.