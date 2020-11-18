300,000 Fans Petition To Bring Johnny Depp Back To Pirates Of The Caribbean

PA Images/Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Nearly 300,000 fans have signed a petition demanding for Johnny Depp to be recast in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Back in 2018, a year after the critically-middling Salazar’s Revenge, Disney confirmed plans to movie ahead with the series without Depp as a focus.

Coming after his departure from the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts movies, fans have signed a petition asking for him to be brought back as Captain Jack Sparrow, a character that earned him an earlier Oscar nomination.

The Change.org petition doesn’t detail his recent Fantastic Beasts resignation, nor his libel case loss against The Sun. It reads, ‘Johnny Depp has been out recently as Captain Jack Sparrow. One of the reasons is his personal issues as well.’

It continues, ‘He has been playing this role since 2003 when we first saw him arriving at the Port Royal in his boat with that epic background music playing. But can you imagine someone else portraying this instead of him? Or no Jack Sparrow at all?’

The petition urges that Disney will ‘sink’ and ‘never be able to reach that horizon they are looking for’ without Depp in the iconic role.

Two Pirates of the Caribbean movies are currently in the works: one of them is a sequel from series scribe Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin; the other is an entirely new story starring Margot Robbie, with a script by Birds of Prey’s Christina Hodson. Neither films currently have release dates.

In an earlier interview with Collider, producer Jerry Bruckheimer was tight-lipped on whether Depp would appear in future outings. ‘The one we’re developing right now, we’re not sure quite what Johnny’s role is going to be, So, we’re going to have to see,’ he said.

Another petition asking for Depp to return to Fantastic Beasts 3 has also amassed more than 200,000 signatures.