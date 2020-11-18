unilad
300,000 Fans Petition To Bring Johnny Depp Back To Pirates Of The Caribbean

by : Cameron Frew on : 18 Nov 2020 08:11
PA Images/Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Nearly 300,000 fans have signed a petition demanding for Johnny Depp to be recast in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Back in 2018, a year after the critically-middling Salazar’s Revenge, Disney confirmed plans to movie ahead with the series without Depp as a focus.

Coming after his departure from the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts movies, fans have signed a petition asking for him to be brought back as Captain Jack Sparrow, a character that earned him an earlier Oscar nomination.

Pirates of the Caribbean Johnny DeppPirates of the Caribbean Johnny DeppDisney

The Change.org petition doesn’t detail his recent Fantastic Beasts resignation, nor his libel case loss against The Sun. It reads, ‘Johnny Depp has been out recently as Captain Jack Sparrow. One of the reasons is his personal issues as well.’

It continues, ‘He has been playing this role since 2003 when we first saw him arriving at the Port Royal in his boat with that epic background music playing. But can you imagine someone else portraying this instead of him? Or no Jack Sparrow at all?’

Johnny Depp Pirates of the CaribbeanJohnny Depp Pirates of the CaribbeanDisney

The petition urges that Disney will ‘sink’ and ‘never be able to reach that horizon they are looking for’ without Depp in the iconic role.

Two Pirates of the Caribbean movies are currently in the works: one of them is a sequel from series scribe Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin; the other is an entirely new story starring Margot Robbie, with a script by Birds of Prey’s Christina Hodson. Neither films currently have release dates.

Johnny DeppJohnny DeppDisney
In an earlier interview with Collider, producer Jerry Bruckheimer was tight-lipped on whether Depp would appear in future outings. ‘The one we’re developing right now, we’re not sure quite what Johnny’s role is going to be, So, we’re going to have to see,’ he said.

Another petition asking for Depp to return to Fantastic Beasts 3 has also amassed more than 200,000 signatures.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Johnny Depp, Now

