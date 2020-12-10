30-Year-Old Lost Muppets Christmas Carol Song Has Been Found
Christmas isn’t really Christmas without The Muppet Christmas Carol. It’s festive, it’s heartwarming, and Tiny Tim will 100% make you cry.
Now, in what can only be described as a Muppet Christmas Miracle, a long-lost song from the film has finally been found, 30 years after it was first recorded.
Director Brian Henson – son of the late Muppet creator Jim Henson – revealed the news in an interview on BBC Radio 2, saying that the song, titled ‘When Love Is Gone’, will be featured in new, remastered versions of the film.
Disney and Henson have been hunting for the song, which featured on original VHS tapes of the movie but was cut from the cinema and DVD versions, for almost three decades after the studio lost the negative film reel of the original master.
The director said that he was surprised with the discovery after being asked to check a new version of the film this year:
I was so excited. They actually hid it… so I went down and they said, ‘But before we show it to you, we’ve got something else we want to show you’. And they put up reel four of Christmas Carol with When Love Is Gone.
I was like, ‘No, you did not!’ and they said, ‘Yes we did! We found it!’ I was so happy, I was so happy.
I don’t know if they are going to get it up on Disney Plus in time for Christmas… but it is coming back, the full-length version is coming back
Henson added that he had never wanted to cut the song in the first place, but ‘reluctantly agreed’ to remove it after Disney executives told him it was too ‘sophisticated emotionally’ for children. ‘When Love Is Gone’ is a ballad sung by Scrooge’s fiancée, Belle, when Michael Caine’s character revisits a younger version of himself.
2020 hasn’t exactly been great for cinema, but this could quite possibly be the best film news of the year.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, Now